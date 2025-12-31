Tourist tax, minimum wage hikes among 13 new state laws, Honolulu faces big sewer rate hikes, bomb threat emailed to Oahu synagogue, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Remembering Hawaiʻi’s Biggest Stories Of 2025. Economic worries, the longest federal shutdown in U.S. history and a chaotic tsunami evacuation kept residents on their toes in 2025. And those weren’t even the most important Hawaiʻi news stories of the year. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi Is Doing Worse At Protecting Children, Based On A Sampling Of Cases. A recent report shows that in the last two years the child welfare system’s performance has fallen in nearly every category. The state says the numbers don’t reflect the overall health of the system. Civil Beat.
DBEDT says fewer visitors, but more spending. Total spending by visitors in November 2025 amounted to $1.77 billion (measured in nominal dollars), which is an increase of 15.9 percent when compared to November 2024, reported the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). Garden Island.
Oahu
New laws for Honolulu include start of huge increase in sewer fees. Originally adopted in June 2025 as Bill 60, the law — now called Ordinance 27 — will start with a 6% rate hike, followed by annual increases of 7.5%, 8.5%, 9%, 9%, 9%, and 9% over about 6.5 years. Star-Advertiser.
City seals failed sewer line after spill into Nuuanu Stream. Nearly 238,000 gallons leaked from corroded pipe near Nimitz Highway. Hawaii News Now.
Bomb threat emailed to Oahu synagogue prompts increased security, closure. An emailed bomb threat to the chaplain of a Jewish synagogue at Pearl Harbor triggered beefed-up security and the closure of another place of worship. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Kona coast on Big Island becoming central spot for innovative coral reef restoration. Earlier this month, a team of scientific divers, snorkelers and boat crews carefully recovered and reattached 313 kūʻa (coral) colonies that had been broken or overturned in Kahuwai Bay in Kailua-Kona. Big Island Now.
East Hawaii men facing felony federal fireworks charges released on bond. The combined weight of the fireworks seized after authorities served search warrants on the residences of 52-year-old Darrel Goo of Keaau and 45-year Cy Tamura of Hilo in August was more than 37,000 pounds, according to the feds. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Homeless Hilo man accused of breaking windows of five downtown businesses. According to court documents filed by police, Wayland Kaili Leong Sr. told the arresting officer something to the effect of “yeah was me and I was having a bad day” when he was contacted near the Mooheau Bus Terminal. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui Council set for leadership reorganization on Jan. 5. Swearing-in ceremony for Kauanoe Batangan, special council meeting set for Monday. Kauanoe Batangan is expected to be sworn in on Maui County Council during a public ceremony at 8 a.m. Monday before a special council meeting at 9 a.m., according to Chair Alice L. Lee. Maui Now. Maui News.
Kaheawa Wind Farm seeks new lease amid concerns over endangered species. Kaheawa Wind Farm I near the mountain slopes of Maalaea is seeking a new lease to continue its operation on state land providing 30 megawatts of renewable energy for Maui. Maui News.
Microtransit bus service proposed for some Maui routes. Maui County is considering replacing two of its fixed bus routes with on-demand, microtransit services. Both the Waiheʻe Villager Route 8 and the Kula Islander Route 39 have had low ridership in recent years. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
New Kaua’i bus routes to connect Anahola and Waimea beginning Jan. 5. County officials said the new 900 and 950 routes will launch Monday, Jan. 5, running between Anahola and the Waimea Athletic Field. The routes will provide expanded access across Kauaʻi, with stops at Līhuʻe Airport in both directions. Kauai Now.
Kauaʻi prepares for New Year’s Eve: Fireworks for sale, increased DUI enforcement. As the Garden Isle prepares for New Year’s Eve, fireworks are on sale, but Kauaʻi first responders are ramping up enforcement of illegal fireworks, as well as driving under the influence. Kauai Now.
Paradise Cove Luau bids farewell tonight; items up for auction - The Paradise Cove Luau at Ko Olina will be closing tonight after one final show — and one final hana hou — ending an era of Polynesian entertainment, aft...
