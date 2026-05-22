Busy cyclone season predicted, Green signs income tax cuts bill, coastal water pollution worsens, Japanese developer advances $2B LNG power plant plan for Oahu, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
New water quality report shows more chronic coastal water pollution in Hawaii. Three beach areas in Hawaii have the dubious distinction of being among the top ten coastal areas in the U.S. with the highest rates of bacteria that exceed recreational health standards. Hawaii News Now.
Gov. Green signs income tax bill, others into law. Gov. Green signs bills to strengthen and protect essential public services. Gov. Josh Green signed four measures into law Thursday, including a bill that preserves a vast majority of income tax relief from Act 46, Session Laws of Hawai‘i 2024, for low- and middle-income households, while revising certain future tax bracket and rate adjustments and repealing or sunsetting selected tax credits. Maui Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Outlook on state finances improves. The Council on Revenues has somewhat downgraded its forecast for Hawaii general fund revenue growth next fiscal year, but also improved its outlook for the current fiscal year that results in an overall net benefit. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Teachers Win Raises, But Some Schools Are Still Crumbling. Teachers say lawmakers made significant progress boosting educator morale and retention this session, but debates about campus repairs and construction are ongoing. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Developer wading into regulatory waters for proposed Oahu LNG power plant. An affiliate of Japan’s biggest energy company has begun to seek federal regulatory approval for part of a proposed $2 billion Oahu power plant fueled by imported liquefied natural gas. Star-Advertiser.
City Council OKs $70K settlement in HPD car crash. The Honolulu City Council voted on May 13 to authorize a settlement agreement in the lawsuit, Jonathan Lefiti v. Dejanira Seale, an HPD officer, and the City and County of Honolulu, stemming from a rear-end collision that allegedly caused serious injuries to occupants of the other vehicle. Star-Advertiser.
UH students and faculty speak out against 'time, place and manner' policies. Members of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Faculty Senate met with school leaders to discuss what they perceive as a concerning change to campus free speech policies. Hawaii Public Radio.
New Oahu field use rules causing concern among youth leagues. The City has a new pilot program to better manage sports fields permits on Oahu. KHON2.
North Shore lifeguard rescues sea turtle tangled in fishing line at Waimea Bay. About 50 yards offshore fronting the lifeguard tower, a large honu was stuck in a fisherman’s line with multiple hooks. Hawaii News Now.
Developers break ground on Waianiani at The Cove, new West Oahu entertainment venue. The ground breaking and blessing for Waianiani at The Cove was held on Thursday, a new oceanfront entertainment and cultural destination coming to West Oahu. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
County Council tweaks property tax rates. Hawaiʻi County Is Taxing Homes Of The Rich, But Others Get A Break. Council chair flexes to keep a more aggressive proposal off the agenda. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Management plan in the works for Hilo Bay watershed. Efforts are underway to develop a watershed management plan for Hilo Bay, which has a long history of poor water quality, high bacteria levels and brown water advisories. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Axis deer impact survey is open through June 30. The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife is asking residents of Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i to participate in a short survey describing how axis deer are impacting their lives. Maui Now.
Will Patient Death Halt Kalaupapa Access? ‘No One Really Knows’. The National Park Service is working with the late Meli Watanuki’s estate and tour operators on options to continue. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Accessibility improvement project at Līhuʻe Airport to begin May 26. Construction work that will improve pedestrian safety and accessibility at Līhuʻe Airport is scheduled to begin May 26, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. Kauai Now.
Chan and Zuckerberg donate $1.48M for new imaging technology at Wilcox Medical Center. Dr. Priscilla Chan and her husband, META CEO Mark Zuckerberg, have donated $1.48 million to support new imaging technology at the Wilcox Medical Center in Līhuʻe. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
Luke Evslin files for re-election. State Rep. Luke Evslin (D-Wailua, Hanamaulu, Kapaia, Lihue, Puhi, Omao) filed his nomination papers Wednesday to seek re-election to House District 16. Garden Island.
Ex-Miami Beach mayor accused of sex assault by Epstein assistant - MIAMI >> Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime personal assistant testified Thursday that she was sexually assaulted by former Miami Beach mayor and 2018 Florida gu...
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