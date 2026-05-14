Vance says Hawaii lax on Medicaid fraud enforcement, neighbor island homeless count dips, Washington man arrested for throwing rock at monk seal, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Vance singles out Hawaii as weak on Medicaid fraud policing. Federal officials declared a nationwide Medicaid fraud crackdown Wednesday, citing Hawaii as a state having little concern for prosecuting program theft. Vice President JD Vance cited Hawaii, where about 387,000 residents are enrolled in Medicaid under its branded Med-QUEST program, as one state operating a largely federally funded Medicaid Fraud Control Unit that isn’t effective at protecting the health insurance program funded mostly through federal taxes. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Agribusiness Development Corp. can use eminent domain for ag under new bill. The state Agribusiness Development Corporation could be given the power of eminent domain to acquire land for agricultural purposes, under Senate Bill 2159 awaiting the governor's signature. Hawaii Public Radio.
Luxury Home Tax Pitch To Fund Hawaiian Homes Flopped. Now What? The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands came away with some funds but will need to look for other revenue sources. Civil Beat.
Native Hawaiian education programs receive reprieve from federal funding cut. Federal funding for Native Hawaiian education programs will continue for at least another year after U.S. Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon vowed not to cut the Native Hawaiian Education Program, offering a temporary reprieve to organizations across Hawaii that had warned of widespread service reductions and closures. Star-Advertiser.
Will Hawaiʻi Forfeit $5 Million For Teacher Apprenticeships? State leaders say the program will improve teacher retention and recruitment by providing more mentorship and financial support to prospective educators. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council passes bill on excessive barking and nuisance pets. The Honolulu City Council has passed a bill increasing fines for nuisance animal violations, including excessive barking. First-time fines could jump to $250, with repeat offenses reaching up to $1,000. The measure now heads to the mayor for final approval. KITV4.
Honolulu Police Chief Finalists Share Their Visions For The Department. The three finalists talked about technology, ICE collaboration and transparency.All three finalists vying to be Honolulu’s next police chief say expanding the police department’s use of technology and improving transparency and trust by the community would be top priorities. Civil Beat.
Finalist sees staffing as critical to effective policing. Scott Ebner, one of three finalists seeking to serve as Honolulu’s next police chief, also was in the running for the job in 2022 and believes addressing the department’s staffing shortfall is critical to all aspects of policing on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
City bridge work has residents decrying ‘Carmageddon Kailua’. The City and County of Honolulu on March 30 began a project to rehabilitate North Kalaheo Bridge on Kalaheo Road and Monday closed the Kailua-bound lane of the bridge to start the next phase of the project. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Homeless count dips slightly on Big Island. Since 2022, the Hawaii County Council has earmarked more than $33 million in Homelessness and Housing Fund grants through the Office of Housing and Community Development to a variety of projects combating the problem. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Federal budget cut ends Hawaii National Guard job program for youths. The Academy will shut down due to federal budget cuts after the current class graduates on June 22, 2026. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now. Big Island Now.
Hawai‘i Island’s Next General Plan Splits County Council. The council wants to approve the county’s next long-term guiding document before the November election brings new members on board. Civil Beat.
Maui
Maui unsheltered homeless jumps 40% as overall numbers remain flat, new count shows. Unsheltered homelessness on Maui climbed 40% while overall numbers remained essentially flat, according to results from the 2026 Homeless Point in Time Count released Wednesday. Maui Now.
Maui Council to weigh $1.6 billion budget at Friday meeting. The Maui County Council will take up a $1.6 billion budget Friday morning, following a committee recommendation to trim Mayor Richard Bissen’s proposal by reducing capital improvement projects while still increasing funding for day-to-day operations. Maui Now. Maui News.
Bobby Pahia files for Maui County Council with four generations of family by his side. Family business owner and agriculture leader Bobby Pahia officially filed his nomination papers for the Maui County Council on Monday, marking the occasion with a show of family unity spanning four generations. Maui Now.
Federal agents arrest visitor accused of throwing rock at Hawaiian monk seal. A 38-year old Washington man is facing federal criminal charges for allegedly stalking an endangered Hawaiian monk seal known as Lani and hurling a large rock at its head in the nearshore waters off Lahaina on May 5. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Maui News. KHON2. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Homelessness report released. Kauai's report showed total homelessness, sheltered and unsheltered, decreased by 1 percent, from 523 in 2024 to 516 in 2026. Unsheltered homelessness decreased by 5 percent, from 464 in 2024 to 440 in 2026, and sheltered homelessness increased by 28 percent, from 59 in 2024 to 76 in 2026. Garden Island.
New Kauaʻi ordinance makes more land owners eligible for agriculture tax dedication. The ordinance is intended to support the long-term sustainability of agriculture on Kaua‘i by addressing challenges faced by agricultural property owners and operators when multiple uses occur on dedicated agricultural parcels, according to a county news release. Kauai Now.
Free breakfast and lunch available this summer at 3 Kauaʻi public schools. As part of a statewide effort to ensure students have continued access to nutritious food while school is out, three public schools on Kauaʻi will provide free summer meals for children beginning June 9 , the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education announced. Kauai Now.
No comments:
Post a Comment