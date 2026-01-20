Recktenwald joins Justice Department resistance, Honolulu tackles Waikiki squalor spots, thousands commemorate overthrow anniversary, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
Deputy Sheriffs Are Beefing Up Hawaiʻi Traffic Enforcement. After a 20% surge in highway deaths last year, deputies will help crack down on speeding in school zones on weekdays and drunken driving on weekends.State sheriff’s deputies traditionally do not focus on traffic enforcement, but state Transportation Director Ed Sniffen told Civil Beat his department has committed $2 million in federal highway safety funding to pay overtime for deputies to work on the traffic crackdown. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi AG To Supreme Court: Gun Control Is Hawaiian Tradition. A case questioning whether Hawaiʻi gun owners need explicit permission to carry their weapons onto private property will be argued before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday. Civil Beat.
Allies try to adapt to shifting U.S. priorities. Last week in Waikiki, senior military leaders, diplomats and defense contractors from around the world met in Waikiki for the now annual Honolulu Defense Forum to talk about how they can cooperate in the Pacific as many of them see increasing challenges from China, Russia and North Korea. Star-Advertiser.
Thousands join ‘Onipa‘a march to remember illegal overthrow of Hawaiian Kingdom. About 6,000 people on Friday marched from Mauna‘ala to ‘Iolani Palace for the annual ‘Onipa‘a Peace March, commemorating 133 years since the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Council members who nixed pay raises are now collecting 6-figure salaries. Three Honolulu City Council members who rejected a contentious 64% pay increase for the nine- member panel nearly three years ago now annually draw six-figure, city-funded salaries, city pay documents state. Star-Advertiser.
City Has Few Options To Address Pockets Of Squalor In Waikīkī. Owners of blighted properties won’t say what they’re planning to do with vacant lots and deteriorating buildings in Waikīkī, and there’s little that public officials can do about it. Civil Beat.
Beach Boys return to prime Waikiki concession spot. The Pacific Island Beach Boys has returned to its prime concession spot on Kūhiō Beach after an eight-year absence. The nonprofit was awarded a five-year city lease for board rentals, surfing lessons and canoe rides. Hawaii News Now.
Flashing Crosswalk Broken For Months On A Busy Road. Pedestrians need to be extra careful in this popular Mōʻiliʻili crosswalk. City says an upgrade is in the works. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Tetairoa McMillan, other pro athletes invest in Hilo-based beverage company. The Waimānalo-raised NFL rookie, a wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers, Devin Williams, a pitcher for the New York Mets; and Jerami Grant, a veteran NBA forward for the Portland Trail Blazers, has joined Hilo-based Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Beverages as athlete investors and impact partners. Aloha State Daily.
Hundreds rally in Hilo to honor Martin Luther King, protest Trump administration. An estimated 250 protesters lined the makai side of Kamehameha Avenue along the Hilo Bayfront on Monday for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day demonstration, undeterred by an overcast, intermittently rainy morning. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui County Council committee to review real property tax exemption reforms. The Maui County Council’s Special Committee on Real Property Tax Reform will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers to consider legislation aimed at easing the tax burden for residents and streamlining exemption deadlines. Maui Now.
Maui Planning Commission to weigh zoning changes for new Haʻikū Fire Station. The Maui Planning Commission is scheduled to consider land use changes and zoning amendments for a new Haʻikū Fire Station during its meeting Jan. 27. Maui Now.
Maui fire survivors face housing uncertainty as FEMA assistance nears expiration. Nearly 1,000 families who survived the 2023 fires are facing uncertainty as their FEMA housing assistance is set to expire next month. Hawaii News Now.
Free Medical Flights Start For Some Neighbor Island Residents. State pilot program to help connect people with services on Oʻahu expected to begin later this month for Molokaʻi and in February for Lānaʻi. Civil Beat.
Family responds to road rage allegations on Hana Highway. This much is clear: the road rage incident that happened on the popular Road to Hana last Friday ended with a shattered windshield and a few minor injuries. But as to how it all unfolded? Depends who you ask. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Lydgate Beach Parkʻs Bynum Bridge to close temporarily for structural improvements. Bynum Bridge at Lydgate Beach Park in Līhuʻe will be closed for scheduled maintenance from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, the Kauai Department of Parks and Recreation announced. Officials said the work is necessary to improve the bridge’s structural support. Kauai Now.
InterFaith Roundtable of Kauai leads Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Hanapepe. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Kauai was a time for people to engage in many facets of the national, state and county holiday, thanks to efforts by the Interfaith Roundtable of Kauai, in partnership with the Kauai Soto Zen Temple in Hanapepe. Garden Island.
