Rhoads sponsors 'no secret police' bill, Health Department moving out of sick building, legislators question HMSA-Hawaii Pacific Health alliance plan, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
More people are applying to state jobs, but actual hires still lag. The state saw a surge in job applications after several recruiting efforts, although the number of actual hires they’ve resulted in is still low. The state received about 41,500 applications last year, up 27% from 2024. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi Preschool Aid May Not Kick In This School Year After All. The expansion of preschool tuition subsidies is part of the state’s strategy to increase access to early education, but some families are facing delays in receiving aid. Civil Beat.
School Sports Fans Are Getting Meaner. Do Hawaiʻi Laws Fall Short? The recent assault of Moanalua High School’s assistant athletic director has sparked calls to better protect sports officials. Teachers say the DOE needs to do more to keep them safe, too. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi May Add A Test To Driver’s License Renewals As Traffic Deaths Climb. Drivers would have to take written knowledge tests during their license renewals, something Hawaiʻi stopped requiring almost three decades ago. Civil Beat.
Parts of state in drought despite wet December. Last month brought contrasting rainfall patterns across Hawaii, with Kauai and Oahu seeing widespread rain and some flooding, while Maui County and Hawaii island remained largely dry, according to a monthly climate summary released last week by the National Weather Service in Honolulu. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Hawaii lawmakers start looking into HMSA-HPH alliance plan. State lawamakers had dozens of questions Tuesday during a three-hour joint briefing at the state Capitol regarding the impacts of Hawaii’s largest health insurer, Hawaii Medical Service Association, joining forces with Hawai‘i Pacific Health. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
Honolulu City Council advances bill to raise transit fares. A proposal to increase fares for riders of TheBus, TheHandi-Van and Skyline for the first time since 2022 is moving forward in the Honolulu City Council. Star-Advertiser.
Asbestos, safety concerns drive Hawaii’s Health Department from headquarters. Relocating 549 employees and some services for the public is slated for later this year, and is expected to cost $3 million for the next fiscal year that begins July 1 to rent space in two downtown Honolulu office towers under a lease slated to run about 15 years. Star-Advertiser.
Fighter jets return to Oahu skies for annual Sentry Aloha Training. The Hawaii Air National Guard is hosting its annual Sentry Aloha fighter exercise from Jan. 14-28. This year’s iteration, Sentry Aloha 26-1, includes about 1,000 personnel and 41 aircraft from seven states with additional support from Australia. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Public input sought on the stewardship of Mauna Kea. The Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority, in partnership with Kua o Wākea, will hold a series of 10 community workshops across the Hawaiian Islands starting Jan. 15. Big Island Now.
2 Hawaiʻi Island police officers arrested for perjury, evidence tampering. The State of Hawai‘i Attorney General filed a felony charging complaint in 3rd Circuit Court on Tuesday against two Hawai‘i Island police officers for a variety of charges, including perjury and evidence tampering stemming from unconstitutional searches of an arrestee’s belongings in May 2023. Warrants were issued for the arrests of Officers Blane Kenolio and Noah Serrao. Big Island Now. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Questions linger regarding workforce housing bill. An amended version of a bill that would allow residential development in Hawaii County’s industrial-commercial mixed-use zoning districts has been postponed until the Feb. 4 County Council meeting for possible further amendment. Tribune-Herald.
Penn asks Hilo judge to recuse himself in domestic abuse cases. BJ Penn has filed a motion asking Hilo Circuit Judge Peter Kubota to recuse himself from hearing any of Penn’s domestic-abuse related cases. In addition, Penn has filed a motion to discharge his court-appointed defense attorney, Alan Komagome. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Councilmember Sugimura to challenge Bissen for mayor's office. Maui County Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura has announced she will run for mayor. Sugimura was born and raised in Wailuku and has served on the council for nearly a decade. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui Police release details, body worn camera footage from fatal Wailuku shooting. Maui police released body worn camera footage and further details, regarding Thursday night’s deadly shooting in which a suspect was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in Wailuku. Police have since identified the deceased as 40-year-old Kristopher Austin. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi Coffee Co. employees receive WARN notices with lease ending March 28. Kauaʻi Coffee Co. on Monday sent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications, known as WARN notices, to its 141 employees with its land lease ending at the end of March. Kauai Now.
Lab confirms native duck on Kaua‘i found sick in November died from avian flu. The Koloa Maoli was found sick on Nov. 26 at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Hanalei Wildlife Refuge in Hanalei. The National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the illness in the bird, which died within 24 hours of being found. Kauai Now.
Box jellyfish advisory issued for Hanauma Bay - A box jellyfish advisory has been issued this morning for Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve in East Honolulu.
No comments:
Post a Comment