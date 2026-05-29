Belatti switches candidacy to lieutenant governor race, Hawaiian Airlines to scrap free meals in coach, Puna triple homicide suspect captured, OHA drops bid for KITV4, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiian Airlines to scrap free meals in coach. Hawaiian Airlines will eliminate complimentary meals in its main cabin on most long-haul mainland routes, replacing them with a prepaid menu developed with a James Beard-recognized Hawaii chef. Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now.
Hawaii visitor spending rises despite April drop in arrivals. Hawaii’s visitor industry saw fewer travelers in April but a sharp rise in daily spending, highlighting a widening divide between higher-end visitors who continue to spend freely and more budget-conscious travelers who are pulling back. Star-Advertiser.
Sudden Slashes To Solar Incentives Make It Harder To Go Green. More than 260 of Hawaiʻi’s commercial and industrial projects are at risk after Legislature cuts credits 2026, undermining renewable resource goals. Civil Beat.
Report ranks Hawaiʻi 5th in teachers' union strength. An analysis from the Thomas B. Fordham Institute is an update to the institute's last ranking in 2012, when Hawaiʻi secured the leading spot. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Kapolei community board endorses Amazon project. A $600 million-plus plan by Amazon to build a massive warehouse and order fulfillment center in Kapolei gained some tentative community support Wednesday night. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
OHA trustees reject due diligence funding for KITV- KIKU purchase. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees voted against funding due diligence for acquiring KITV Island News and KIKU TV, ending the quasi-government agency’s latest attempt to enter into broadcast media. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Some question if the JERA natural gas project will deliver meaningful savings. Japanese energy company JERA wants to build a floating gas terminal off the coast of Barber's Point and a new gas-fired power plant in Campbell Industrial Park on Oʻahu. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Chief credits community for helping to nab triple-homicide suspect. Hawaii Police Department Chief Reed Mahuna said during a Thursday afternoon press conference that tips from the public resulted in the apprehension of triple-homicide suspect Jacob Daniel Baker, the subject of a two-day multiagency manhunt involving county, state and federal law enforcers. Tribune-Herald. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Puna Murders Raise Questions About Restraining Order Process. Attorneys say TROs are granted in a majority of cases. But that wasn’t the case for the man who allegedly killed three men. Civil Beat.
Maui
Maui council weighs new hotel zones in vacation rental phase-out equation. In an ongoing effort to address controversial Maui vacation rentals, the Maui County Council is considering a measure to create two new hotel zones that would allow legal short-term rentals. Hawaii Public Radio.
For many sinkholes left by March storms on Maui County roads, cost and timeline for repairs unclear. Before a portion of a beach park and multiple roadways collapsed during two major storms in March, Maui County Public Works Director Jordan Molina had never seen so many sinkholes in the seven years he’d been with the department. Maui Now.
Maui’s Last Wild Beaches: Locals Fear Upgrades Will Sideline Them. Some members of the Maui community worry that proposed upgrades to Mākena State Park could pave the way for more transformative changes in the future. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Intervention granted in review of luxury development at Hanalei Bay. A group of community organizations successfully petitioned the Kauaʻi Planning Commission to grant a petition they sought to intervene in a proposed luxury coastal housing development by Miami-based Starwood Capital Group’s 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay. Kauai Now.
Umi Martin announces candidacy for county council. Lifelong Kauai resident, farmer, small business owner and community leader Umi Martin has officially announced his candidacy for the Kauai County Council in the 2026 election. Garden Island.
Hawaii's Solar Industry at a Crossroads: Profit or Public Purpose? - Rooftop Solar. Posted on May 29, 2026, by Henry Curtis Hawaii's solar industry stands at a defining moment. With a state mandate to add 50,000 new di...
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