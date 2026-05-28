Shipping rates to rise again, military economic impact may be overstated, manhunt in Puna after 3 homicides, tourist banned from beaches after alleged rock-throwing at endangered monk seal, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
U.S. military’s economic impact in Hawaii overstated, report contends. The 199-page report from a consortium of groups and activists says the military contributes $7.2 billion to Hawaii’s economy and 6.4% to its GDP annually, about 30% lower than most recently touted by the state and Pentagon. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi solar energy projects at risk after tax credit is signed into law. The governor signed a bill into law on May 21 that will not only phase out solar credits but also affect projects already in the pipeline. Hawaii Public Radio.
Push for renewed look at legislative corruption petition. Former federal attorney Alexander Silvert sent a three-page letter to state House Speaker Nadine Nakamura and Vice Speaker Linda Ichiyama on Wednesday, asking them to bring back the petition he started last year that collected more than 900 signatures. Hawaii News Now.
Teens Suing Kamehameha Didn’t Have Scores To Get In, Lawyer Says. Attorneys for the plaintiffs say race preference permeates the process. Civil Beat.
Oahu
State blesses homeless kauhale village in Waimanalo. Hawaii’s 26th homeless kauhale — 20 tiny homes on the makai side of the former Weinberg Village in Waimanalo — was blessed Wednesday in a community that had seen a nearby homeless encampment at Waimanalo Beach Park grow to more than 40 people lining Kalanianaole Highway last year, which has since been cleared. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Access To Oʻahu Outdoor Recreation Spot Still Restricted After Storm Damage. High above Kaʻena Point, access to the campgrounds and accompanying trails at Peacock Flats has been restricted for more than a month due to damage from this spring’s Kona low storms. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Manhunt ongoing for Puna man suspected of three homicides. A manhunt continues for 36-year-old Jacob Daniel Baker of Pahoa, who is a suspect in three homicides that occurred over the course of two days in Kapoho and Kalapana earlier this week. Tribune-Herald. Civil Beat. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Water Conservation Notice Issued After Quake Damages South Kona Tank. The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply says customers in the affected areas must reduce water usage by at least 10%, in order to maintain adequate water storage while DWS performs emergency repairs to the damaged tank. Big Island Video News.
High schoolers granted precious ‘telescope time. Eight Kealakehe High School students were the recipients of Maunakea Scholars awards last Friday, earning them the coveted opportunity to carry out research using the telescope array atop Hawaii Island’s tallest mountain. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
New hotel zoning clears Council committee, 6-1, despite planning commissions’ opposition. The Maui County Council’s Housing and Land Use Committee voted 6-1 Tuesday to advance new hotel zoning districts for thousands of short-term vacation rentals facing a county-mandated phase-out — overriding unanimous rejection from all three county planning commissions. Maui Now.
Man accused of throwing rock at seal is banned from Hawaii beaches. Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond ahead of his next court appearance. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Hawaii Public Radio. KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
Keoni Kuoha announces campaign for Hawaiʻi State House, District 12. Surrounded by supporters on May 18, 2026, Keoni Kuoha formally announced his candidacy for the Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives, District 12, representing the Maui communities of Makawao, Hāliʻimaile, Pukalani, Kula, Pūlehu, ʻUlupalakua, Kanaio and Kahikinui. Maui Now.
Kauai
Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Health Care System to host community call, town hall on Kaua‘i. Garden Isle veterans can learn about available services, get health screenings and vaccines, receive assistance with Veterans Affairs healthcare enrollment, renew or replace Veterans Affairs identification cards and more. Kauai Now.
Costco beats sales estimates on high demand for essentials - Costco Wholesale topped market expectations for third-quarter U.S. same-store sales today, helped by demand for food and other essentials at its membersh...
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