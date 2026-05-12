Gas prices near record highs, state homeless contractor's insider payments, Hawaiian Electric's earnings rise, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaii gas prices near record highs as experts warn global oil tensions could raise costs even more. According to AAA Hawaii, the statewide average for regular gas is now $5.65 per gallon. That is just two cents below the all time statewide record set last month and more than a dollar higher than this time last year. KITV4.
Hawaiian Electric parent boosts profit despite storm costs. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. said in a financial report released Friday that it earned $30 million in the first three months of this year, up from $27 million in the same period last year. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers back bill to speed seaglider plans in Hawaii. Hawaii lawmakers have voted to streamline the path for an experimental seaglider some say could revolutionize interisland travel, though some doubt it would be safe for people and marine life. The REGENT Seaglider passenger craft has not been tested in the air yet, but supporters went to the Legislature to streamline its route to approval. Hawaii News Now.
Here are 7 bills that defined the legislative session. State lawmakers passed over 250 bills this legislative session. That’s a lot to keep track of, so HPR has narrowed down a list of some key legislative measures. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Mike Formby to leave Honolulu city managing director position. City Managing Director Michael Formby will leave his position at the end of May to become chief executive officer of Hawaii-based maritime firm Pacific Marine &Supply Co., Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Monday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Ex-SFPD assistant chief wants to modernize HPD operations. David S. Lazar, 55, is a 33-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department who wants to modernize crimefighting, expand recruitment and strengthen ties with the community. Star-Advertiser.
Wahiawa Dam improvements underway for safety upgrades. In response to the severe weather that swept through Hawaiʻi in March, renovations are now underway at an Oʻahu dam to help ensure safety for its surrounding communities and environment. KHON2. KITV4.
Honolulu Homeowners Turn To Goats, Sheep To Mow Yard Ahead Of Fire Season. Flocks of livestock are not a typical city sight. But with wildfire season looming, they’re becoming an increasingly attractive prevention measure. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
County halts plan to remove 37 trees from Honoka‘a park. Hawaii County has paused plans to remove 37 trees in the Honoka‘a Sports Complex following pushback from the community. Tribune-Herald.
Affordable housing project in Waikoloa Village is dedicated. Na Hale Makoa, a 140-unit affordable workforce rental housing community in Waikoloa Village, fills the strong demand for affordable housing for those working in the Waikoloa area, according to a Hawaii County press release. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County Issues Request for Proposals for West Hawaiʻi Cot Sleeping Program. The proposal is part of ongoing efforts to expand emergency shelter capacity and respond to community needs related to homelessness. Big Island Now.
Maui
DOH reports detection of PFAS in Haleakala water system. The Hawaii Department of Health says Perfluorobutanoic acid — a form of PFAS — has been detected in water samples collected from the Haleakala National Park water system on Maui. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Maui News.
Maui wildfire survivors study in jeopardy after bill fails. State funding for an ongoing study of Maui wildfire survivors evaporated after a Hawaii legislative bill failed to make it through conference committee this month. Star-Advertiser.
New $2M Fund Covers Neighbor Island Medical Flights. State-funded flights to Honolulu medical appointments aim to stop rural residents on Molokaʻi and beyond from putting off routine health care. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Donkey Beach access, Keālia Kai restroom to close for maintenance. The Kauaʻi Department of Parks and Recreation announced that the Keālia Kai parking lot restroom and access to Donkey Beach will be temporarily closed from May 11 – 15 for maintenance work. Kauai Now.
Kauai Filipino Chamber of Commerce distributes scholarships. The Kauai Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation Scholarship Committee distributed a total of $8,500 in scholarships on May 7. The scholarships were shared between seven students — one from Kapaa High School, two from Kauai High School, and four from Waimea High School — who will be graduating with their respective schools on May 22. Garden Island.
Dutch hospital quarantines staff after hantavirus protocol breach - AMSTERDAM/MADRID >> A Dutch hospital has quarantined 12 staff members as a preventive measure after blood and urine from a hantavirus patient were handle...
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