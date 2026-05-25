Health officials perplexed by snorkeling deaths, 28 homes damaged in magnitude 6.0 earthquake, OHA mulls purchase of KITV4, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaii law aims to curb corporate influence in elections but faces hurdles. The new law attempts to bypass the effects of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Elections Commission, which has paved the way for corporations and other outside groups, including labor unions, to spend unprecedented amounts of money on U.S. elections. While it was meant to counter Citizens United’s impact, the Hawaii law restricts enforcement to state-regulated organizations, so it has also raised concerns that it actually might allow entities incorporated in other states to fill the void in political spending in the islands. Star-Advertiser.
Attorney General Lopez provides biweekly update on public corruption investigation. State political investigation continues after 2nd Cabinet member leaves. In the wake of a second top administration official stepping down amid an ongoing criminal investigation, Gov. Josh Green’s office said it is not aware of any other state agency or individuals being included in the probe and that the governor is not “involved in the investigation in any way.” Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Leadership Turmoil And Staffing Shortfalls Plague Child Welfare System. Former Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services Director Ryan Yamane is not the only top child welfare official departing the agency as lawmakers made some efforts this year to improve the system. Civil Beat.
Stalled work to determine OHA ceded land claims revived. Hawaii lawmakers have set out a modified path to determine how much revenue from ceded lands the state owes the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and resolve a nearly half-century dispute. Lawmakers also agreed to distribute $55 million in withheld ceded land revenue to OHA as part of the newly amended legislation, Senate Bill 903, on top of a set annual $21.5 million contribution that OHA regards as far below what is owed. Star-Advertiser.
Prayers push politics aside for Hawaii family members of Tulsi Gabbard. Prayers poured in for the family of Tulsi Gabbard on Friday after the former Hawaii political office holder announced her resignation as director of national intelligence in Washington, D.C., to support her husband battling bone cancer. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Voters Could Add Immigrant Protection Measures For HPD In November. In the wake of state legislation seeking to protect immigrants from overzealous federal crackdowns, a Honolulu charter amendment proposal with similar goals is inching forward at the city’s charter commission. Civil Beat.
North Shore homeowners fined nearly $2M for shoreline barriers. Three North Shore homeowners who together amassed a total of nearly $2 million in state fines for illegal shoreline armoring have begun removing the unpermitted structures they installed to shield their Rocky Point properties from erosion. Star-Advertiser.
OHA weighs purchase of KITV-KIKU from Allen Media Group. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs declined to say whether it has entered negotiations with a broadcast company or whether an offer has been made or is imminent. But sources close to the potential deal said the agency’s acquisition target is the Allen Media Group-owned KITV-KIKU, the local ABC affiliate and a station featuring Japanese and Filipino programming. Star-Advertiser.
‘Save the Queen’: Kaimukī residents urge the City to buy dilapidated Queen Theater. The Honolulu City Council's Zoning and Planning Committee on Thursday passed a resolution that would add Queen Theater to the roster of government buildings. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Big Island residents report damage from magnitude 6.0 quake. No injuries were reported but Hawaii County officials received reports Saturday from the Civil Defense Agency that at least 28 houses were damaged, including a post-and-pier home in South Kona that collapsed and is considered unlivable due to extensive damage to its foundation, said Tom Callis, spokesman for the Mayor’s Office. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
County to use eminent domain to widen Puna road. A Hawaii County Council committee unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday to acquire 3.74 acres of land along Government Beach Road in Puna using eminent domain in order to widen the winding, one-lane scenic seaside route. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
HECO installing sturdier replacement poles in Lahaina, with plans for limited underground lines. Nearly three years after a downed power line sparked the destructive and deadly 2023 Lahaina wildfire, Hawaiian Electric is beginning a two-year, hardening project in the seaside town to replace wooden utility poles with stronger ones made of steel or composite fiberglass. Maui Now.
Hoʻonani Village project recommended for first reading passage by full Council; calls for deferral set aside. Bills 163 and 164 would expand the Maui Island Plan’s urban growth boundary and change the Wailuku-Kahului Community Plan designation from agriculture to business-multifamily for approximately 166 acres near Pūlehu and Hansen roads and Maui Veterans Highway. The site is part of a larger parcel that Hoʻonani Development plans to transform into an approximately 1,608-unit workforce housing community with light industrial, commercial, office and open space components. Maui Now.
Kula Hospital's future uncertain amid ongoing post-storm closure. Kula Hospital was home to more than 100 long-term patients when severe flooding and rain in March damaged the facility. Hawaii Public Radio.
‘She’s up with the saints’: Meli Watanuki, one of Kalaupapa’s last living patients, dies at 91. A beloved member of the Kalaupapa community who loved to dance hula, never missed morning Mass and helped restart tours to the historic town last fall has died, leaving just two survivors of Hansen’s disease living full time on the isolated peninsula on Moloka‘i’s north coast. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi farmers and small businesses find new home at Anahola Marketplace. A new weekly farmers market focused on local food, small businesses and community connection is set to launch June 1 at Anahola Marketplace on Kauaʻi’s North Shore. Kauai Now.
No swimming advised following shark sighting at Hanalei Bay. According to a preliminary report, ocean safety officials report that a 6- to 7-foot shark was sighted fronting the Pavilion Tower in Hanalei Bay today, May 24, at approximately 2:15 p.m. Lifeguards will reassess the area later on Monday, May 25. If there are no other sightings, the beach will reopen to ocean activities at 2:15 p.m. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
Pope Leo warns AI weapons nearing point beyond human control - VATICAN CITY >> Pope Leo urged governments to slow down and closely regulate the development of AI systems in his first major document, released today, w...
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