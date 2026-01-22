Legislature opens session amid financial uncertainty, 'dark cloud'; $149M federal funding finalized for high-speed internet; federal judge dismisses Jones Act lawsuit, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaiʻi Lawmakers Start New Session Under ‘Dark Cloud’. The investigation into a possible $35,000 bribe to a legislator can’t be ignored even as lawmakers promise more work on perennial state issues such as affordable housing. Civil Beat.
Crowds flood state Capitol to advocate for causes. Representatives and senators were eager to meet them. They opened the doors to their Capitol offices to welcome guests, shake hands and offer snacks and refreshments. Star-Advertiser.
$149M in high-speed internet funding finalized. Hawaii has received final federal approval to begin spending nearly $149 million to expand high-speed internet access statewide, marking one of the largest digital infrastructure investments in state history, officials announced Wednesday. Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now.
New report puts questions about nuclear power in Hawaiʻi on the back burner. The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office determined advanced nuclear technologies are not appropriate for Hawaiʻi at this time. Hawaii Public Radio.
DBEDT director talks challenges ahead for Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. A $500,000 transfer between two funds at the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority was the headline from a Senate committee hearing last week. Lawmakers grilled Jimmy Tokioka, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, on whether he had the authority to move the funds. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii ranked the worst state in which to drive. A study just released by the personal finance website WalletHub rated Hawaii the worst state in the U.S. in which to drive. The same study found Vermont the best state to drive in, followed by Iowa, with Kansas, Nebraska and Indiana rounding out its top five. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Multi-million dollar renovation coming to Hawaii governor’s official residence. Washington Place was once the private home of Queen Liliuokalani and is now the official residence of Hawaii’s governor — there are new plans to give the building a $7.3 million facelift. KHON2.
Oahu
Public Access To North Shore Beach Has Been Cut Off. The state plans to conduct a site visit and open a formal investigation if authorities determine a violation has occurred at Mokulēʻia. Civil Beat.
Honolulu traffic is some of the worst in the country, but improvements are on the way. According to a recent study done by TomTom Traffic Index, Honolulu ranks third in the country for the worst traffic. This includes an average travel speed of just 17.8 miles per hour, an average travel distance of just 4.4 miles in 15 minutes, and an estimated 88 hours spent sitting in traffic per year for Honolulu drivers. KHON2.
Honolulu police say more staff were needed on New Year’s Eve. During Wednesday’s Honolulu Police Commission meeting, HPD assistant chief Brian Lynch told the commission that although there were about 250 officers on patrol, more staff were needed to handle drone operations and hundreds of emergency calls for fireworks and criminal reports. Hawaii News Now.
Navy to begin to ventilate and decommission 9th tank at Red Hill. The Navy will begin ventilating another tank at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) this month, marking it as the ninth of 14 in its decommissioning process. KITV4.
Coast Guard considers demolishing aging housing complex in Wailupe. There’s a small U.S. Coast Guard family housing project in Wailupe that’s being considered for demolition because of its age.The Wailupe Family Housing is tucked away on three acres just off Kalanianaole Highway next to the Wailupe Fire Station. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
AI-powered parking system debuts at Kona, Hilo airports on Big Island. A new ticketless parking system was launched at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole and Hilo International Airport to streamline entry and exit for drivers parking at the Big Island airports. Vehicles are identified by license plate recognition, eliminating the need for tickets. Parking fees are charged automatically through an online account. Big Island Now.
South Kohala Water Restriction Downgraded. The Water Restriction Notice issued for an area along the South Kohala coast has been downgraded to a Water Conservation Notice. The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply says the mandatory 25% percent reduction in water use in the affected areas, issued back in December 2025, has ended. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
With ‘tougher session’ ahead, Maui Nui lawmakers strategize on seeking funding for fire recovery, housing. As the 2026 Hawaiʻi State Legislature session kicks off today, funding to rebuild public projects like Lahaina’s Front Street Apartments and measures to boost the local economy will be among the priorities of Maui Nui’s state lawmakers. Maui Now.
Bill to accelerate property tax relief hits speed bump. A proposal to provide expedited property tax relief to local homebuyers stalled Tuesday after Maui County finance officials cautioned that the county’s tax system is designed to be “retroactive” and cannot easily handle mid-year adjustments for now. Maui Now.
Fire Ant Invasion Has Reached A Tipping Point On Maui. The population of tiny stinging ants has surged despite efforts to control the invasive species. Experts fear devastating consequences if the infestation spirals out of control. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kauaʻi’s Kouchi, Nakamura lead opening day of 33rd Hawaiʻi State Legislature. House Speaker Nadine Nakamura and Senate President Ronald Kouch welcomed lawmakers back to the State Capitol for the opening of the 2026 session that runs through May 8. They set a tone that balanced ceremonial tradition with the heavy responsibilities facing the state. Kauai Now.
Federal judge dismisses Kōloa Rum Company’s constitutional challenge to Jones Act. A federal judge dismissed on Tuesday the Kōloa Rum Company’s constitutional challenge to the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, commonly known as the Jones Act, which requires all shipping between U.S. ports be conducted on vessels that are U.S. built, owned and registered, and crewed primarily by U.S. citizens. Kauai Now.
Sign wavers took to the streets prompted by the anniversary of Trump’s inauguration. A group estimated at more than 200 people gathered on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, for a “Light the Night For Democracy” gathering on the Kaumualii Highway sidewalks fronting Kauai Community College. Garden Island.
