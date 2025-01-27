Excise tax surcharge could be extended, cronyism accusations delay $10.5M housing projects on Hawaii Island, bill would allow Maui to sidestep environmental permits to rebuild Lahaina, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaii could see its biggest one-time investment ever from state leaders this year to house the homeless. Gov. Josh Green has asked the Legislature to include $100 million in the state budget over the next two fiscal years to fund the development and operation of communal housing, or kauhale, and many lawmakers are buying in. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi’s Fishing Industry Wants You To Know Where That Fresh Ahi Came From. Senate Bill 129 and House Bill 534 call on retail outlets selling any raw ahi, including in poke and sushi, to clearly label where the fish was landed. The bills were introduced earlier this month and await scheduling of a committee hearing. Civil Beat.
Wildfire prevention bill set for public hearing Wednesday. A House bill requested by the administration of Gov. Josh Green aimed at preventing wildfires in Hawaiʻi will be heard by two House committees at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Maui Now.
Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustees In Line To Get Big Pay Raises. The OHA Salary Commission is considering a proposal to boost trustee pay to just over $91,000, a 62% increase over their current $56,000 annual salaries. The chair would make about $100,000 a year, a 50% increase. Civil Beat.
Here's how a pilot program to clear marijuana possession records is going. Last year, the Legislature created a pilot project to see how difficult it would be to expunge – or clear – arrest records for those who were arrested for marijuana possession but not convicted on Hawaiʻi Island before 2020. Possession of under 3 grams of marijuana was decriminalized in 2019. Hawaii Public Radio.
Bill would make it easier for police to tow delinquent vehicles. Delinquent vehicles parked on city and state roads could soon be towed, as one lawmaker wants to make it easier for police to tow vehicles that rack up numerous complaints. KHON2.
Oahu
HART reviews state tax extension bills for Honolulu rail. That includes extension to Honolulu’s 0.5% surcharge on the state’s 4% general excise tax. For the 2026 fiscal year, the rail agency’s share of GET money make up about 28% of the more than $1.2 billion in expected funding sources to construct the nearly $10 billion Skyline. The city’s current surcharge runs through Dec. 31, 2030. Star-Advertiser.
Mother, father arrested in fatal Aliamanu fireworks explosion. Ruben T. Mateo and Jewel Ann Quines Cabras were arrested at 4144 Keaka Drive on suspicion of first-degree reckless endangering, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and three fireworks offenses. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
The federal government is seeking to seize more than $20 million of Michael Miske’s assets after the convicted organized crime leader’s death in a federal detention center upended his criminal case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Hawaii filed a civil forfeiture action Wednesday seeking two boats, millions of dollars in cash from various bank accounts, properties in Kailua and Portlock, multiple paintings and sculptures, along with five vehicles, including a Ferrari and a 1951 Volkswagen. Civil Beat.
UHERO, city launch ‘subsidized housing tracker’. The interactive tracker consolidates data on government-subsidized housing units across Honolulu County, identifying properties participating in federal, state and local housing programs. The projects are viewable as a table, map or spreadsheet. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Accusations of misconduct and exclusions postpone Hawaiʻi County funding to nonprofits. The Hawaiʻi County Council last week postponed voting on the appropriation of $10.5 million for nonprofits addressing housing and homelessness until this Friday, after hearing testimony that accused a former county division manager and an intended funding recipient of idea theft, misuse of power and cronyism. Big Island Now.
How much power should the Maunakea Authority have? State lawmakers will battle it out this session with competing bills dictating the powers of the Maunakea Stewardship and Oversight Authority. Tribune-Herald.
State stuck with another dilapidated Banyan Drive property. The state is once again on the hook for a decrepit building on Banyan Drive after the previous lessee of the former Country Club Condominium Hotel surrendered its permit for the property. Tribune-Herald.
Keaau-Mountain View library could begin to take shape as early as March. Construction could begin this spring on a new public library adjacent to the Keaau Middle School campus. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Bill in Hawaiʻi Legislature would speed up rebuilding of affordable housing complexes destroyed in Lahaina fire. Senate Bill 1170 would enable Maui County’s planning director to directly issue special management area permits for four specific projects — with a combined 358 units and a planned 50 more — instead of going through the lengthy process required by the state to build within a certain area of the shoreline. Maui Now.
Maui emergency officials unveil report on 2023 fires, explain delay on completion. Updating Maui County’s 15-year-old emergency operations plan, clarifying responsibilities and improving communications during a disaster were among the 44 recommendations made by the Maui Emergency Management Agency’s after-action report from the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires, which killed 102 people and left thousands homeless. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
FEMA funding to restore some of Lahaina’s historic buildings. U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Hawaii will receive nearly $9.8 million in new federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the ongoing recovery effort on Maui following the devastating Aug. 8, 2023 2wildfires. Star-Advertiser.
Housing pressures increase on Maui as assistance ends. All households in FEMA Direct Housing, whether in a direct lease unit or the Kilohana Group Site, received 90-day notification letters in November, 60-day notifications in December, and this month received 30-day notification letters informing them of the rent requirement, which begins March 1, and of the process to appeal. Star-Advertiser.
Sewer service status amended for 32 West Maui lots. Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management’s Wastewater Reclamation Division has changed the sewer service status for 32 West Maui lots from inactive to active. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i counts 440 humpback whales during first marine sanctuary ocean count of 2025. Data collected during the Sanctuary Ocean Count and Great Whale Count combined with other research efforts can help reveal trends in humpback whale occurrence within and amongst whale seasons. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
