Legislature may consider lowering cruise ship tax, Kaiser Permanente workers release strike notice, Capitol reflecting pool replacement project delayed, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Courts Blocked Green Fee For Cruises. This Company Is Still Charging It. Passengers currently aboard The Pride of America were irked to see the tax appear on their invoices despite a court injunction. orwegian Cruise Lines representatives say the company will refund its passengers if the industry ultimately prevails in court. Civil Beat.
Lawmakers prepare to address federal changes impacting health care and social services. State lawmakers will face the federal impacts on the state’s healthcare systems and social services when they reconvene next week. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Republicans have plans this session to attack state’s housing crisis. According to local Republican lawmakers, a recent survey found that 91% of adults say buying a home in Hawaii is a problem. KHON2. KITV4.
Kaiser Permanente workers announce plan to strike. About 200 Hawaii workers plan to walk off the job Jan. 26. Another strike appears imminent at Kaiser Permanente. The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals on Thursday delivered a 10-day strike notice to Kaiser executives. The strike is set to begin Jan. 26 at hospitals and clinics across Hawaii and California. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Delays have increased the cost of Hawaiʻi Capitol reflecting pools. Rising construction costs and objections over a state bid are delaying a project to fix the dilapidated reflecting pools at the Hawai‘i State Capitol, state officials in charge of the multi-million dollar project told lawmakers Wednesday. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Status of bus contract talks worries Honolulu City Council. After months of back-and-forth negotiations, Oahu Transit Services Inc., which operates TheBus and TheHandi-Van routes on behalf of the City and County of Honolulu, remains at odds with its labor union that represents 1,400 bus operators, mechanics and support staff. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu satellite city halls to modernize with cashless property tax payments. Residents can now pay their property taxes with a major credit card as part of Oahu’s satellite city halls effort to eventually go cashless. KITV4.
City and County Martin Luther King Jr. holiday schedule released. The City and County of Honolulu released its schedule for Memorial Day along with the schedule for the rest of its operations and the traffic and parking regulations that will be in effect for Monday, January 19, 2026. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Search for new Hawaii County fire chief begins. The Hawaii County Fire Commission on Thursday named Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Volpe — who has been acting chief since the Dec. 14 death of Chief Kazuo Todd — temporary fire chief as the search for a permanent first firefighter begins. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi Fire Officials Embraced Prevention. Then Kazuo Todd Died. The Hawaiʻi County Fire Commission has appointed a temporary replacement but filling Todd’s shoes within the State Fire Council presents a bigger challenge. Civil Beat.
Mauna Kea oversight board begins series of workshops on the mountain’s future. The Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority began a series of statewide workshops Thursday as it prepares to take over management of the mountain. Hawaii News Now.
$450K released for Boys and Girls Club center. The capital improvement program grant-in-aid funds will support construction, improvements and maintenance of the youth resource center, helping ensure a safe and supportive space for keiki and families in East Hawaii. Tribune-Herald.
KWXX Hoʻolauleʻa returns to downtown Hilo this Saturday. The free, family-friendly event runs Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and features four stages of continuous live music, performances by more than 20 Hawaii artists, and more than 40 local food and craft vendors. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Maui
FEMA extension uncertain; Mayor urges wildfire survivors to take alternate housing, if available. With the end of temporary federal emergency assistance now set for the end of next month, Mayor Richard Bissen advised Lahaina wildfire survivors Wednesday night to take a permanent housing alternative, if available. The looming deadline affects 946 households still relying on direct rental assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Maui Now.
Report: Maui home sales surge as prices decline. Realtors Association of Maui report showed single-family house resales increased by 22.2 percent. The median price fell by 2 percent. As for condominiums, resales jumped 41.5 percent, with the median sales price dropping 25.6 percent. The surge in sales suggests buyers are responding to the significant price reductions. Hawaii News Now.
Hale Makua announces new ‘CarePlex’ and workforce housing initiatives on Maui. Hale Makua Health Services, a Maui-born nonprofit serving the island for 80 years, today announced two landmark projects inspired by the community. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i County offices will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Closures also include the following facilities: All neighborhood centers, The Puhi Metals Recycling Center, The Kekaha Landfill, HI5 Redemption Centers, All refuse transfer stations. Kauai Now.
