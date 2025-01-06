$300M, 2k affordable homes in the pipeline, HTA wants to tap into emergency fund to bolster tourism, state lawmakers to discuss Oahu landfill, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
HTA seeking to shore up tourism with new round of emergency funds. The Hawaii Tourism Authority has declared another tourism emergency, and for only the second time since its creation in 1998 is seeking approval to use its $5 million Tourism Emergency Special Fund to shore up the industry, which is still in recovery mode. Star-Advertiser.
Teacher shortage is focus of upcoming Hawaiʻi Education Association summit. Ending Hawaiʻi’s teacher shortage will be a focus of discussion this week of the Hawaiʻi Education Association, a nonprofit dedicated to strengthen teaching and building an educator pipeline for the next generation, during the organization’s annual summit on Oʻahu. Hawaii ranks in the top 10 states with the lowest teacher-to-state population ratio. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
Pressure put on Hawaii lawmakers to stamp out illegal fireworks. At least four new Hawaii laws have been enacted in the past six years to rein in the distribution and use of illegal fireworks. Yet the general perception from many residents and government leaders is that the thunderous booms and aerial displays detonated in neighborhoods around the state mostly on New Year’s Eve have not declined. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Council considers city’s planned sewer fee hikes. Currently, the city says, an average single-family residential sewer bill totals approximately $110.89 a month. By July 1 that bill would rise to $122.05 a month. And by July 2034, the city predicts, the average monthly sewer bill will be $248.53 — a 124.1% increase from the current average sewer bill. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers to discuss Oahu’s future landfill with environmental, water officials. Two legislative committees plan to meet with city environmental and water officials to explore the potential impacts of a new dump at a proposed site just outside Wahiawa. Hawaii News Now.
Police investigate doctor’s role in woman’s death. Honolulu police searched the home of a 73-year-old psychiatrist Friday for evidence he may have illegally assisted in the death of an 88-year-old woman in October at her home in the Punahou area. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Red Hill Registry available for initial sign-up. The University of Hawaii has opened pre-enrollment for the Red Hill Registry, a community-driven initiative designed to assist people affected by the jet fuel-contaminated drinking water from the Navy waterline on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Olson Trust donates $200,000 to Pacific Tsunami Museum. The Olson Trust, which carries out the vision of its founder, the late Hilo businessman and philanthropist Ed Olson, has come forward with a $200,000 contribution to the nonprofit museum. Tribune-Herald.
Kona Community Hospital to seek funding from Hawai‘i Legislature for emergency department expansion. Leaders at Kona Community Hospital plan to seek state funding for what they say are much-needed improvements to the Kailua-Kona facility’s “cramped” 6,200-square-foot emergency department. Big Island Now.
Maui
Gov. Green offers guidance with Maui’s moratorium on evictions set to end next month. Maui’s eviction moratorium will end Feb. 4, and Gov. Josh Green is trying to call attention to a new law that establishes a mediation-based process for resolving rent disputes between landlords and tenants. Maui News. Maui Now.
Latest report shows more prefer Ku’ia as permanent site for King Kamehameha III Elementary. DOE report reveals opinions on new Lahaina campus. The state Department of Education on Friday released a summary report on community sentiment regarding plans to rebuild King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged beyond repair in the Aug. 8, 2023, Lahaina wildfire. Star-Advertiser. Maui News. Hawaii News Now.
Preservation groups demand state follow court order and pause commercial permits at Kā‘anapali Beach until study is done. Two West Maui advocacy groups are claiming the state is issuing permit renewals for commercial operators at Kā‘anapali Beach “in open defiance” of a court order that’s part of a yearslong dispute over use of the shoreline. Maui Now.
Alpha Inc. hits milestone in Lahaina recovery: 107 temporary homes in 34 days. Within just 34 days, Maui company Alpha Inc. have installed 107 temporary housing units at the Kilohana Temporary Housing Project in Lahaina, an announcement said Tuesday. Of these, they report that 68 homes have already been made available for fire survivors to move into, a vital step toward recovery. Maui Now.
Kauai
Wilcox nurses on Kauai issue 3-day strike notice. The Hawaii Nurses’ Association has notified Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai that the 159 registered nurses represented by the union will begin a three-day limited-duration strike next week to protest unfair labor practices and to underscore the fight for “safer” nurse-to-patient ratios. The team of Wilcox nurses will begin their strike on Jan. 14 and continue through Jan. 17. Star-Advertiser. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now.
