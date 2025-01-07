Connors resigns as US Attorney, Thirty Meter Telescope gets new mayor's support, Honolulu firefighter dies in house fire, Maui nurses approve contract, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui News. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Trump Tariffs, Immigration Crackdown Could Increase Hawaiʻi Inflation. A University of Hawaiʻi economist says if the president-elect makes good on his promises it could affect everything from tourism to real estate. Civil Beat.
Full-Time Criminal Investigative Unit Proposed To Tackle Illegal Fireworks. A task force that began its work long before the recent tragedy in Salt Lake also recommends a unified fireworks permitting system in Hawaiʻi and $2 million for a new firearms and explosives lab. Civil Beat.
New laws kick off 2025: Some aim to attract more nurses, doctors to Hawaii. A number of new laws took effect starting Jan. 1. At least four of those laws are related to medicine — with two intended to facilitate the licensing of physicians and nurses, which are in short supply in Hawaii. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
Honolulu firefighter dies; 5 people injured in McCully building fire. A 25-year-old Honolulu firefighter died and five people were seriously injured Monday night in a two-story building fire on Young Street that caused a partial roof collapse. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Boy, 3, dies from injuries in New Year’s blast. A 3-year-old boy is the fourth and youngest person to die from injuries sustained in the catastrophic explosion of a large cache of aerial fireworks at an Aliamanu New Year’s Eve party. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu councilmembers face aging facilities, affordable housing in new term. The nine-member council held its first meeting following the November elections. The council is actually nearly identical to what it was before the elections, except for the presence of newly elected Councilmember Scott Nishimoto, who has replaced the now-retired Councilmember Calvin Say. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu housing market notches price gains in 2024, but not complete rebound. The median price for single-family houses sold in 2024 rose 4.8% to $1,100,000 from $1,050,000 in 2023, and came close to the peak reached in 2022 at $1,105,000. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Skyline to shut down for next 2 weekends. The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services announced Monday that Skyline passenger service on two segments of its planned three- segment rail line will shut down for two consecutive weekends. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
New mayor’s support reignites TMT debate. The Thirty Meter Telescope is back as a hot topic, after Hawaii County’s new mayor said he could now support the project if it’s done right. In videos posted to social media in recent days, Hawaii County Mayor Kimo Alameda expresses support for TMT, something that caught many on both sides of the issue by surprise as Alameda had previously opposed the project back when construction was set to begin in 2019. KHON2.
Emergency rules continue for Waipio Valley Road, 3 years since their introduction. The County of Hawaiʻi is continuing emergency rules for Waipio Valley Road, three years after the rules were first enacted in 2022. Mayor Kimo Alameda signed the 15th Waipio Valley Road Declaration of Emergency and related emergency rules due to ongoing safety concerns. Big Island Now.
Vog conditions could continue in East Hawaii. Volcanic fumes might linger over East Hawaii for the next few days even as the latest eruption of Kilauea has paused. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Health workers avoid strike, approve new contract with 21% pay raises and safe staffing plans. Maui Health and union agree to new 4-year contract. The United Nurses and Health Care Employees of Hawaii, which represents more than 900 workers at Maui Health, said Monday its members voted overwhelmingly to ratify the contract. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Do Maui Wildfire Lawyers Deserve $1 Billion In Fees? A Maui judge will decide this month how to divide up a $4 billion settlement among many groups of lawyers representing fire victims. Civil Beat.
New leadership roles announced by Hawaiʻi Department of Education, including on Maui. Hawai‘i State Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi has appointed a new deputy superintendent for operations and a new assistant superintendent for information technology services, both of whom will step into their new roles this month. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi County offering grants to combat homelessness. The County of Kauaʻi’s Housing Agency is awarding grants up to $500,000 as a Homeless Program Grant to eligible non-profit agency initiatives, with applications for the grant closing Jan. 31. KHON2.
Health department fines Waimea asphalt plant $33K, following ‘numerous violations’. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health issued a Notice of Violation and Order to Maui Asphalt for numerous violations of improper disposal of pollutants reportedly at their asphalt batch plant located in Waimea. Kauai Now.
Santana postpones Las Vegas residency shows after falling at home on Kaua‘i. According to a statement from Michael Vrionis, President of Universal Tone Management, said the musician was taking a walk at his home in Princeville when took a hard fall resulting in him breaking his little finger on his left hand. Kauai Now.
Hawaii Will Host Two Energy Conferences - Posted on January 7, 2025, by Henry Curtis The 12th annual *Hawaii Energy Conference* will be held at the *Maui* Arts & Cultural Center on May 21-22, 20...
