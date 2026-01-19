US Supreme Court to tackle Hawaii's strict gun law, statewide doctor shortage worsens, tourists attacked on Maui's iconic road to Hana, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Associated Press.
Democrats lay out their agenda for the 2026 session. State officials are preparing for the possibility that federal funding cuts for Hawaii could continue in 2026, with Gov. Josh Green considering the possibility of dipping into the state’s $1.6 billion “rainy day fund” to compensate for lost support. Star-Advertiser.
We Asked Hawaiʻi Lawmakers: Did You Take $35,000 In A Paper Bag? Civil Beat contacted all the potential suspects. Many were quick to deny involvement. Some let others speak for them. Others remain silent. Civil Beat.
Statewide doctor shortage has worsened, a new report finds. The Hawaii Physicians Workforce Report Opens in a new tab found the state short of 833 full-time equivalent doctors in 2025 compared to 768 in 2024, with the greatest gaps continuing on neighbor isles. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Judges Face More Threats. Courts Want Armed Guards To Help. The Judiciary is seeking $3.25 million to hire private security as the Department of Law Enforcement, which protects the courts, faces staffing shortages. Civil Beat.
DAGS proposes in-house staff for complex real estate projects. A state agency wants to hire a special team of highly paid experts in an effort to save Hawaii taxpayers money on complex public real estate redevelopment projects involving private partners. The state Department of Accounting and General Services is proposing to start with three positions, including a special project executive with annual pay of about $220,000, which rivals the annual salary of Gov. Josh Green. Star-Advertiser.
UHERO forecast of mild recession puts focus on family support services. As Hawaii edges into what economists describe as a mild recession, social service providers say growing economic uncertainty is already being felt by families struggling to afford housing, food and transportation. Star-Advertiser.
State Capitol showing its age as session set to begin. The Capitol first opened in 1969, replacing Iolani Palace as Hawaii’s seat of government, and has undergone extensive repairs ever since. Star-Advertiser.
State Capitol pools conversion submerged by procurement failure. Plans have been dashed to inaugurate Hawaii’s next governor against a resplendent new backdrop outside the state Capitol after a contracting snafu to create a decorated glass panel lanai atop long-empty reflecting pools. Star-Advertiser.
Foreign Oil Floods Into the Islands — But Venezuelan Crude Is Too Tainted. Over the past decade, crude from countries, such as Libya, Russia and Argentina have helped keep the lights on in the Aloha State. In fact, since 2016 data tracked by the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office shows that only about one-fifth of the islands’ oil was domestic. Civil Beat.
Oahu
City reviews oversight agreement in Chinatown. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s planned construction of the more than $10 billion Skyline into Chinatown may coincide with the city’s desire for an updated agreement with the state to gain greater oversight over historical sites and future development projects along that portion of the rail line’s route. Star-Advertiser.
Young professionals express concerns with state legislators. Sixty young professionals like Jordan Odo got to meet nine young state legislators and City Council members Wednesday night to lobby for issues they believe in, especially the need to make Hawaii more affordable. Star-Advertiser.
Researchers investigate whale carcass at Waimanalo Beach. Researchers were seen at Waimanalo Beach removing a whale carcass that washed up over the weekend. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
County: Bridge to Moku‘ola will be reconstructed. Hawaii County officials have decided, after consulting with an engineer, that it would be more prudent to reconstruct the pedestrian bridge between Waiakea Peninsula and Moku‘ola (Coconut Island) than to simply repair the damaged section. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County Offers Right-of-Way Permits Through EPIC. Online payments are also being accepted for Grading, Grubbing, and Stockpiling Permits, officials say. Big Island Video News.
Hilo Forest Reserve Cabins Reopen For Camping. The Keanakolu Bunkhouse and Ranger cabins have been closed since October due to drought and dry conditions in the area. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui police investigate alleged attack against tourists on Road to Hana. Texas couple David and Angie Carroll's visit went awry after a confrontation on the Road to Hana last Friday. What was supposed to be a scenic drive ended with an alleged attack and damage to their rental car. David claims he was also called a racial slur. Hawaii News Now.
Oceanside property owners on Lahaina’s Front Street face dilemma: Sell to Maui County or wait to rebuild? The county has reached out to owners in hopes of turning the makai side of Front Street into a connected stretch of open space to protect against flooding and create more shoreline access. Maui Now.
Updates to Maui County’s CDBG program available for public review. Proposed updates to Maui County’s Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery Action Plan are now available to view on the Hoʻokumu Hou website. This is the official online site for the Office of Recovery Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program. Maui Now.
Lawmakers prioritize ‘community concerns’ after $8M released for Lahaina Boat Harbor. State officials announced the release of $8 million in Capital Improvement Funds for the reconstruction of a major part of the Lahaina Small Boat Harbor.The funds are for the reconstruction of the outer marginal wharf after the harbor was destroyed in the August 2023 wildfires. Hawaii News Now.
US Senate bill includes millions for East Maui rainforest, Kahului Harbor maintenance. A bipartisan appropriations deal passed by the US Senate on Thursday includes millions of dollars in federal funding designated for the acquisition of East Maui rainforest lands, maintenance for Kahului Harbor and an assessment of Maui watersheds. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai to benefit from nearly $5 million in new earmark funding. Of the share designated for Kauai, the County of Kauai, Department of Water is earmarked for $1 million. This project supports the installation of a water storage tank to increase water storage capacity in the Kilauea community. The new storage tank will support approximately 2,800 full-time residents and 6,500 acres of agricultural lands. Garden Island.
Hawaii State Legislative Reforms Needed - Posted on January 19, 2026, by Henry Curtis The Hawaii State Legislature will open tomorrow. Bills that did not pass last year are still alive. In addit...
No comments:
Post a Comment