Tourism remains below peak levels, bill could add wealth tax to support Medicaid, Kamehameha Schools tuition to be free, Seattle Seahawks holding flag football clinics this weekend in Hilo and Kona, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
State lawmakers unveil bills to make up for federal cuts to Medicaid, boost child care tax credits. The bill package includes tax breaks for child care. They also want to add a 2% tax on earnings over $1 million a year to generate more than $70 million annually to help people on Medicaid. Hawaii News Now.
Early Learning Sites Could Close Soon In Hawaiʻi Amid Federal Funding Chaos. Providers are preparing for the possibility of closing down dozens of early learning sites across the state as uncertainty swirls around federal funding and the expiration of grants. Civil Beat.
Abuse protections, reproductive care top priorities for Women's Legislative Caucus. Protecting domestic abuse survivors, preventing human trafficking and safeguarding reproductive care are the focus of the bipartisan Women’s Legislative Caucus this session. Hawaii Public Radio.
Advocates seek to lower drunk-driving threshold. Mothers Against Drunk Driving members gathered at the Capitol rotunda on Thursday morning to once again advocate for making Hawaii only the second state to lower its legal blood alcohol level to drink and drive below .08. House Bill 1827 would lower the allowable blood alcohol content to drive from 0.08 to 0.05, matching only Utah. Star-Advertiser.
Kamehameha Schools tuition to be free, judge rules. A Circuit Court probate judge Thursday granted the Kamehameha Schools trustees’ petition that will allow it to be tuition-free beginning in fall of the upcoming school year. Judge Jeanette Castagnetti said Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop “expressly gave the trustees the power to determine if tuition should be charged. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
$5M National Science Foundation award to address outdated wastewater infrastructure. University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers are part of a team recently awarded a 3-year, $5 million grant from the National Science Foundation to address the environmental and public health impacts of outdated wastewater infrastructure in island communities. An estimated 83,000 cesspools discharge about 52 million gallons of untreated wastewater into the ground each day in Hawaiʻi alone, contaminating coastal waters and damaging coral reefs. Kauai Now.
Oahu
Honolulu’s only waste incinerator needs fresh investment to bring it up to international standards, council vice-chair says. Figuring out what to do with garbage on a small island is a conundrum that has inspired two recent proposals by local and state lawmakers to lessen the addiction to stowing it in a hole in the ground. Civil Beat.
Farmers cite critical threats to Hawaii food system. Farmers, ranchers and agricultural advocates from across Oahu’s North Shore met Thursday with U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda (D, Hawaii) at Waialua District Park, raising urgent concerns about violence on agricultural lands, labor shortages, land speculation and decades of environmental contamination, which they say undermine Hawaii’s food system. Participants said safety is the most pressing issue facing the industry. Star-Advertiser.
Bill would ban LNG use for electricity. Gov. Josh Green’s administration is facing legislative push-back against a 2025 energy policy reversal recommending interim use of liquefied natural gas, instead of oil, to make electricity on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Student resource officers three weeks in bringing positive change to school campuses. Student Resource Officers, or SROs, are retired cops who were recruited by the Honolulu Police Department to work in an assigned high school, set up with an office, full uniform, and armed. While at first, the program was met with skepticism from school communities, three weeks in, school leaders say they’ve already been seeing a huge success. KHON2.
Hawaii Department of Education breaks ground on first regional food facility. The Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) broke ground on the first regional kitchen facility in Whitmore Village that will feed healthier meals to students across multiple central Oahu schools. Hawaii News Now.
5 sentenced to prison for tax fraud conspiracy. Five people to federal prison Thursday and ordered to pay more than $2.5 million in restitution for their roles in a conspiracy to file false tax returns to secure millions that they laundered through local real estate holdings, banks and trusts. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi County Police Commission interviews eight finalists from pool of 64 for new chief. During a special public meeting on Thursday, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission interviewed the eight finalists for chief out of a pool of 64 applicants, of which only 27 met the minimum qualifications. The nine commissioners will reconvene on Friday to make their final selection. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Seattle Seahawks To Host Flag Football Clinics In Hilo, Kona. The Super Bowl-bound Seattle Seahawks will stop on the Big Island next week, where the NFL organization will host two free girls’ flag football clinics for high school athletes in Hilo and Kona. The events will be held one week before the Seahawks take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Former Maui County planning commissioner joins mayoral race. On Thursday, real estate broker and former Maui County planning commissioner P. Denise La Costa announced her candidacy for county mayor. Maui News.
County secures $2M grant from National Park Service to support Lahaina Royal Complex. The County of Maui Department of ʻŌiwi Resources has secured $2 million in highly competitive federal funding through a grant awarded by the National Park Service. Maui Now.
Kauai
Coconut Rhinoceros Beetles Are Attacking A Popular Kaua‘i Golf Course. The county is preparing to go after breeding sites as the invasive species spreads across the island. The nearly 100-year-old Wailua Municipal Golf Course is home to more than 580 coconut trees. It’s also one of Kaua‘i’s most visible sites for coconut rhinoceros beetle damage. Civil Beat.
Stocks slide as investors fret over Fed nominee, earnings, inflation - U.S. stocks fell today as investors viewed President Donald Trump’s nomination of former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh as a hawkish choice to succ...
No comments:
Post a Comment