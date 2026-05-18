Hawaii GOP seeks Trump supporters to help increase state representation, Waikiki homelessness drops 90%, AT&T withdraws Kauai cell tower plan after community opposition, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s fight against Medicaid fraud plagued for over a decade. Behind the verbal sparring last week between federal and state officials over policing Medicaid fraud, data shows Hawaii’s recent record on the subject is in some respects worst in the nation. In each of the last four years, Hawaii’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has produced no indictments and no convictions for fraud — something no other state has done. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Residents With Unpaid Medical Bills Could Soon Get Help. The Legislature this year passed a bill to cancel unpaid medical debt for lower-income Hawaiʻi residents. Civil Beat.
Patient access bill raises free speech debate. House Bill 1961 makes it unlawful for someone to intentionally, knowingly or recklessly interfere with access to a healthcare facility or disrupt its operations through physical obstruction, repeated disruptive phone calls or threats against patients, workers, owners or property. Star-Advertiser.
Requiring Judges To Consider Past Trauma Of Youth Offenders Aim Of New Law. The proposed law, which awaits the governor’s signature, would also bar youth who have been trafficked or sexually abused from being charged as adults for crimes in which their abuser is the victim. Civil Beat.
Long-term care advocates says Hawaii lawmakers need to do more. As Hawaii’s population ages and long-term care costs continue to rise, two measures aimed at addressing elder care and dementia support are headed to Gov. Josh Green for signature, but critics say much more help is needed. Star-Advertiser.
Stricter E-Bike Regulations Planned For Hawai‘i. The new bill would mandate helmets for anyone under 18, ban wheelies or stunt riding on public streets, and place other age restrictions on riding. Civil Beat.
Expanding childcare tax credit could boost workforce. A new report from the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization argues that expanding Hawaii’s childcare tax credit could partially pay for itself by helping more parents stay in — or return to — the workforce, even as the state faces mounting concerns over childcare affordability, shrinking provider capacity and staffing shortages. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii poses unique challenges in removing unexploded military munitions. More than a century of military training has left untold numbers of undetonated bombs and other munitions across the Hawaiian Islands. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Homelessness drops 91% in Waikiki core. A point-in-time count on April 16 found 201 people experiencing homelessness across Waikiki and nearby areas, down from 251 in September 2022, according to WBID and the University of Hawaii. The steepest decline came along Kalakaua and Kuhio avenues and Kuhio Beach, where unsheltered homelessness fell about 91%. Star-Advertiser.
Nonprofit acquires building in Chinatown for homeless youth. Residential Youth Services and Empowerment will develop the new four-story property into affordable housing and provide workforce development support for young adults from 18 to 24 years old. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu Police Chief Candidate Investigated In Georgia Over Conduct. Former Glynn County, Georgia Police Chief Scott Ebner, now a finalist for the Honolulu chief job, has been under investigation for months over allegations of inappropriate behavior with a subordinate but apparently failed to mention that to a hiring consultant who recommended him as a top candidate for the Honolulu job. Civil Beat.
Largest affordable housing project celebrates grand opening. Construction of the 90-unit Makiki Banyan began in late March of 2025. There are 80 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units. The community also includes 33 parking stalls. KHON2.
As Oʻahu landfills approach capacity, deconstruction beats demolition. Oʻahu's two landfills are both approaching capacity. But for certain kinds of waste, recycling is making some progress. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii’s worst flooding in 20 years leaves farmers struggling and fewer veggies at the market. Across Oahu’s North Shore, an area famed for its big-wave surfing, the small farms that help supply the island’s food are struggling after back-to-back storms in March brought the state’s worst flooding in two decades. Associated Press.
‘Distasteful’: Flood victims say landlord is raising rent as they recover from Kona low. A water main break flooded 14 units on Koali Road in Manoa back in October. Months later, residents said the apartments were swamped again during the second Kona Low storm. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Property tax hikes eyed: County faces $15 million budget deficit. The Hawaii County Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday to consider raising property tax rates for nonresidents and those with second homes in an effort to close the gap on an estimated $15 million budget shortfall. Tribune-Herald.
Public Meeting On Hilo Bay Set for Saturday, May 23. A Community Listening Fair for the Hilo Bay Resilience and Watershed Management Plan will be held on Saturday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Aupuni Center Conference Room (101 Pauahi Street in Hilo). Big Island Video News.
Partial funding allocated for Outpatient Care Center in Kona. Plans for an Outpatient Care Center in Kailua-Kona are moving forward after $50 million was allocated for the project in the recent state budget, an investment in health care infrastructure that West Hawaii Region of Hawaii Health Systems Corporation CEO Clayton McGhan said is “much-needed” in the area. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Council advances $1.6 billion budget, splits 5-4 on mayoral spending limits. The Maui County Council unanimously passed a $1.6 billion fiscal year 2027 budget on first reading Friday, approving a contested shoreline stabilization grant after a lengthy discussion and splitting 5-4 on election-year spending limits on the mayor’s office. Maui Now.
Expansion plans of Lāna‘i luxury resort are economic win to some residents, cultural loss to others. Last month, Pūlama Lāna‘i asked the Hawai‘i Land Use Commission to rezone about 170 acres from agricultural and rural to urban land so it can build nine villas and five more spa units for Sensei Lāna‘i, a Four Seasons Resort perched on the windswept slopes of Kō‘ele. Maui Now.
Sne Patel to run West Maui seat in state House. LahainaTown Action Committee President Sne Patel has announced his candidacy for the state House District 14 seat representing West Maui. Maui News.
Kauai
AT&T Withdraws Controversial Kaua‘i Cell Tower Plan. A telecommunications company has called off a contentious plan to build a 125-foot cellphone tower in a rural Kaua‘i neighborhood where cell service is weak but locals’ distaste to fix the problem with a large installation — even one disguised as a pine tree — is strong. Civil Beat.
Arryl Kaneshiro files for re-election. The Elections Office accepted the nomination documents on Friday from Kauai County Council member Arryl Kaneshiro. Garden Island.
The Deadline That Wasn't: How MECO Created a Maui Energy Crisis - Posted on May 18, 2026, by Henry Curtis Maui Electric Company (MECO) filed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Hawaii Public Utilities Commissio...
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