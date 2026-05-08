Lawmakers dump pet projects into green fee tourist tax bucket, Education Secretary preserves Native Hawaiian funding another year, 40 shark fins seized from private jet out of Hawaii, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Department of Education Secretary agrees to continue funding for Native Hawaiian programs for at least another year. U.S. Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon agreed to keep Native Hawaiian programs fully funded for at least another year on Thursday, following a request Senator Brian Schatz made to the department to avoid cuts. KITV4.
Dozens of shark fins seized on private jet out of Hawaii. Authorities seized 40 suspected shark fins from a private jet that departed from Hawaii in February. Officers from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife intercepted the plane when it landed in California. Hawaii News Now.
New UHERO report shows persistent housing crisis. The University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization on Thursday released the 2026 Hawaii Housing Factbook, which shows that despite modest improvements in affordability, Hawaii’s housing market remains deeply out of reach for many local families. The annual report showed that statewide home prices largely leveled off in 2025 after years of rapid increases. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
State jobless rate slips back to second lowest in country. South Dakota took over the top spot in March after its seasonally adjusted rate dipped by one-tenth of a point to 2.3% while Hawaii held at 2.4%, according to data released Wednesday from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi State Legislature passes Artificial Intelligence safety act. The Hawaiʻi State Legislature on Wednesday passed the Artificial Intelligence Disclosure and Safety Act that establishes some of the nation’s first consumer protections and transparency requirements for conversational artificial intelligence services, particularly for minors and individuals seeking mental health or crisis support. Kauai Now.
Solar industry rallies to save tax break. Members of the Hawaii Solar Energy Association urged lawmakers to not give final passage to Senate Bill 3125, which would limit and phase out state income tax credits for consumers and businesses installing rooftop solar systems. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers establish annual raises for Hawaiʻi teachers. State lawmakers are guaranteeing annual raises for public and charter school teachers that can be negotiated into their collective bargaining agreements. Hawaii Public Radio.
Fresh lessons found in Hawaiʻi public schools. Students are planting, harvesting and enjoying produce grown in their own school gardens at Waipahu High and Leilehua High on O‘ahu and Hāna High and Elementary on Maui. KHON2. KITV4.
State begins surveying cemeteries for cleanup and restoration. The state Department of Accounting and General Services is embarking on an effort to survey and restore eight of Hawaiʻi’s cemeteries. The newly created Cemetery Office will be using drones to capture aerial images of the cemeteries to survey their current state. Hawaii Public Radio.
Life and legacy of Colleen Hanabusa honored at Hawaii State Capitol. A public memorial on Thursday honored the life and service of longtime Hawaii politician and attorney Colleen Hanabusa. Hanabusa died March 6. She was 74. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Oahu
‘Slush Fund’? Honolulu Council Wants Control Of $41 Million. The provisional account would be used for covering disaster relief and routine operations. Council Chair Tommy Waters and Budget Chair Val Okimoto are proposing the formation of a new fund through which the city administration would have to ask the council’s permission to spend money. Civil Beat.
Rail planners advance bills for unused ag lands in Kapolei. The Honolulu Planning Commission approved Wednesday a final piece of a recent package of land-use measures tied to the so-called East Kapolei Neighborhood Transit-Oriented Development Plan. Star-Advertiser.
Power Has Been Out In These Oʻahu Classrooms For Months. A building at Kalāheo High School has faced a power outage since the fall. Families are advocating for more funding to repair the school’s electrical system. Civil Beat.
3 homebuyers close under new state mortgage program. The first three homeowners to close on mortgages through Hawaii’s new Hale Kamaaina Mortgage Program were recognized Thursday by the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp., which officials call an early milestone for a state effort aimed at making homeownership more attainable amid high housing costs and elevated interest rates. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Legislature OKs demolition funds for Country Club. The state’s executive supplemental budget transmitted Wednesday to Gov. Josh Green contains $14 million in capital improvement project funds to demolish the former Country Club Condominium Hotel building in Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Waianuenue Avenue roadwork scheduled. The Hawaii County Department of Public Works will be conducting pavement overlay work on Waianuenue Avenue in front of the Hilo Benioff Medical Center on Monday and Tuesday. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Maui
Investigation into rock thrown at monk seal and breaches of seal resting areas. The Department of Land and Natural Resources is investigating social media postings on Instagram that appear to show an adult male throwing an object toward a monk seal while it was swimming in the water off the Lahaina shoreline. Maui Now. Maui News. KHON2. Hawaii News Now.
Makawao Forest Reserve’s first management plan balances needed conservation, popular recreation. On the northwestern slopes of Haleakalā, the Makawao Forest Reserve was created in 1908 at the urging of Hawaiʻi’s first territorial forester Ralph Hosmer for the primary purpose of protecting freshwater resources to meet the increasing demand from the growing population and agricultural industries on Maui. Maui Now.
Kauai
Beginner Farmers Need Look No Further Than West Kauaʻi. Few instructional opportunities exist for Kaua‘i residents to get into commercial farming, and this program connects participants to a ready market. Civil Beat.
County of Kauai advances Wildfire Home Assessment Program. The County of Kauai, in partnership with the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization, continues to advance a Wildfire Home Assessment Program designed to help residents reduce wildfire risk and strengthen community resilience. The program is scheduled to launch on Aug. 1. Garden Island.
Trump releases previously classified UFO files - President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth today released dozens of previously classified files on alleged UFO sightings and alien life to...
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