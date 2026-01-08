Revenue Council releases upbeat economic forecast, Blangiardi signs bill giving limited media access, former Hawaii councilman Yagong dies at 66, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
$35K Mystery Payment: Bill Would Extend Time To Prosecute. The state Department of the Attorney General will wait until an ongoing federal public corruption investigation ends before considering allegations that an unnamed state lawmaker accepted $35,000 in a paper bag in 2022. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. Civil Beat.
Need A Doctor? Hawaiʻi’s Physician Shortage Keeps Getting Worse. Neighbor islands bear the brunt of the growing shortage, which contributes to uneven costs and poorer care. Civil Beat.
Nearly 30% of state sheriff, investigator positions are vacant, officials say. The state Department of Law Enforcement says low pay is a primary concern amid its 28% vacancy rate, and is hoping for new legislation to combat it. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi wildfire plan in the works in conjunction with expansion of new state fire marshal’s office. A plan that aims to overhaul how state agencies prepare for wildfires is expected to be completed in early 2027, according to the Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization. Maui Now.
DFS pulls out of Hawaii after more than 60 years. After more than 60 years in Hawaii, Duty Free Shoppers (DFS) is preparing to pull out of the market.They are set to close their two locations at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Maui Airport location and Waikiki location by the end of March. KHON2.
Oahu
Mayor Blangiardi signs Honolulu Police Department media access bill. Mayor Rick Blangiardi has signed a bill into law requiring the Honolulu Police Department to release timely and accurate information to selected news outlets during major public safety incidents. Blangiardi’s Dec. 22 approval of Bill 46 means HPD is expected to use its newly- created media crime alert system to provide limited media access to its radio communications. Star-Advertiser.
Rebates increased on appliances to encourage water conservation. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply and Department of Environmental Services announced Wednesday it would be increasing rebates on certain household appliances to encourage more water conservation on the island. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
HMSA, Hawai‘i Pacific Health propose new health care affiliation amid affordability concerns. Hawaii Medical Service Association and Hawai‘i Pacific Health said the proposal would bring the two local, nonprofit organizations under a new parent entity, tentatively called One Health Hawaii, while allowing each to continue operating independently as legal affiliates. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Proposed healthcare partnership questioned by Queens, nurses’ union. Not everyone is cheering the proposed affiliation between HMSA and Hawaii Pacific Health. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Dominic Yagong, former council chairman, dies at 66. Dominic Yagong, a former County Council chairman who represented Hamakua and was the beloved emcee of Honokaa High School Dragons sports, died Wednesday. He was 66. Yagong was in hospice care the past couple of weeks after suffering a second stroke late last year. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
$30 Million Invested. Hawaiʻi Island Homeless Population Still Grew. The county has tried to combat homelessness in recent years, but more people are living on the streets of Hilo and Kona. Civil Beat.
Community groups out in front in the fight against hunger on Hawaiʻi Island. An estimated 90,000 people on Hawaiʻi Island are battling some degree of food insecurity. The island has one of the highest rates of hunger in the state, according to a report compiled by major food banks in 2025. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Bill To Save Thousands Of Maui Vacation Rentals Heads To Planning Commissions. Nearly a month after passing a version of Maui Mayor Richard Bissen’s bold plan to free up housing for residents by phasing out thousands of the island’s short-term vacation rentals, the Maui County Council on Wednesday advanced legislation that would reduce the number of affected units by more than half. Civil Beat.
Mahi Pono announces first commercial harvest of Hawaiʻi-grown mandarins. Mahi Pono today announced the first commercial harvest of its Hawaiʻi-grown mandarins, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to increase local food production and strengthen Hawaiʻi’s food security. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi Police Department adds four officers from the 102nd recruit class. Family members, friends, fellow officers and the Kaua’i County Council gathered on Dec. 6 for the 102nd Police Recruit Class graduation ceremony at the Kaua’i War Memorial Convention Hall for recruits Kent Morano, Brandon Chun, Kaleo Josiah and Daylin Huni. Kauai Now.
