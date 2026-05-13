Hawaii sticks with mail-in voting despite Trump order, Honolulu homeless respite centers could close, Kauai mayor files for Lieutenant governor, Maui mayor files for reelection, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii lawmakers pave way for regular Young Brothers rate hikes. Interisland cargo rates at Hawaii’s regulated monopoly service provider Young Brothers Ltd. could be going up in July after a 26% hike approved in November. Star-Advertiser.
Will Hawaiʻi Forfeit $5 Million For Teacher Apprenticeships? State leaders say the program will improve teacher retention and recruitment by providing more mentorship and financial support to prospective educators. Civil Beat.
Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami officially files to run for lieutenant governor of Hawaiʻi. Kaua’i Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami officially filed candidacy papers on Tuesday to run for lieutenant governor in Hawaiʻi’s 2026 primary election, becoming one of the first major island leaders to formally enter the statewide race. Kauai Now.
Oahu
Lambert vows to target equipment upgrades, gun violence. Mike Keoni Lambert, 46, the lone local finalist vying to serve as the next chief of the Honolulu Police Department is a 22-year HPD veteran who wants to upgrade equipment and facilities, target gun violence and develop officers of every rank and role. Star-Advertiser.
Respite centers for sick, injured homeless could close after lawmakers cut funding. Without alternatives, 62 people at the Aala Respite Center in Chinatown and 24 people receiving care at the Leahi Respite Center in Kaimuku could be back on the streets on July 1, when the new fiscal year begins. Hawaii News Now.
‘Dire Consequences’: Honolulu Races To Save Flood Zone Funds. The plan is a long time coming but gained momentum in the aftermath of this spring’s devastating Kona low storms. Civil Beat.
Oʻahu food systems plan invites public comment. Oʻahu is reenvisioning its food systems with a new islandwide plan. It contains more than 70 action items that the City and County of Honolulu can take over the next five years to promote nutrition, sustainability, local sourcing and resilience in food production. Hawaii Public Radio.
Manoa pool set to reopen following months of repairs. The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation said the Harry Mamizuka Swimming Complex at Manoa Valley District Park will reopen on Monday, May 18. Hawaii News Now.
Doctor Accused Of Fertility Fraud. In Hawaiʻi, No Law Prevents It. William McKenzie — a popular and renowned gynecologist on Oʻahu’s North Shore — was sued in 2019 after genetic testing showed he used his own sperm in a insemination procedure, according to court documents. Civil Beat.
Swift acquittal returned in Chinatown shooting trial. After just 25 minutes of deliberation Monday afternoon, an Oahu Circuit Court jury acquitted a 62-year-old man of murder and other charges in connection with a 2022 Chinatown shooting that killed a 24-year-old woman who was five months pregnant. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Kona CDP committee weighs in on STRVs measure. The Kona Community Development Plan Action Committee approved a document authored by Chair John Pelletier criticizing aspects of Bill 147 — a Hawaii County Council measure aiming to redefine hosted and unhosted short-term vacation rentals, establish working standards and set punitive fines, and expand the list of zoning areas where these rentals are allowed to operate. Tribune-Herald.
Public invited to attend board meeting for update on cleanup efforts in Former Waikōloa Maneuver Area. The next Restoration Advisory Board meeting for Waikōloa Maneuver Area Formerly Used Defense Site will take place on Thursday, May 14, in Waimea. Big Island Now.
Free summer meals for keiki offered at 19 schools. The state Department of Education announced that 19 Hawaii Island schools will offer free summer meals to children 18 and younger, starting June 9 through July 17. Tribune--Herald.
Maui
‘Not Pau Yet’: Bissen files for mayoral re-election, saying steady leadership is crucial. Surrounded by community supporters, labor leaders and his grandsons, Mayor Richard Bissen officially filed nomination papers Monday morning to seek re-election as mayor of Maui County. Maui Now.
Key Maui Council incumbents officially commit to race for re-election. Two incumbents — West Maui Council Member Tamara Paltin and East Maui Council Member Shane Sinenci — have officially committed to campaigns for re-election while others haven’t jumped in officially, yet. Maui Now.
Maui County real property tax sale set for May 19. The Maui County Department of Finance is planning to auction off properties that have been delinquent on their taxes for three or more years and have received their final notice of a sale. Maui News.
Pā‘ia Mantokuji given another year to find a fix for erosion threatening Buddhist temple, nearby graves. Sandbags were installed in 2021 as an emergency measure, and the state has allowed them to stay in place for years because of the critical level of erosion. On Friday, the state Board of Land and Natural Resources approved another one-year extension for the sandbags while the mission works on a long-term plan that could include returning sand to the beach or building an artificial reef offshore. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i woman sentenced after pleading guilty to defrauding coronavirus assistance program. Kaiaulani C. Kaiawe, 47, pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft on Oct. 9, 2025, after fraudulently obtaining $126,026.10 through the program in 2021. Kauai Now.
Remote West Kaua‘i Beach Park Reopens. Polihale State Park’s access road has been cleared and resurfaced after a two-month closure. A 5-mile-long dirt access road to Kaua‘i’s Polihale State Park has reopened after two months, just in time for the start of summer and Memorial Day weekend. Civil Beat.
Magdaleno masterful in pitching UH to victory and into BWC tourney - Isaiah Magdaleno pitched a one-hit, 14-strikeout shutout as the Rainbow Warriors defeated Cal State Northridge 4-0 and clinched a berth in next week’s fi...
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