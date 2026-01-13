Traffic deaths hit 18-year high, armed police to be installed at 3 Oahu high schools, Kilauea volcano puts on 10-hour show, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Lawmakers Threaten To Withdraw Funding For Invasive Species. Senators are troubled by what they see as slow progress from the Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity, which is struggling to find staff to keep invasive species at bay. Civil Beat.
How Hawaiʻi might spend funds from new climate tax on hotel stays. What's the most effective way to spend that money? That’s a question that faced the state’s Green Fee Advisory Council — a 10-member group making recommendations on where and how to spend this revenue. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi AG asks for $1M litigation budget to prepare for federal actions. The state attorney general’s office is asking for $1 million to support its litigation budget — largely to prepare for increased federal legal actions. So far, the Hawaiʻi attorney general has been a party to 39 lawsuits — three of which the office took a lead on. Hawaii Public Radio.
ACLU announces campaign for immigration justice ahead of Hawai‘i legislative session. The American Civil Liberties Union in Hawai‘i announced its 2026 legislative priorities, which include criminal legal system reforms, increased protection for Hawai‘i’s immigrant communities, and stronger efforts to defend gender equity and LGBTQ+ rights. Big Island Now. KHON2.
State senators say they didn’t take $35,000 in a paper bag. Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi said he has asked all members of his chamber if they are, or know who is, the unnamed legislator mentioned in an ongoing public corruption investigation who accepted $35,000 in a paper bag, and all Senate Democrats have answered no. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Attorney Daisy Hartsfield to fill Waipahu House seat. Hartsfield — a graduate of Waipahu High School and the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaii at Manoa — has served more than 20 years in public service, working as a: Child Protective Services investigator, juvenile probation officer, drug court supervisor, special assistant to the Director of Human Services, administrator of the Department of Human Services’ Social Services Division, deputy public defender, deputy attorney general and deputy prosecuting attorney. Star-Advertiser.
Online ag declaration forms yield higher completion rates. Lawmakers want more. The implementation of online agricultural declaration forms for passengers flying to Hawaiʻi, compared to the previous paper-only system, has led to an increase in compliance, but state lawmakers say more needs to be done. Hawaii Public Radio.
U.S. and Pacific allies tout ties at defense conference. Military leaders, diplomats, arms manufacturers and investors are gathering in Waikiki this week to talk about tensions in the Pacific and send a signal that alliances in the region still matter. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Armed officers to provide security at 3 Oahu schools. Honolulu police and the Hawaii Department of Education are rolling out a new pilot program to boost safety at select Oahu campuses. Dedicated school resource officers will be assigned to three high schools: Waianae, Kapolei and Kaimuki high schools. KHON2.
Council member proposes task force to explore landfill-free future on Oahu. Council member Andria Tupola filed Monday Resolution 26-7, proposing a task force that would review Oahu’s long-term solid waste management strategy, and assess alternative waste reduction, recycling, diversion, and conversion strategies. Hawaii News Now.
City reschedules Waimanalo Gulch landfill public hearing. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s plan to expand the city’s Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill in Kapolei and extend its useful life following stalled attempts to find a suitable location for a new dump will also involve community comment, city officials say. Star-Advertiser.
Waialua residents challenge Kaukonahua Ranch agribusiness at DPP hearing. Dozens of North Shore residents traveled from Waialua to downtown Honolulu on Monday to testify at a Department of Planning and Permitting hearing over a controversial agribusiness project proposed for Kaukonahua Ranch, also known as Kam ananui Agribusiness — a project critics say is being improperly classified as “minor” despite what they describe as large-scale tourism impacts on agricultural land on Mount Kaala. Star-Advertiser. KITV4. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Lava fountaining draws visitors from across the globe. Episode 40 of the ongoing summit eruption began at about 8:22 a.m. Monday, with lava fountains erupting from vents on the floor of Halemaumau crater, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. All eruptive activity remained confined within the crater and inside Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. The eruption ended abruptly at 6:04 p.m. after nearly 10 hours of continuous lava fountaining. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
A Third Of Hawai’i Could Get Criminal Records Cleared. Few Do. The Attorney General’s Office just expunged the records of more than 1,300 Big Island residents through a pilot program. Some policymakers want to see the work expand. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Island program hopes to bridge generations through food. The Food Basket on Hawaiʻi Island is launching its 10-week “Food is Medicine” initiative. Kūpuna from the Keaʻau Community Center will take weekly cooking classes with recipes chosen by Keaʻau High School agriculture students. Hawaii Public Radio.
Much of E. Hawaii had less than 50% of average rainfall in 2025. According to the National Weather Service, seven gauges in the Hamakua and Hilo districts recorded their driest calendar years on record — most notably the Hilo International Airport, which had its driest year since 1949 with 58.95 inches, or 49% of its yearly average of 120.39. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Planning Commission to review Hoʻonani Village, housing and parking bills. The Maui Planning Commission is scheduled today to review land use bills regarding the proposed Hoʻonani Village project near Kahului Airport, as well as legislation regarding accessory dwelling units, agricultural retail structures and electric vehicle charging stations. Maui Now.
FEMA housing assistance for Maui wildfire survivors extended 18 days while yearlong extension under review. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended its temporary housing and financial assistance to Maui wildfire survivors to Feb. 28, which is 18 more days than the previous deadline. Maui Now.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified by loved one. A man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Maui last week has been identified as Kristopher Austin, 40. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Nominees announced for Kaua‘i Circuit Court judge. Five individuals are being considered to fill the judge vacancy for the 5th Circuit Court on Kaua‘i, following the retirement of Judge Kathleen N.A. Watanabe in August 2025. The nominees are Stephanie R.S. Char, Craig A. De Costa, Simeona L.L.A. Mariano, Michael D. Scarbo and Kimberly A. Torigoe Metcalfe. Kauai Now.
Kauai duck confirmed dead from bird flu in Hanalei - State officials today confirmed that a sick Hawaiian duck found at the Hanalei Wildlife Refuge on Kauai a few months ago likely died of highly pathogenic...
