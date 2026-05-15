Green signs bill limiting corporate spending in Hawaii elections, condo associations in line for low-interest loans, Kash Patel's Pearl Harbor snorkel trip, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KITV4.
State opens $20 Million loan program for Hawai’i condominium repairs. Hawai’i officials have launched a new state-backed loan program to help condominium associations pay for critical building repairs as rising insurance costs and aging infrastructure continue to strain the state’s condo market. Big Island Now.
Higher oil prices hurting Hawaii’s economy, UHERO report says. Hawaii’s near-term economic outlook “has worsened noticeably” as the war with Iran continues to push oil and consumer prices higher, according to the latest economic forecast by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, released Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii attorney general defends Medicaid fraud enforcement. Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez pushed back Thursday against claims leveled a day earlier by Vice President JD Vance that the state isn’t serious about combating Medicaid fraud. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Military leaders meet in Waikiki as land leases remain in limbo. At this week’s Association of the U.S. Army’s annual Land Forces Pacific Symposium, or LANPAC, in Waikiki, military leaders continued to make the case for continuing to use state landas a training and weapons-testing ground for their troops and those of their allies as they prepare forces for a potential showdown with China in Taiwan and the South China Sea. Star-Advertiser.
Amid Funding Fears, Food And Farming Bills Fared Better Than Expected. Lawmakers, farmers and agriculture advocates found tens of millions of dollars for key infrastructure projects this legislative session. Civil Beat.
Hawaii doctor: Hantavirus ‘is not the next pandemic’ . Dr. Scott Miscovich, an infectious disease expert, said Hantavirus, originating from infected rodents, isn’t a new disease. He said it’s more difficult to catch than COVID, and the virus also doesn’t mutate as frequently to create wild new variants. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Emails show FBI Director Kash Patel’s Hawaii trip included ‘VIP snorkel’ at a Pearl Harbor memorial. When Kash Patel visited Hawaii last summer, the FBI took pains to note the director was not on vacation. Left out of the FBI’s news releases was an exclusive excursion that Patel took days later when he participated in what government officials described as a “VIP snorkel” around the USS Arizona in an outing coordinated by the military. Associated Press.
Honolulu City Council proposes building rules in flood areas. Honolulu lawmakers are working on changes to city construction laws in anticipation of new federal flood maps. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will update its flood areas on Oʻahu on June 10. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu BWS chief urges residents to store water ahead of hurricane season. Hurricane season in Hawaiʻi traditionally falls between June to November. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu police chief finalists answer questions in live PBS forum. The three finalists to be Honolulu’s next police chief made their only joint public appearance Thursday night on the PBS Hawaii “Insights” program. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Permit granted for Falls on Fire festival in Papaikou. The controversial Burning Man-inspired festival known as “Falls on Fire” can continue to be held in Papaikou after the Hawaii County Windward Planning Commission voted 4-1 on Thursday in favor of issuing a special use permit clearing the way for the event to proceed. Tribune-Herald.
County purchases Honolulu Landing property. The $3.7 million acquisition occurred through the County’s Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Commission (PONC) program. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui Council Races Could Reshape Power Balance. This election will bring new faces — and possibly a progressive majority — to the county’s nine-member lawmaking body. Civil Beat.
Lahaina school rebuild gets nearly $200M, wildfire study misses out on funding. Maui came away with the promise of nearly $200 million to rebuild a burned-down Lahaina elementary school but lost out on funds to expand a study on the health of wildfire survivors as the legislative session closed last week. Maui Now.
Hawaiian Electric seeks renewable energy proposals for Lanai. Hawaiian Electric is beginning the process to seek proposals of a large-scale renewable energy project on Lanai to reduce the use of imported fossil fuels, cut carbon emissions and stabilize rates. Maui News.
People Usually Get Away With Harming Hawai‘i’s Seals Despite Tourist Case. A Seattle visitor was arrested a week after lobbing a rock at an endangered seal on Maui. But cases involving people killing the seals are rarely prosecuted. Civil Beat.
Kauai
New Kaua’i renewable energy project approved by Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission. If successfully developed, AES’ Mānā Solar + Storage project, coupled with AES’ previously approved Kaawanui Solar project, would bring Kaua‘i to nearly 90% renewable generation by 2030, according to a news release from Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
Landfill project open house scheduled. The County of Kauai Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division, along with project consultant Tetra Tech, invites the community and Westside residents to attend an informational open house on the proposed Kekaha Landfill Cell 3 Vertical Expansion project on May 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Garden Island.
U.S. abruptly cancels deployment of 4,000 troops to Poland - WASHINGTON >> The Defense Department has abruptly canceled the deployment of more than 4,000 troops to Poland, three U.S. Army officials said Thursday, p...
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