Survey finds support for Hawaii military presence, feds investigating state transgender athletics policies, Honolulu hires search firm for police chief, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Feds Investigating Hawaiʻi Schools’ Policies On Transgender Athletes. The Hawaiʻi Department of Education is one of 18 school districts and educational institutions across the country being investigated for allowing transgender athletes to participate in school sports, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday. Hawaiʻi’s education department allows transgender student athletes to join the high school sports teams of their choice. Civil Beat.
House Majority outlines top priorities for 2026 legislative session. Housing, Native Hawaiian issues and preserving the social safety net are among priorities when the Hawaiʻi State Legislature will convene in regular session on Wednesday, Jan. 21. Maui Now.
Public Defenders Got 20% Raises, But Hawaiʻi Isn’t Paying Them. The public defense attorneys typically earn far less than lawyers at other state agencies. Six months after a move to address the disparity, the money still hasn’t materialized. Civil Beat.
State Lawmakers Want To Protect Hawaiʻi Kids From AI Chatbots. Worried that children are being exploited by chatbots, lawmakers will again push for a bill to require organizations that use artificial intelligence in commercial transactions to publicly disclose that information to consumers. Civil Beat. KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
Handbook rewrite, incorrect memo prompt concerns for Hawaiian Airlines. A policy rewrite and a misworded memo about it caused concern for employees and frequent flyers of Hawaiian Airlines. The last bullet point was highlighted: “In an effort to align our language to be inclusive for our entire employee population across the entire U.S., the Hawaiian words have been removed.” Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu Police Commission hires firm to find next HPD chief. The Honolulu Police Commission has entered into a $121,900 contract with an executive search firm from California as part of the ongoing effort to hire the city’s 13th police chief. Star-Advertiser.
$1.1M grant for Hawaiʻi's medical school seeks to further AI development. The funding comes from the American Medical Association as part of its national “Transforming Lifelong Learning Through Precision Education” grant program. The John A. Burns School of Medicine plans to use the money to develop AI systems to have a humanistic approach when teaching medical students about rural health. Hawaii Public Radio.
A Fight During Work Hours Wasn’t Enough To Get This City Inspector Fired. Honolulu hired Bryan Porcello despite at least eight convictions, and only fired him after his arrest for allegedly bailing a woman out of jail for sex. Civil Beat.
Pilot program puts Honolulu police officers in 3 schools. The Honolulu Police Department and state Department of Education have launched Oahu’s first formal school resource officer pilot program, placing officers at Waianae, Kapolei and Kaimuki high schools through the current school year. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
ACLU Hawaii sues federal government to seek release of immigration detainee who was detained during his green card hearing. ACLU comes to aid of Captain Cook man taken by ICE. The American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii filed a habeas corpus petition Tuesday in U.S. District Court seeking the release of 42-year-old Captain Cook man Jose Estrada Lopez, who has been incarcerated without charges or bail at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Interim Police Chief addresses arrests of two Hawaiʻi Island officers. Two Hawai‘i Island police officers appeared Wednesday afternoon in Hilo Circuit Court, where they pleaded not guilty to charges levied against them by the State of Hawai‘i Attorney General involving alleged unconstitutional searches of an arrestee’s belongings in May 2023. Big Island Now.
PONC program accepting nominations through Jan. 31. The Hawaii County Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Commission (PONC) is accepting nominations from the public through Jan. 31 for lands to be considered for preservation. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Jacky Takakura named Maui County Planning Director. Mayor Richard Bissen has appointed Jacky Takakura, a former Deputy Planning Director, to serve as County of Maui Planning Director. Her appointment takes effect Feb. 1 and is subject to confirmation by the Maui County Council. Maui Now.
Longtime kalo farmer announces run for Maui County Council. A longtime kalo farmer, Bobby Pahia, has announced his bid for a seat in the Maui County Council. Pahia announced Wednesday afternoon that he is running for the Upcountry residency seat currently held by Yuki Lei Sugimura, who is running for mayor. Hawaii News Now.
Maui braces for possible end to FEMA rental assistance and more housing strain for fire survivors. Nearly 1,000 households displaced by catastrophic wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui are anxiously awaiting word on whether federal assistance helping them stay housed will be left to expire, forcing them to find new housing or pay more for it in one of the tightest and most expensive rental environments in the country. Associated Press.
Kauai
New public pre-K classroom to help increase education access on Kauai. King Kaumualii Elementary in Lihue is now the fifth out of Kauai’s nine public elementary schools to offer public pre-K. Hawaii News Now.
Kapa‘a Satellite DMV site open, available to assist East Kaua‘i residents. Kaua‘i County Division of Motor Vehicles reminds the public that — while services are somewhat limited and by appointment-only — its Kapa‘a satellite location is open and available to assist East Kaua‘i residents. Kauai Now.
Hawaii’s largest coffee farm warns of mass layoff. Kauai Coffee Co. has told state and county leaders that it is being forced to lay off the 136 employees of its 3,100-acre Garden Isle farm. In December, Brue Baukol executives told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the company was committed to keeping Kauai Coffee open and was exploring ways to preserve, improve, or potentially manage the business itself. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Waikiki Solar Conference in Late January - Posted on January 15, 2026, by Henry Curtis Two national solar organizations, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) annd the Smart Electric P...
No comments:
Post a Comment