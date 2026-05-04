Acting lieutenant governor pulls double duty, tourism leader Hannemann retiring, Honolulu drafts goats for wildfire prevention while Kona tries to get rid of them, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Beyond The Bench: Mark Recktenwald Is Still Helping The Legal Profession. The recently retired Hawaiʻi Supreme Court chief justice is working with national legal advocacy groups, publishing articles and teaching a law class at UH Mānoa. Civil Beat.
Mufi Hannemann to retire after leading HLTA in tough times. Mufi Hannemann, a former Honolulu mayor and longtime leader in Hawaii’s visitor industry, announced Saturday that he will retire as president and CEO of the Hawai‘i Lodging and Tourism Association after more than a decade at the helm. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Hawaii farmers hit by storm face long road to recovery. Farmers from the four major counties self-reported damages of more than $38.8 million, including more than $25 million in lost crops, with more than 4,600 acres impacted. Star-Advertiser.
Taxpayer funding to pay state legal claims tops $20M. The state is preparing to pay $20.4 million this year to settle legal claims that include a $1.2 million reimbursement of federal funding spent on COVID-19 rental assistance for undeserving households. Star-Advertiser.
University of Hawaii secures $33.5M to combat invasive species. University of Hawaii secures $33.5M to combat invasive species. Researchers at the University of Hawaii are leading nearly 100 projects backed by more than $33.5 million in funding to combat invasive species across the islands, underscoring the growing urgency to protect Hawai‘i’s fragile ecosystems, agriculture and public health. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Honolulu budget battle over potential cuts. A debate is unfolding at Honolulu Hale as city leaders weigh in on a proposed operating budget that’s drawing criticism over a controversial $41.5 million provision and deep cuts to a key economic agency. KHON2.
Honolulu Forced To Rehire Fired Paramedics After Botched Investigation. The paramedics, who were removed from their posts in August 2023 and brought back per an arbitrator’s order in 2025, are owed two years of backpay each. Civil Beat.
On-duty police officer indicted for sexual assault. Christopher John A. Oallesma, a 26-year-old Honolulu police officer has been indicted on multiple counts in the alleged sexual assault of a woman while he was on duty April 6 and 7. Star-Advertiser.
Murder Charges, Then Freedom: Teens’ Pretrial Release Questioned. The cases raise questions about leniency shown to young arrestees and the effectiveness of ankle monitors. Civil Beat.
Public access to Lake Wilson in Wahiawa is shut down. State officials said the closure is tied to ongoing concerns about low water levels and upcoming repairs to the Wahiawa Dam. KHON2.
Honolulu braces for rising costs as storm damage exceeds $100 million. Early estimates on the impacts of the back-to-back storms on city-owned properties and operations exceed $100 million, according to officials. But city leaders also say the final price tag could shift as assessments continue and as city agencies seek federal reimbursement. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Goats and sheep deployed in East Honolulu to fight wildfire risk. Some 100 goats and sheep are busy munching away at the thick vegetation, including hardy koa haole trees, tall invasive California grasses, guinea grasses and other thorny brush along 3.3 acres of Laukahi Slopes Mini Park in the East Honolulu enclave. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hilo Driver License Office To Relocate on May 11. The Hilo Driver License Office located at the police station will relocated to 120 Pauahi Street. This is the same space as the former Bank of Hawaiʻi branch, located on the first floor of the building. Big Island Video News.
Kona Man Dies In Waters Off Hōkūlia Shoreline. John Kauhaihao of Kealakekua, 64, was last seen picking ʻopihi. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Ungulates unchecked: What to do about West Hawaii’s goat, sheep problem? Even as roadkill carcasses of wild sheep and goats pile up along West Hawaii highways, budget constraints for the Department of Land and Natural Resources continue to hamstring efforts to address the problem. Tribune-Herald.
DLNR: Nene killed in Keaukaha. The Department of Land and Natural Resources said the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement received a call from the Hawaii Police Department regarding an injured nene, the state bird, along Kalanianaole Street in Hilo in the vicinity of Leleiwi Beach Park. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Mayor Bissen says former chief of staff’s lawsuit is politically motivated as he seeks reelection. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen is preparing to defend his seat and his first term against a slate of challengers and a lawsuit filed last week by his former chief of staff alleging retaliation for reporting suspected fraud. Maui Now.
Old Pioneer Mill site with smokestack sells for nearly $20M, future plans remain mystery. A group of local buyers has purchased 21 acres in Lahaina that include the historic 225-foot-tall Pioneer Mill Co. smokestack for $19.9 million, but the plans for the industrial property in the heart of the burn zone have not been made public. Maui Now.
County announces closures of Ukumehame Firing Range, Wahikuli Terrace Park. The Ukumehame Firing Range in West Maui remains closed following damage from March kona low storms, with no reopening date set. Maui News.
Teen Surfers Make Hawaiʻi History In First-Ever State Championship. For the first time in Hawaiʻi’s history, high school surfers had the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and vie for a state championship title across two days of competition. Nearly 180 students participated in Hawaiʻi’s first surfing state championship Friday and Saturday. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Maui News.
Tour company calls accusations against driver on Road to Hana ‘lies’. Maui police opened a disorderly conduct and criminal property damage investigation over a heated encounter on the Road to Hana that left several visitors rattled. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Nearly a thousand make 47th Visitor Industry Charity Walk a success. The course for the 47th Visitor Industry Charity Walk held on Saturday was abbreviated due to the Vidinha Stadium and the Kauai Police Activities League building construction. Garden Island.
End of an era at Kōloa Rum Co. as longtime president, chief executive officer Bob Gunter steps down. The man who helmed Hawai‘i’s award-winning producer of premium, small-batch Hawaiian rum stepped down as the company’s chief executive officer and president after nearly two decades. Kauai Now.
Hawaii scores six runs in seventh inning to overtake UC Riverside for series sweep - Embracing a self-styled “winning time” approach, the Hawaii baseball team crafted a 10-5 victory over UC Riverside at Les Murakami Stadium.
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