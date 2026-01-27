Green seeks suspension of promised tax cuts in State of the State address, Hawaii county council wants audit of homeless funding, statewide point-in-time count ongoing, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Now. KHON2. KITV4. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi lawmakers want more revenue streams to craft future of culture and arts. As the state projects a $3 billion loss in federal funding and many programs that once supported artists nationally have been cut, Hawaiʻi lawmakers are introducing bills that aim to save the arts. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii’s homeless first point-in-time count being conducted since 2024. Hawaii is conducting its first point-in-time count since 2024, and volunteers are fanning out across the state to gauge the homelessness problem in the Islands. KHON2.
Oahu
Lawmakers question officials over affordable housing, landfill. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration outlined Monday the city’s ongoing efforts to modernize city services including speeding the time to get city building permits, creating more affordable housing projects and dealing with homelessness on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Homeless count shows gaps in the system. For the first time since 2024, Oahu on Monday resumed its unsheltered Point in Time count of people living on the streets. Outreach teams, service providers and city officials fanned out across Honolulu — including Chinatown, one of the island’s most visible areas of homelessness. Star-Advertiser.
Oʻahu’s Sugar Canals Decay As State Acquisition Lags. It has been almost three years since the state agreed to take Lake Wilson and Wahiawā Dam off Dole’s hands, but it has yet to take possession of the hazardous system. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Council members seek audit of county homeless funding. The County Council’s Committee on Governmental Operations and External Affairs on Thursday voted to send to the full council a resolution requesting the county auditor conduct a performance audit of the Office of Housing and Community Development’s Homeless and Housing Fund, a five-year program established by the council in 2022 to combat homelessness. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County Council urges state to ban commercial aquarium fishing. The Hawaiʻi County Council is pushing state lawmakers to end a decades-long battle against aquarium fishing this legislative session through a resolution that urges state lawmakers to ban all harvesting of fish for commercial aquariums. Hawaii Public Radio.
State set to review CRB containment measures for Hawaiʻi Island. Community groups on Hawaiʻi Island are pushing the state Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity to take steps to contain the spread of invasive coconut rhinoceros beetles. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Gov. Green highlights Maui wildfire recovery in annual State of State Address. Gov. Josh Green pledged to extend rent support for Maui wildfire survivors through February 2027 and proposed halting future state tax cuts to preserve social services during his State of the State address today in the House Chambers at the State Capitol. Maui Now.
Floor plans and renderings available for Hoʻokumu Hou reconstruction program. Home design renderings and floor plans for the Hoʻokumu Hou Single-Family Homeowner Reconstruction Program are now available to view on the Hoʻokumu Hou website, and the application deadline has been extended through August 2026, the County of Maui Office of Recovery has announced. Maui Now.
Maui December unemployment rate is 2.4%. The Hawai‘i State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism today announced that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December was 2.2%, the same as in November. On Maui, the unemployment rate was 2.4% in December, down from the 2.5% rate the previous month and the 3.5% rate reported at the same time last year. Maui Now.
Kauai
Overnight closures planned for Kūhiō Highway near Hanalei Bridge beginning Feb. 2. Kūhiō Highway is scheduled to be fully closed overnight on Hanalei Hill on weeknights beginning in February to allow for road reconstruction work near the Hanalei Bridge, according to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation. Kauai Now.
Kauai Coffee Company Faces Uncertain Future As Land Lease Nears Expiration. Kauai Coffee Company has been a Westside fixture since the late 1980s. It’s grown into a roughly 140-employee business that manages 4 million coffee trees across 3,100 acres, making it the largest coffee grower in the U.S. today. Civil Beat.
