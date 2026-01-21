Attorney General opens corruption investigation as state Legislature goes into regular session, skeptical Supreme Court mulls Hawaii gun laws, council members push to stop resumption of aquarium fishing, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Power Players: Our Guide To Who To Keep An Eye On In The 2026 Legislature. Civil Beat political writers and editors have been watching legislative sessions and legislators up close for decades. The players change over time but one thing stays the same: The people at the top have tremendous power and are not afraid to use it, sometimes ruthlessly and often behind closed doors. Public participation is limited. Civil Beat.
Gov. Green on immigration, health care and 2026 legislative priorities. As the state Legislature gears up for a new session, there are plenty of issues on the table. Concerns about the cost of living are deepened by rising health care premiums for tens of thousands across the islands. Hawaii Public Radio.
Limiting immigration enforcement, school cellphone ban among key bills. Dozens of bills are positioned to be introduced in the legislative session that begins today, including measures that would ban cellphones in public schools, bar law enforcement officers from covering their faces, prevent the Hawaii National Guard from helping federal agents deport immigrants in the state, make another effort to prohibit nepotism in the Legislature and Judiciary and give citizens the power to decide contentious issues themselves. Star-Advertiser.
Housing committee chairs lay groundwork to reserve homes for residents. Chairs of both legislative housing committees are considering bills to reserve housing for Hawaiʻi residents. Hawaii Public Radio.
Gov. Josh Green blasts misinformation on measles. During a news conference Tuesday hosted by Protect Our Care, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, Green lambasted U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for spreading misinformation about vaccines that prevent diseases such as measles. Star-Advertiser.
Supreme Court seems likely to strike down Hawaii’s restrictions on guns in stores and hotels. Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled skepticism Tuesday toward a Hawaii law that restricts the carrying of handguns on private property open to the public without the owner’s permission, appearing ready to expand gun rights again. Reuters. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi library system hopes to secure funding amid federal uncertainty. The federal Institute of Museum and Library Services gives about $1.5 million to Hawaiʻi's library system annually. But an executive order last summer slashed funding for IMLS, which ended grants for state library systems. Hawaii Public Radio.
State To Spend Millions To Replace Fire Control Systems In Honolulu, Maui. Fire suppression systems in the recently built rental car facilities at the Honolulu and Maui airports contain toxic chemicals known as PFAS, and the state Department of Transportation estimates it will now cost $23 million to entirely replace the two systems. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Man surrenders to police following barricade situation in Kalihi. Honolulu police arrested a 47-year-old man involved in a barricade situation Tuesday in Kalihi. Police issued an alert around 3 p.m. stating there was an active barricade situation on Skyline Drive. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Lawmakers try to block reopening of aquarium fishing. Some elected officials are making a new push to stop aquarium fishing from returning to Hawaii waters. In a unanimous vote earlier this month, a Hawaii County Council committee approved a resolution urging the state legislature to introduce a measure to ban aquarium fishing for all islands. Hawaii News Now.
Hawai‘i Island delegation discusses priorities for upcoming State Legislature session. With the 33rd Hawaiʻi State Legislature to begin Wednesday, three Big Island lawmakers who sit on the powerful Senate Ways and Means Committee say their priority is to ensure residents’ receive the basic needs of health care, food and housing amid looming federal cutbacks. Big Island Now.
Speed Limit Changes To Take Effect On Hilo Airport Road. Changes are being made on Kekūanāoʻa Street, also known as Airport Road, to maintain safety and to keep traffic flowing efficiently. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Newborn Big Island monk seal doing well in hospital. Monk seal RU72 was just 3 days old when experts decided to intervene, and admit her into the care of the specialized hospital run by The Marine Mammal Center. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
Maui Planning Commission to consider light industrial future for historic Pāʻia Sugar Mill. The Maui Planning Commission will consider a proposal Tuesday to transform nearly 20 acres of the historic Pāʻia Sugar Mill site into a light industrial and commercial hub. Maui Now.
Comment period opens for CDBG-DR Action Plan amendment. Proposed updates to Maui County’s Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery Action Plan are available on the Hoʻokumu Hou website. Maui News.
A New Insight Into Mysterious Tiger Shark Mating Behavior Off Maui. New research reveals what is attracting tiger sharks to areas off of Olowalu during whale breeding season. A study released last week from the University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa has found that tiger shark mating events in Hawaiʻi may directly coincide with humpback calving season. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Wireless Emergency Notification System test scheduled. The Kauai Emergency Management Agency (KEMA) is advising the public of a planned test of the Wireless Emergency Notification System (WENS) at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 26. Garden Island.
Temporary bridge in Anahola to reopen in March. The temporary bridge over Olokauha Stream on Anahola Road is anticipated to reopen in mid-March after issues with construction materials delayed the project. Kauai Now.
France rejects Trump’s comment on drug prices, calls it ‘fake news’ - PARIS >> France rejected as “fake news” on Wednesday Donald Trump’s assertion that he had pressured President Emmanuel Macron into hiking domestic drug p...
No comments:
Post a Comment