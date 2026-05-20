State DHS director Yamane quits amid Hawaii corruption probe, toll road for Mauna Kea proposed, SHOPO touts Lambert for Honolulu police chief, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Oahu
Stakeholders evaluate transparency in process to pick Honolulu's chief of police. Has the Honolulu Police Commission engaged enough with stakeholders and the public as a whole as it’s set to appoint a new police chief? It depends on who you ask. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu police union supports Lambert for chief, survey says. The union representing Honolulu Police Department officers wants former HPD Maj. Mike Lambert to be the city’s 13th police chief, citing his institutional knowledge, proven record of leadership and “deep cultural competency.” Star-Advertiser.
City to seek other sites for archery range project. Private plans to build a traditional Japanese archery range and training facility at city-owned Mau‘umae Nature Park in Kaimuki have been abandoned, as city officials and the project’s sponsor seek a new location following community opposition, park officials announced Tuesday. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Skyline improvements to come with $500M in construction contracts. More than 300,000 people rode Skyline last month – the most ever and the first time it crossed that number. While it is in operation, officials acknowledge it is still a work in progress. KHON2.
‘It’s Just Tiring’: 24 Hours Inside Hawai‘i’s Homeless Crisis. More than a dozen Civil Beat reporters and photographers set out to chronicle the reality of homelessness on Oʻahu on Jan. 26, the day of the homeless census. Here’s what they saw. Civil Beat.
Kaiser cancer center receives $5M for expansion. Kaiser Permanente Hawaii announced Tuesday that it has received a $5 million grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to support construction of the new Kaiser Permanente Hawaii Cancer Center at Moanalua Medical Center. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Charter Amendment Would Pull Power Away From Hawaiʻi County Mayor. A divided County Council is moving forward with plans to let voters decide if a county manager system would work better for the Big Island. Hawai‘i County’s mayor would become more of a figurehead under a proposed charter amendment that shifts significant executive powers to an appointed county manager. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
DHHL Considers Tolls For Mauna Kea Access Road. The proposals have pitted two Native Hawaiian organizations against each other. The Hawaiian Homes Commission is considering proposals to charge fees to visit Mauna Kea and use those funds to pay for reforestation efforts and restoration of cultural sites. Civil Beat.
Council considers new requirements for nonprofits. A Hawaii County Council committee on Tuesday unanimously approved a bill that would require nonprofits applying for county grants to certify they have policies governing nepotism, conflicts of interest and auditing. Tribune-Herald.
Alameda asks state for help in wake of recent traffic deaths. Mayor Kimo Alameda on Monday sent a letter to Gov. Josh Green requesting assistance from the state to improve traffic safety on Hawaii Island. As of Tuesday, there had been 13 traffic fatalities in 2026 on Hawaii Island roads, including eight in the past two weeks. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Grand Taste to showcase a perfect pairing: Maui Chefs + Maui Agriculture. A total of 12 Maui chefs will create 12 original recipes and compete for top honors in Grand Taste at Maui AgFest on Saturday, May 30. This popular event gives attendees a chance to sample delicious creations from some of Maui’s hottest chefs, and then to vote on their favorite. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi judge keeps development ban in place at former Princeville golf course. Fifth Circuit Court Judge Stephanie Char on Tuesday denied a request by Starwood Capital Group to resume certain ground-disturbing work at the abandoned Makai Woods Golf Course in Princeville, keeping an existing injunction in place while the case remains on appeal. Kauai Now.
Kauai USDA safety inspector convicted of federal child exploitation charges. U.S. Department of Agriculture safety inspector Roger Wesley Biggs, 40, led a secret online life, grooming vulnerable boys and coercing them into producing sexually explicit images. Hawaii News Now.
Raised crosswalks to be installed in Hanalei overnight Thursday. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation will close one lane of traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, for the installation of the three crosswalks as part of the Kūhiō Highway Resurfacing and Safety Improvement Princeville to Waikoko project. Kauai Now.
More than 700 to graduate this weekend. More than 700 high school seniors earned eligibility for graduation from the three public high schools that will celebrate graduation exercises on Friday, according to the Kauai Complex Area, Hawaii Department of Education. Garden Island.
And now some of the week’s bad news - In a post here o Monday, I promised to be back with a bit of the bad news. It took longer than I thought, but here’s the tale. Sunday was my first full day...
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