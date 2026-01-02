Appeals court blocks Hawaii's cruise ship 'green fee' tax, PUC approves HECO wildfire mitigation plan, Honolulu to expand Waimanalo Gulch landfill, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Associated Press.
Public Utilities Commission approves Hawaiian Electric wildfire mitigation plan. Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday (Dec. 31) approved Hawaiian Electric’s 2025-27 wildfire mitigation plan and completed a comprehensive study about whether to establish a wildfire recovery fund. Big Island Now.
Counties Are On A Hiring Spree, But Recruitment Challenges Linger. Some neighbor island jobs have the edge in salaries compared to their Oʻahu counterparts, adding to hiring difficulties. Civil Beat.
University of Hawaii leader pushes AI, student support initiatives. When Wendy Hensel took the helm of the University of Hawaii system on Jan. 1, 2025, any notion of a gradual “honeymoon phase” was quickly dashed by an accelerating series of national and local disruptions. Star-Advertiser.
By Resisting Feds’ Demand For Personal SNAP Data, Hawaiʻi Could Face Cuts. Hawaiʻi is one of 22 states that have called the USDA’s demand for food stamp recipients’ information unprecedented and unlawful. Civil Beat.
Hawaii insurers paid $13.3 million for fireworks injuries in past year. State insurance commissioner says costs extend beyond insurance companies to employers and taxpayers. Hawaii’s health insurance companies paid out $13.3 million for 1,496 fireworks-related injury claims over the past year, according to new data released by state insurance commissioner Scott Saiki. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi Is Still Releasing Inmates Without IDs Needed To Reenter Society. Lawmakers have made multiple efforts to improve the process of getting incarcerated people the identification they need to access basic services, but little has changed. Civil Beat.
2025 in memoriam: These Hawaiʻi figures contributed to the fabric of our islands. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
City aims to expand Waimanalo Gulch landfill. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration intends to pursue expansion of the city’s Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill in Kapolei following stalled attempts to find a suitable location for a new dump. The city plans to petition for a special-use permit to expand the approximately 200-acre solid-waste landfill at 92-460 Farrington Highway by 92.5 acres, according to city documents. Star-Advertiser.
Oʻahu Needs Sidewalks. Should The County Be Required To Build Them? Two Honolulu charter amendment proposals this year aim to enshrine sidewalk construction as a core local government responsibility. Civil Beat.
Oahu sees calmer New Year’s celebration. Oahu rang in 2026 with significantly fewer fireworks-related fires and “a below-average night” for emergency medical crews in a marked shift from the chaos and death that marred the previous New Year’s Eve celebration, authorities reported Thursday. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
2 arrested as Honolulu police respond to nearly 600 fireworks violation calls. (video only). Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu EMS responds to multiple firework-related injuries on New Year's Eve. At least seven people were hurt with suspected fireworks injuries in five separate incidents on Oʻahu this New Year's Eve. Hawaii Public Radio. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Affordable housing, short-term vacation rentals, drought, volcanic eruptions, more: A look back at some of the top Hawaii Island news stories. Alook back at the Top 10 stories of the year, as selected by the editorial staff of the Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Fire Department tackles 22 fires over New Year’s Eve. From 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 to 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, Maui firefighters worked to put out brush fires, vehicle fires, small vegetation fires and more. KHON2. KITV4.
Repair work starts on section of Haʻikū Road. Starting today, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, a section of Haʻikū Road between Hamana Place and Līhau Place will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday while work is underway to repair the eroding slope embankment and replace damaged guardrails, according to the County of Maui Department of Public Works. Maui Now.
DLNR patrols Kāne‘ohe Bay to deter illegal Christmas tree bonfires on New Year’s Day. Officers with the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) will again conduct patrols over the New Year’s holiday to enforce laws and protect the environment, including the sacred Ahu o Laka (Kāne‘ohe Bay sandbar). Maui Now.
Kauai
Department of Water announces new access hours for the bill payment drop box. The Department of Water (DOW) has completed construction of its new, motorized entry gate to the main entrance of its administrative buildings parking lot. The bill payment drop box located in the DOW parking lot, at 4398 Pua Loke St., Lihue, will be accessible from Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except holidays. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
Maui County to roll out 4 new EV public transit buses - Maui County officials say four new, all-electric transit buses will be hitting Valley Isle roads on Monday.
No comments:
Post a Comment