State trails under review, Hawaii offers 'just in case' abortion pills, Amazon pursuing Kapolei expansion, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
New cellphone limits coming for Hawaii students. Hawaii parents will begin receiving notices from their children’s schools about a new statewide cellphone policy that will restrict when students can use their phones on campus beginning this fall. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii AG joins others pushing back against Vance’s Medicaid allegations. Five attorneys general from New York to Hawaii on Tuesday pushed back against Vice President JD Vance’s insistence that blue states overlook Medicaid fraud and abuse, saying all 50 states experience abuses. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi offers 'just in case' abortion pills. Hawai’i is one of two states to adopt “Just in Case Abortion Pills” through a Planned Parenthood affiliate. This is the first time a Planned Parenthood organization is offering abortion medication ahead of pregnancy. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Fund To Help Hungry Appears On Its Way To Honolulu’s November Ballot. Fund would use existing property tax revenues to support programs to help people who experience food insecurity access locally produced food products. Civil Beat.
Honolulu's affordable housing project hasn't delivered so far, UHERO report says. The University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization reviewed the city's Bill 7 program and sent its report to the Honolulu City Council on March 27. Hawaii Public Radio.
Amazon pursuing expansion in Kapolei. Amazon is seeking to develop a five-floor warehouse and order fulfillment center containing 2.8 million square feet of space at a Kapolei business and industrial park where 1,562 employees split in two daily shifts and assisted by robots would process packages for local delivery. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
2 charged in alleged bribe of Army official. Two Florida men are facing federal criminal charges after they allegedly bribed a U.S. Army official with $1.25 million over five years to steer contracts to them from the military’s Hawaii-Pacific Innovation Campus. Star-Advertiser.
Red Hill Registry seeks more participants, feedback. The University of Hawaii at Manoa has launched Red Hill Registry, which aims to track health outcomes of the 2021 Red Hill water crisis to inform research and clinical guidance on fuel exposure. Star-Advertiser.
City-owned plantation homes crumbling in Ewa Villages. Seven city-owned plantation homes are deteriorating in Ewa Villages while the city and state struggle to provide affordable housing. The houses were part of the Ewa plantation renovation project that promised affordable housing in renovated plantation homes. Hawaii News Now.
Fine Print Reveals Who’s To Blame For North Shore Flooding — To An Extent. The answer is unclear, largely due to the patchwork of land use agreements made during Dole’s decades-long land sell-off. Civil Beat.
Destructive Hawaiʻi floods displaced residents. Where do they go now? Hundreds of families across O‘ahu's North Shore have been left to pick up the pieces after the second Kona low storm swept through the low-lying areas of Haleʻiwa and Waialua. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Summer Fun: How Long Is The Waitlist In Your Neighborhood? Summer programs in Honolulu face high demand, while some sites in Leeward and Central Oʻahu still have open spots two weeks into the registration period. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
$4 Million Released For Hilo Airport Improvements. State Sen. Lorraine R. Inouye (D, District 1) announced on Tuesday that Governor Josh Green released the CIP funding for the design of T-Hangar and West Ramp improvements at the Hilo airport. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Kona Earthquake Left Catastrophic Water Supply Damage For Hundreds. In Kona’s coffee belt, up to 500 farmers and others have lost their primary sources of water — and will be relying on trips to county spigots for the foreseeable future. Civil Beat.
Quake damaged nearly 150 properties. At least five homes in South Kona sustained such substantial damage during last week’s 6.0-magnitude earthquake that they’ve been deemed “destroyed,” the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said Tuesday. Tribune-Herald.
Progress made on Volcano School of Arts and Sciences’ expansion. A new site covers 14.9 acres and, upon its anticipated completion in 2032, will allow VSAS to serve an additional 287 students, according to Principal Kalima Kinney. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Lawyer says tourist accused of hurling rock at Hawaiian monk seal has been doxed and threatened. The defense attorney for Igor Lytvynchuk, 38, from Washington state accused of hurling a coconut-sized rock at an endangered Hawaiian monk seal says his client was trying to protect sea turtles and has since been physically assaulted, threatened and doxed. Associated Press. Maui Now. Maui News. Hawaii News Now.
Timeline for repairs to sinkhole on South Kīhei Road rests on federal funding for Kona Low Storm recovery. The County Department of Public Works’ pursuit of emergency federal funding and the complexity of repairs are shaping the timeline for permanent restoration of South Kīhei Road near Kamaʻole Beach Park II, where a sinkhole forced the closure of both lanes during severe weather in March. Maui Now. Maui News.
Maui school successfully launches garden to cafeteria lunches. The māla (garden) at Hāna High and Elementary School has everything from ʻuala (sweet potato) to corn and many other crops, providing a hands-on learning opportunity for students. Hawaii News Now.
Wind gusts caused pilot to lose control, crash off Kalaupapa, FAA finds. A training aircraft crashed into the water while approaching Kalaupapa Airport on Molokai at about 11:40 a.m. Monday, according to preliminary findings from the Federal Aviation Administration. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Kaua‘i unemployment rates for April slightly below state average. Kaua‘i County’s unemployment rate sits slightly below the state average at 2.3%, according to a news release from the Hawai‘i State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Kauai Now.
Taylor Shigemoto enters Kauai County Council race. Taylor H. Shigemoto formally filed his nomination papers with the Elections Division office on Friday. Garden Island.
Search concludes for missing Jet Ski operator off Mokuleia - The Honolulu Fire Department has concluded its search after three days for Anthony Empting, 56, who went missing while riding a Jet Ski off Mokuleia in W...
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