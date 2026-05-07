Legislators advance bills limiting corporate money in elections, allowing automatic shipping rate hikes, paying UH student athletes; military members lose Red Hill case, Honolulu narrows police chief candidate pool to 3 finalists, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Shipping rate-hike bill advances to governor. Young Brothers, LLC asked for the automatic increases of up to 5% a year despite receiving a nearly 26% increase last year. Hawaii News Now.
Isle nonprofits face mounting challenges, new report finds. As Hawaii lawmakers finalize state budget priorities and uncertainty looms over federal funding, a new statewide report is raising concerns about the stability of the nonprofit sector, which employs more than 1 in 10 workers and plays a critical role in supporting communities across the islands. Star-Advertiser.
Legislature passes package of health-related bills to strengthen access, care statewide. The Hawaiʻi State Legislature passed a broad package of health-related measures that expand care for kūpuna, mental health access, cancer screening, and long-term care planning. Big Island Now.
Hawaiʻi expected to regulate AI being used by children. Hawaiʻi will likely put protections in place for children using artificial intelligence. Hawaii Public Radio.
Bill to help UH recruit student-athletes set to become law. Hawaiʻi is set to establish “name, image and likeness” rules to recruit and retain student-athletes at the University of Hawaiʻi. Last week,state lawmakers passed Senate Bill 3263, which would require UH to create its own NIL rules. It also agreed to send $2.5 million from the state's general funds to the university system to pay student-athletes. Hawaii Public Radio.
Attention Divers! Hawaiʻi’s Reefs Need Your Help After Destructive Storms. Early reports support fears of widespread damage, but without more monitoring the picture remains incomplete. Officials are calling on more volunteer divers from across the islands to help assess Hawaiʻi’s reefs once it’s safe by posting their photos and reports to the Eyes of the Reef Hawaiʻi website. Civil Beat.
Oahu
3 Finalists Announced For Honolulu Police Chief. The finalists include the director of the Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement, a police chief in Georgia and a retired assistant chief in San Francisco. Civil Beat. KHON2. KITV4. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser.
Military members lose Red Hill case against the federal government. Despite calling it an “overly harsh and unjust outcome,” a federal judge ruled against military service members affected by the Red Hill fuel crisis and dismissed their case against the government Tuesday — a decision attorneys for the plaintiffs say they are ready to take to the Supreme Court. Star-Advertiser.
Health officials see fewer pathogens in follow-up tests of Kona-low mud samples. The results show a “general decrease” in concentrations of environmental pathogens associated with the storms compared with results from about a month ago, Hawaii Department of Health officials said in a news release. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu housing market lagged in April. The Honolulu Board of Realtors on Wednesday published data showing decreases under 5%, which were relatively small but still represented the first month this year where there were negative figures across sale volume and prices for single-family homes and condominiums. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
A boon for Banyan Drive: State Legislature passes redevelopment bill. A Banyan Drive redevelopment bill is heading to Gov. Josh Green’s desk for his signature. Senate Bill 2001 was affirmed by a unanimous final Senate floor vote of 25-0 Wednesday. Tribune-Herald.
Commission OK’s rezoning plan for Pahoa town. The Hawaii County Windward Planning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a legislation package that would rezone parts of downtown Pahoa. These bills would change zoning designations for a stretch of mainstreet Pahoa from Village Commercial and Single-Family Residential to a new category — Downtown Pahoa Commercial — and codify standards for the new district’s permitted land uses, building heights and architectural density. Tribune-Herald.
State to remove passing zone on Daniel K. Inouye Hwy. after deadly crash. HDOT Director Ed Sniffen said crews will remove the passing zone at mile marker 26 on the cross-island highway known as Saddle Road. KHON2. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi County Expands Kona Low Assistance Centers. Another assistance center will open at the Nā‘ālehu Public Library from May 26th through June 12th. Big Island Video News.
Hawaii Island Seed Bank helps build climate resilience. Containing mostly native plants and some food crops, the Hawaii Island Seed Bank was created to help preserve and protect the island’s native species. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Schatz congratulates Maui families awarded with federal funding to buy first home; Visits ʻĪao and Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art. US Sen. Brian Schatz conducted site visits on the Valley Isle on Wednesday, focus on the progress of recovery efforts on Maui, following the 2023 wildfires and recent Kona Low storms in March of this year. Maui Now.
Despite A Death And Damage, Maui Stalls On Chronic Kīhei Flooding. Residents remain frustrated by the county’s lack of progress in addressing the decades-long problem facing the burgeoning South Maui town. Civil Beat.
First neighbor island kauhale is changing lives on Maui. Six months after the largest kauhale in the state opened, residents are finding more than housing at Kīpūola Kauhale on Maui. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i County advances Wildfire Home Assessment Program. Kaua‘i County, in partnership with Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization, continues to advance a Wildfire Home Assessment Program to help residents reduce wildfire risk and strengthen community resilience. The program is scheduled to launch Aug. 1. Kauai Now.
Aging fair draws a crowd. More than 200 people surged through the doors of the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall on Wednesday when organizers opened the Kauai Senior Resource and Disabilities Fair. Garden Island.
Dozens of discarded needles scattered on Kauai shore discovered by Kauai comedian. What started as a normal walk along a Kapa'a shoreline Monday evening quickly turned into something much more alarming for local Kaua'i comedian Zavier Cummings. KITV4.
China’s big bet on wind power is paying off - YANCHENG, China >> As the war in Iran threatens to choke off oil and gas supplies from the Persian Gulf, China is seizing the moment to extend its domina...
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