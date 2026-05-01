Devens confirmed as Supreme Court chief justice, state budget heading to full chambers after some 'green fee' tourist tax projects cut, feral cats kill 168 native seabirds on Kauai, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Video News.
Climate Change Projects Key As Lawmakers Rush To Finish State Budget. The Legislature needs to make decisions on all tax and spending bills by Friday in order to conduct final votes next week. House and Senate leaders finalized a list of more than $120 million in “green fee” environmental protection and other projects late Thursday evening as they hurried to meet a critical Friday deadline to move the state budget forward. Civil Beat. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Proposed Hawaii ‘Green Fee’ projects overhauled again. State spending gatekeepers at the Legislature have put a big stamp on Hawaii’s first batch “Green Fee” projects to be funded by a new tourism impact fee, shunting about 40% of recommendations from an advisory council. Star-Advertiser.
Automatic voter registration close to becoming law in Hawaiʻi. Senate Bill 2239 would replace the current “opt-in” system with an “opt-out” one. In the proposed system, during the application process, eligible residents would automatically be registered to vote — unless they explicitly decline registration. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kona Low storms drive March visitor spending down 1.6%. Back-to-back Kona Low storms in March hobbled Hawaiʻi’s tourism economy, triggering an estimated $300 million in lost revenue as flooding, flight cancellations and attraction closures disrupted spring break travel across the islands. Maui Now. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson retires after 25 years. Hawai‘i State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson will be retiring from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism effective April 30, 2026, concluding 25 years of service managing the Hawai‘i Film Office and the state’s film program. Maui Now.
Oahu
City releases Oahu's 2026 Sustainability Report highlighting climate, transit gains. City leaders said the report reflects a coordinated effort across departments to address long-term environmental challenges. KITV4.
Hoʻomaluhia Botanical Garden prepares master plan as storm cleanup continues. Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden in Kāne‘ohe draws more visitors each year than any of Honolulu’s gardens — a whopping 730,000 in a year. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiian Electric repairs key transmission line over Koolaus. Hawaiian Electric on Thursday announced the completion of repairs to a 138-kilovolt transmission line that carries electricity from Leeward Oahu to Windward Oahu, Waimanalo and East Honolulu. Star-Advertiser.
Iconic Tamashiro Market closes its doors after more than 80 years. Thursday, April 30, after more than 80 years, the Tamashiro Family closed their Kalihi fish market for the final time. More than just a place to shop, the landmark business and building have been a part of Hawaii’s history for generations. KHON2. Star-Advertiser. KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
Robyn Ah Mow opens up about why she is stepping down as Wahine coach. Ah Mow spent nine years and eight seasons in charge of the Rainbow Wahine volleyball program, compiling a 165-72 overall record with five consecutive Big West Conference championships from 2019 to 2024. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Saddle Road extension plan revived. The Hawaii Department of Transportation is reviving plans to extend the Daniel K. Inouye Highway in the South Kohala district from its current ending at Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) westward to Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19). Tribune-Herald.
Kailua-Kona Confronts A Paid Parking ‘Epidemic’. Hawai‘i County Council members are struggling to tackle an issue that residents say is ruining the community. Civil Beat.
Big plans for Kawaihae Harbor. The Hawaii Department of Transportation is planning to begin a makeover of Kawaihae Harbor next year, including the widening of Kawaihae Road to build an 875-foot-long dedicated left turn and storage lane leading up to the harbor’s entrance. Tribune-Herald.
Konawaena High School rebuilds after the Kona low storms. Severe flooding damaged 75 classrooms on their campus, put 5 elevators out of commission, and impacted their library and administrative offices. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Maui Council Budget Committee slightly trims mayor’s $1.616 billion budget. The Maui County Council’s Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee completed its review of Mayor Richard Bissen’s proposed fiscal year 2027 budget this week, unanimously adopting a revised spending plan of approximately $1.608 billion. Maui Now.
Report: MEO aided nearly 55,000 Maui County residents in 2024-25. Maui Economic Opportunity assisted 54,780 Maui County residents from Oct. 1, 2024, through Sept. 30, 2025, according to the agency’s annual report. Maui News.
Maui kidney donor shares story hoping to inspire others. When Maui resident Rachel Bennett Steury gave away one of her kidneys to save the life of a person she had never met before, she felt like she was helping a larger movement. Maui News.
Kauai
‘Absolute Carnage’: Feral Cats Kill 168 Native Seabirds On Kaua‘i. The island’s latest massacre of endemic shearwaters brings the state’s feline problem to the forefront. Local scientists and staff have encountered several mass slaughters at that same area in the past 15 years. Civil Beat. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
Public invited to ‘Imi loa kapa. Free and open to everyone, “The Science of Kapa,” presented by Kaulele is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting May 18 and running through May 31 at the space located across from Ainofea in Kukui Grove Center. Garden Island.
Trump: Iran ceasefire means Congress approval not needed for war - President Donald Trump sent letters to Congress today making the case that a Vietnam-era law requiring him to seek congressional authorization to continu...
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