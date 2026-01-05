Legislature to focus on promised tax cuts, Oahu seeks volunteers to count homeless, snowfall atop Mauna Kea, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
New $16 minimum hourly wage complicates a cost crunch for Hawaiʻi restaurants. With the new year comes a new minimum wage in Hawaiʻi. It’s now $16 an hour — and many local restaurant owners are concerned about what that means for their industry. Hawaii Public Radio.
Climate security threats to Hawaii outlined in report. A climate report released by the Council on Strategic Risks outlined how climate change could threaten both Hawaii’s civilian and military communities, and how cuts to programs that monitor weather and other environmental threats could leave both more vulnerable. Security analysts have warned that droughts, sea level rise and other changes risk fueling displacement of communities and competition over resources, potentially destabilizing countries or entire regions. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi lawmakers propose climate literacy program in public schools. State lawmakers have revived a measure that would create a climate literacy program in public schools. House Bill 99 was first introduced last year by a cohort of state representatives who believe "that climate change education is necessary to ensure that the next generation are climate leaders," according to language in the bill. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiian Language Schools Grow As DOE Shrinks. There’s One Big Problem. The state doesn’t have enough teachers to keep up with demand for schools taught in Hawaiian. Upcoming retirements are expected to add to the challenge. Civil Beat.
For Cynthia Thielen, Decades Of Public Service Are 'Just The Right Thing To Do'. The former longtime legislator, attorney and community activist is still deeply involved in her community. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Volunteers needed for annual homeless count on Oahu. The annual Point in Time Count is set take place on Monday, Jan. 26.Organizers said they are looking for volunteers to help their partner agencies in the field for the one-day survey, or by helping pack incentive kits. Hawaii News Now.
UH earns top global rankings in oceanography, atmospheric science. The University of Hawaii at Manoa earned high marks across nearly 20 disciplines in the 2025 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects, with oceanography, atmospheric science and hospitality and tourism management emerging as its highest-ranked programs, according to a news release. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Hawaii Island
Snow Covers Hawaiʻi Summits Overnight, High Wind Warning Issued. Observatory webcams using night vision captured a view of the snow after sundown, as the Maunakea Access Road was closed to the public due to the weather conditions. Big Island Video News.
Big Island traffic fatalities down in 2025. The number of traffic fatalities rose sharply statewide in 2025 with 129 to 102 in 2024, a 26.5% increase and the highest total since 2007. Here in Hawaii County, however, the number of traffic deaths decreased last year from the previous year’s total of 28 to 21, a 25% reduction. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
50th anniversary of ‘Kahoolawe Nine’ begins year-long remembrance, lessons. Fifty years ago, as the U.S. Coast Guard turned away a flotilla of Native Hawaiians trying to make landfall on Kahoolawe, a lone Boston Whaler made its way through while carrying occupants who would become known as the Kahoolawe Nine. Maui Now. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Economic slowdown forecast for Kauaʻi in 2026. Steven Bond-Smith with the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization told the Kauaʻi County Council at a briefing in mid-December that factors like inflation and tariffs are dampening domestic consumers’ outlook, which may make them less likely to visit Kauaʻi on vacation. The tourism industry accounts for about a third of Kauaʻi’s economy, and up to 95% of Kauaʻi’s visitors come from the U.S. continent. Hawaii Public Radio.
In last leg of his second term, Kauai mayor looks back at county’s successes. As he prepares for the final 11 months in office, Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami reflected on the strides made while leading the county, and also talked about his final priorities in a one-on-one interview Friday. Hawaii News Now.
The Kauai Bus offers 100 no-cost Holomua Transit Cards. The Kauai Bus is announcing a special promotion offering 100 no-cost Holomua Transit Cards, each preloaded with $5, to the first 100 riders who show up to claim them. Garden Island.
Kawaihau Road utility work, lane closures extended through February. Hawaiian Dredging Construction Co., under contract with Kauaiʻi County Department of Water, extended the utility work and excavation along Kawaihau Road, from the intersection of Kaʻapuni Road to Kapahi Road, through Feb. 28 in Kapaʻa, weather permitting. Kauai Now.
3 Rainbow Warriors earn Big West weekly awards - As the only Big West team to start its season over the weekend, the Hawaii men’s volleyball team collected all of the Big West Conference weekly awards a...
No comments:
Post a Comment