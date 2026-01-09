School authority tries to fast-track classroom construction, Blangiardi won't sign budget transparency bill, US Supreme Court to hear The Cannabis Ministery raid case, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
UH Engaged With Hackers Who Highjacked Cancer Study Data. The university has declined to provide additional information about a ransomware attack that exposed the personal information of cancer study participants. Social Security numbers and other personal information from participants in a University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center study were exposed to computer hackers in August but four months later UH had yet to notify those affected that their data was stolen. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s jobless rate remains second lowest in U.S. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate plunged three-tenths of a point to 2.2% in November from September and now has fallen by a half-percentage point over the last three reporting periods, according to data released Tuesday from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Green appoints James Carpio to the BLNR. Gov. Josh Green has appointed James (Jay) John Kamealoha Carpio of Wailuku to the Board of Land and Natural Resources. The appointment runs through June 30, 2029. Carpio, a Native Hawaiian born and raised in Wailuku, Maui, has worked as a hunter and guide, rancher, land manager, master fisherman and farmer. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Electric, shareholders agree to nearly $48M settlement over Maui fires. Hawaiian Electric Industries has agreed to pay its shareholders $47.75 million in a settlement filed Monday. Several investors sued the utility parent company after the Maui fires in 2023, alleging that HEI's top executives made misleading claims about the company's wildfire mitigation work. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
City budgeting openness bill to become law without Blangiardi’s signature. Mayor Rick Blangiardi has refused to sign a Honolulu City Council bill that aims to hold the administration more accountable over the funding appropriations it provides for the city’s use each year. Star-Advertiser.
City seeks rail oversight agreement in historic Chinatown. As Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s construction of the more than $10 billion Skyline rolls toward Chinatown, city officials seek an updated agreement with the state to gain more oversight over historical sites and future development projects along the rail line’s route. Star-Advertiser.
5 things to know about HMSA and Hawaiʻi Pacific Health's proposed partnership. Two major players in medical care and insurance in Hawaiʻi are joining forces. The state's largest insurance provider, Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association, and major health care system Hawaiʻi Pacific Health have announced plans to formalize their partnership. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
U.S. high court could hear case regrading 2010 raid of THC Ministry. The U.S. Supreme Court has scheduled a conference today in Washington, D.C., to consider surveillance and privacy issues surrounding the federal raid in 2010 of The Hawaii Cannabis Ministry — also known as the THC Ministry — which operated openly for years with a storefront banner in downtown Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County Council honors legacy of Fire Chief Kazuo Todd with passing of two fire safety bills. On Wednesday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Council passed Bill 108, which allocates $1.75 million in state funding to establish ambulance operations at Makalei Fire Station in Kailua-Kona, which includes six new positions. Big Island Now.
Passing zones to be removed from section of Highway 19 in W. Hawaii. The Hawaii Department of Transportation is removing passing zones on a 14-mile stretch of the Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway (Highway 19) in West Hawaii. Passing zones will be removed between mile posts 78 and 92.6, from Waikoloa Beach Drive down to Keahole Airport Road. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Department of Water Supply issues water restriction notice for upper Waiākea Uka. A water restriction is necessary to maintain water in its upper storage tank while the Department of Water Supply locates a possible main break and repairs it. Big Island Now.
Maui
Hawaiʻi’s Critically Endangered Crow Is Soaring In Maui Forests. Extinct in the wild since 2002, several ʻalalā have survived their first year since being released on the Valley Isle. Civil Beat.
Man injured in officer-involved shooting on Maui. The shooting took place just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday near the Kehalani Ace Hardware in Wailuku for a reported terroristic threatening incident. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Kauai
Valenciano’s Early Retirement Creates Opening For Kaua‘i’s Next Chief Judge. Randal Valenciano’s 18-year run as the chief judge of the 5th Circuit Court ended quietly this fall, leaving a vacant seat at the top of the Kaua‘i judiciary. The Hawai‘i Judicial Selection Commission is evaluating nominees to fill the 5th Circuit Court seat. Civil Beat.
‘Keep Vaccines Optional’ draws a crowd. A Keep Vaccinations Optional meeting on Tuesday drew an overflow audience of about 300 people to the Lihue Neighborhood Center, according to resident Steve Yoder. Garden Island.
Kauaʻi Coffee Co. warns of 141 job losses with land lease set to end in March. Kauaʻi Coffee Co., one of the island’s largest agricultural employers and a major visitor attraction, addressed the Kauaʻi County Council as its land lease approaches expiration in March. Kauai Now.

