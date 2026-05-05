Legislature heads into final week, film industry rebate bill advances, bill allowing insurers to sue fossil fuel companies stalls, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio. KITV4.
It’s a wrap: A bill to enhance spending rebates for film productions in Hawaii is set for passage. Negotiators in the state House and Senate on Friday agreed on a compromise draft of a bill to increase incentives to make movies, episodic shows, TV specials and commercials in Hawaii after several bills in recent years aimed at attracting more such work with enhanced incentives failed to win approval. Star-Advertiser.
Bill stalls to allow insurers to sue fossil fuel companies. A bill aiming to allow Hawaii insurers to seek damages against fossil fuel companies for the corporations’ role in climate change- related disasters stalled in the Legislature on Friday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Families Need Preschool. Who Will Fund It? Families and advocates are wondering what the future of preschool could look like amid funding shortfalls and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke’s recent departure from office. Civil Beat.
Oahu
HART to receive $89M rail reimbursement, state says. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation is slated to receive more than $89.43 million in reimbursements toward the cost to construct the city’s over $10-billion rail project, state officials say. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu police chief search nears final decision. The search for Honolulu’s next police chief is entering its final phase, with a decision expected later this month after an extensive process involving community input and national recruitment. KHON2.
Lake Wilson closed as Wahiawa Dam rehab gets underway. State officials have closed public access to Lake Wilson in advance of a major Wahiawa Dam rehabilitation project. Wahiawa Freshwater Park will remain open for onshore activities, but lake access via the boat ramp, reservoir banks and reservoir shores is prohibited. Star-Advertiser.
Soldiers from 9 countries compete in Hawaii in squad contest. On Monday at Schofield Barracks they did a “stress shoot,” in which soldiers ran, climbed and pushed themselves physically to push up their heart rates and breathing before shooting at targets. Soldiers from each squad cheered each other on and pushed each other as comrades struggled. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Police Shoot Teen In Stolen Vehicle. Interim Chief Rade Vanic said a police officer was injured in the incident, but did not provide details on the extent of the officer’s injuries. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
This North Shore resident keeps open a community-led hub from her garage. Sharmaine Arial's spot is now called “Sharmaine's Hub” located at Kukea Circle. Now, more people have been donating to her to give to other flood victims. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
General Plan debate rages on: Council committee narrowly advances ‘2045’ version. Supporters of two competing long-term public planning documents turned out in droves Monday at a Hawaii County Council committee meeting, some making claims that were later characterized by one council member as “conspiracy theories” and “AI psychosis.” Tribune-Herald.
Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level Raised To WATCH As Lava Flows Begin. Lava flows from the north vent at Kīlauea began early Monday afternoon, as the Hawaiʻi island volcano builds towards episode 46 of the ongoing summit eruption. Big Island Video News. KITV4.
Maui
Council deals with housing refund, adds millions for storm response, sends houseless bill to committee. Maui County Council members passed on second and final reading Friday a bill to refund $234,050 to Kamalani Ventures LLC for overpayments related to a 2015 workforce housing agreement. Maui Now.
County announces closures of Ukumehame Firing Range, Wahikuli Terrace Park. County officials said assessments found berm damage at both the pistol and rifle ranges, requiring repairs before the facility can safely reopen. Maui News.
ʻIkenākea Development opens Hale O Piʻikea, delivers 223 affordable rentals to South Maui. ʻIkenākea Development has opened Hale O Piʻikea, a three-phase affordable rental community in Kīhei delivering 223 new homes for Maui families, individuals and kūpuna. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i County Council chair expresses frustration over suspension of junk vehicle disposal services. The Kaua‘i County Council Chair, Mel Rapozo, expressed frustration over the recent announcement that the county has suspended its derelict vehicle disposal services. Kaua‘i County Public Information Officer Meghan Wright said the current capacity challenge is related to the high volume of vehicles being processed. Kauai Now.
Kauai Democratic Party elects new leadership. The Kauai Democratic Party held its 2026 Biennial Convention on Saturday. Margie Merryman was elected as the new Kauai County Democratic Party chair. Garden Island.
Sewage 3 Feet Underground? Hanalei Pushes For $19 Million Sewer System. Hanalei has been looking for a solution to its wastewater challenges on and off for decades. Its latest effort culminated in a yearlong wastewater planning study led by a local nonprofit, The Hanalei Initiative. It recommends the community pursue a liquid-only, pressure sewer system that will cost $19.26 million over 30 years. Civil Beat.
Taiwan’s president defies China with visit to African nation - TAOYUAN, Taiwan, >> President Lai Ching-te arrived home today from Eswatini in southern Africa, saying Taiwan would not give in to pressure, having taken...
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