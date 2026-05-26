Record numbers of cattle shipped out of state, Oahu to get more traffic cameras in bill before Green, islands commemorate Memorial Day at military cemeteries, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Dual airline brands create some push back for Alaska Airlines. About 250 Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants reassigned to Seattle to staff new long-haul international routes may no longer wear flowers in their hair, lei or aloha shirts on certain flights — a highly visible change as Alaska Air Group works to merge operations while keeping two distinct brands. Star-Advertiser.
HMSA’s Latest Move Could Worsen Doctor Shortage. The insurer denied that an upcoming change in its payment model should come as a surprise to doctors, but many say the action will imperil small primary care practices. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Oahu traffic cameras would increase under bill before Green. Oahu drivers could see as many as 10 new red-light or speed cameras each year through a program that already has generated $763,000 since 2022. Star-Advertiser.
New Haleiwa agriculture park helps immigrants, refugees start farm businesses. A new 80-acre agriculture park in Haleiwa is growing more than crops. It’s helping refugees plant roots. Hawaii News Now.
Waipahu park to close for 3 months for field renovations. An extensive effort to rejuvenate the play field at Darrell T. Young Waikele Community Park in Waipahu will continue with a three-month resting period for the field that’s scheduled to begin today, city park officials say. Star-Advertiser.
Green sea turtles, a visitor draw, also face harassment. The love for turtles has caused pandemonium — including a constant stream of visitors who want to photograph the turtles, creating not only traffic woes as they dart across a busy, two-lane highway to get to Laniakea, but genuine concerns about disturbances to the sea turtle. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Green, military leaders honor fallen service members at Memorial Day ceremony. Gov. Josh Green hosted the ceremony alongside state and military leaders, veterans organizations and members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Chronic No Shows And Tardiness Plague Hawaiʻi County Council. To address no shows at their meetings, the Hawaiʻi County Council adopted a measure to tighten up the definition of unexcused absences, giving the chair greater power to decide when to dock pay. Civil Beat.
Management plan of polluted Hilo Bay watershed moving forward with $2 million federal grant. Hilo Bay is the state’s largest watershed, covering about 470 square miles from the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa to the sea. But for decades, polluted rain runoff, untreated sewage in groundwater and other factors have led to poor water quality in the bay and its sub-watersheds, negatively impacting endangered habitats and local communities. Big Island Now.
Final EA Published on 4-Mile Creek Bridge Replacement. The plan to replace, raise, and widen the Four Mile Creek Bridge comes with proposed traffic changes at the intersection of Haihai Street and Kilauea Ave. Big Island Video News.
‘Some did not come home’: Speakers reflect on meaning of service as community honors fallen veterans. More than than 100 people gathered Monday morning at East Hawaii Veterans Cemetery No. 2, to celebrate the most somber and patriotic of American holidays. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Facility upgrades proposed for Mākena State Park on Maui. In June, the DLNR Division of State Parks will submit to the Maui Planning Commission a proposal for phased construction that is aimed at improving the overall beach experience at the popular Mākena State Park. Maui Now.
2 rescued after plane goes down off Molokai’s Kalaupapa Airport. Two Oahu men made their way across two miles of open ocean to get to shore at Kalaupapa National Historical Park this morning after their single-engine plane went down west of Molokai’s Kalaupapa Airport, according to Maui fire officials. Star-Advertiser. Maui News. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Maui County remembers service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice. About 4,300 flags and lei were placed at gravesites across the Maui Veterans’ Cemetery in Makawao for Memorial Day. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative among the highest in state for renewable energy generation in 2025. Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative achieved a 52.8% Renewable Portfolio Standard for 2025, second highest in the state behind Hawai‘i Island. Kauai Now.
Thank you, veterans! Hundreds of people took advantage of sunny weather to visit the Kauai Veterans Cemetery to honor veterans and their families resting in the hallowed ground during the Kauai Veterans Council Veterans Day ceremony. Garden Island.
Living Near Hawaii Military Bases: 2026 Guide for PCS Moves - If you're receiving military orders to Hawaii, choosing where to live is a crucial decision. Living near a military base here isn't a one-size-fits-all e...
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