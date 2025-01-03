Green to lobby against RFK Jr. confirmation, teens no longer need parents' permission for sexually transmitted disease treatment, Blangiardi inaugurated to second term, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Will Tragedy Change How Hawaiʻi Polices Illegal Fireworks? A task force created to find and stop shipments has seized more than 100 tons of explosives — but no criminal charges have followed. Now, lawmakers returning to this month face extra pressure to put a lid on the aerial displays in the wake of a New Year’s Eve explosion at a Salt Lake home that left three people dead and seriously injured more than 20. Civil Beat. Associated Press. KITV4.
Hawaii teens have increased ability to protect themselves from STIs in 2025. With further options in place, a new law in effect this year, authorizes minors as young as 14 years old to consent to medical care and services, plus prevention of sexually transmitted infections. KITV4.
Nurses strikes loom due to nurse-to-patient ratios. The Hawaii Nurses’ Association announced enough votes over the New Year’s holiday to authorize strikes among union nurses — first at The Queen’s Health System and its two campuses in downtown Honolulu and in West Oahu, then at Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii saw 16 travel-related dengue cases in 2024. The Hawaii Department of Health says the year 2024 ended with a total of 16 travel-related dengue cases in the state. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Oahu
Mayor Rick Blangiardi sworn in for second term. The City and County of Honolulu’s 15th mayor formally started his second term Thursday. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Honolulu City Council elects Councilmember Matt Weyer to be Vice Chair. Weyer was first elected to the council in 2023, representing Waikele, Kunia, Wahiawa and the entire North Shore to Kahaluʻu. KHON2.
New rules for Honolulu community gardens almost set. The city has about 1,238 garden plots at 11 sites on Oʻahu, and they’re open for residents who want to flex their green thumbs. But the waitlist currently has over 300 people, with some waiting up to three years for a spot. Hawaii Public Radio.
US military plane to fly six fireworks blast patients to continent. Six adult patients will be transported on a U.S. military plane to the continent on Saturday for highly specialized care at hospitals. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
County driver safety coordinator charged with DUI after crash. Steven Hoolahui Kalilikane Jr., 43, a Hawaii County employee whose title is “safety and driver improvement coordinator” for the Department of Environmental Management’s Solid Waste Division was arrested in the early morning of Dec. 21 after allegedly crashing a vehicle into a utility pole in Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
The Hilo airport runway will be closed nightly for lighting replacement beginning Monday. The work will require the closure of runway 8-26 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. nightly for a minimum of 128 calendar days. During the closure the alternate runway, 3-21, will be used for aircraft operations. Big Island Now.
Maui
Lawsuit threatens Kaanapali ocean permits. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is seeking reconsideration of a recent 2nd Circuit Court order that enjoins the issuance and renewals of all commercial use permits in Kaanapali ocean waters — an action that could cause the closure of some 30 Kaanapali businesses leading to direct and indirect job losses for more than 200 Maui residents. Star-Advertiser.
Homeless for the holidays: State sees 87% increases in homelessness as many residents have to fight to stay afloat. Desiree Mendez said that for the past nine months, she’s been without shelter, living on the beach after her vehicle broke down and facing one challenge after the next. Maui News.
Kauai
Update: Wilcox Medical Center nurses have 30 days to decide following strike authorization. The Hawai‘i Nurses Association and Wilcox Medical Center nurses will meet in the coming days to discuss next steps, after nurses’ voting period to authorize a strike closed Wednesday night. Kauai Now.
