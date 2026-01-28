Green asks Legislature for help protecting immigrants, candidate filing opens Monday, swastikas deface Kauai hiking trail, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Senate President Ron Kouchi weighs in on state of the islands. The Conversation invited Senate President Ron Kouchi to talk about the governor’s plan to pause tax breaks intended to help with the cost of living. Kouchi says he wants to see more details. Hawaii Public Radio.
2026 Election Candidate Filing Opens Feb. 2 in Hawai‘i. In order to qualify, candidates must obtain a nomination paper and collect signatures from registered voters in the district they represent. The filing deadline is June 2, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. KITV4.
Hawaii lawmakers to consider placard program for firearms. Senate Bill 3041 would require business owners to post color-coded signs indicating whether they allow guns and large knives on their properties. KITV4.
NOAA asks mariners to watch out for entangled humpback whale. Wildlife officials said the 40-foot-long whale – referred to as Palette — was last seen Thursday off Lahaina by the monitoring team of the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi's wildlife refuges brace for potential federal funding cuts. There are 10 refuges across Hawaiʻi, including James Campbell National Wildlife Refuge on Oʻahu, Keālia Pond on Maui, and Hakalau Forest on the Big Island. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Waiʻanae Group Wants A New Homeless Shelter. Can They Overcome Objections? Disagreements include whether more services will help current Westside homeless or if they will just become a magnet for more. Civil Beat.
Queen’s May Cut Ties With This For-Profit Medicare Insurer. The contract dispute with Humana highlights broader health system woes. The Queen’s Health Systems has notified patients with Humana Inc. medical insurance that they soon may need to find a new doctor or get new health insurance. Civil Beat.
8 Honolulu police officers attacked in Waikiki since June. Waikiki is HPD’s patrol District 6, the department’s smallest patrol area at 1-1/2 square miles, covers the Waikiki peninsula bordered by the Ala Wai Canal, Diamond Head and the ocean. Star-Advertiser.
Washington Place renovations to begin in February. Historic Hawaii home Washington Place will soon undergo repairs and restoration. But that work will keep the public out until the end of 2027. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
As Palm-Killing Beetles Spread On Big Island, State Action Is Slow. Hawaiʻi island residents have been tracking coconut rhinoceros beetles’ destruction throughout the islands. Fearing the same for their home, they’re urging the state to move faster. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
County acquires coastal property in E. Hawaii. An 81-acre site on the Hilo/Hamakua coast will be preserved in perpetuity following its purchase by Hawaii County. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
The Hawaii Police Department is now leading the state in total drug seizures. Police say the nearly two pounds of illicit fentanyl recovered alone had the potential to cause 500,000 fatal overdoses. KHON2. KITV4.
Maui
Mayor Bissen: Maui’s wildfire recovery shifts gears to housing delivery and infrastructure investment. Mayor Richard Bissen told state lawmakers Monday that his administration has shifted its focus from immediate wildfire recovery to housing delivery and large-scale infrastructure investments, forecasting the construction of approximately 3,000 affordable and workforce homes by 2030. Maui Now.
Community input welcome on Māla Boat Ramp site improvements. The community is invited to a Feb. 4 meeting to provide input on a proposed improvement project for Māla Boat Ramp on Maui’s west side. Maui Now.
Forensic Sciences Lab secures last remains of venerated Saint Marianne of Molokaʻi. More than a century after her death, the story of a saint who served those with Hansen’s disease and died on Moloka’i is being told anew—through science. Chaminade University’s Forensic Sciences Unit is helping evaluate her remains. Maui Now.
Kauai
Swastikas deface Sleeping Giant hiking trail on Kauai. Hikers were alarmed Sunday to find 14 swastikas spray-painted on trees, rocks and a bench with the word “Aloha” carved into it, along the popular Sleeping Giant hiking trail on Kauai. Star-Advertiser.
