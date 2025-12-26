Federal judge clears the way for new tourist tax on cruise ships hotels; ER doctor killed in head-on Saddle Road crash; Kauai mayor signs climate change plan, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now.
Germany seeks tighter alignment in the Pacific. This month Alexander Taylor-Fowles, a German diplomat working in his country’s embassy in D.C. as the first secretary of its Indo-Pacific Affairs Political Section, visited Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Charter Schools Need Facilities. Could The DOE Be A Solution? Charter schools are the only growing sector of Hawaiʻi education, but limited funding and campus space has prevented schools from expanding and meeting families’ demands. Civil Beat.
Bill seeks to reverse student loan changes. U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda of Hawaii joined fellow Democrats Tim Kennedy of New York and Shomari Figures of Alabama this week in introducing legislation aimed at reversing steep federal student loan limits imposed on nurses, social workers and other health professionals under the Republican-led reconciliation bill, H.R. 1. Star-Advertiser.
Conservationists alarmed over proposed changes to the Endangered Species Act. Proposed changes by the Trump administration to the federal Endangered Species Act are raising alarm among conservationists working to save Hawaii’s plants and animals. Maxx Phillips, Hawaii director for the Center for Biological Diversity, said the islands would be drastically affected by the changes, as the 1973 Endangered Species Act has been instrumental to their survival, protection and recovery. Star-Advertiser.
75% of middle-income households may or will leave Hawaiʻi, affordability survey finds. Holomua Collective, a nonprofit focused on affordability issues in Hawaiʻi, asked over 3,000 local workers about cost-of-living issues. Holomua Collective, a nonprofit focused on affordability issues in Hawaiʻi, asked over 3,000 local workers about cost-of-living issues. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
City investigating Nuuanu Stream sewage discharge. An unknown amount of wastewater spilled into Nuuanu Stream earlier this week after a 14-inch sewer line broke near Awa Street and the Nimitz Highway Bridge, according to city officials. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Farmers Are Fighting To Keep Their Soil From Flushing Out To Sea. From kalo to cacao, farmers are adapting to effects of a changing climate by fusing traditional Hawaiian practices with new, regenerative agricultural techniques to save soils, streams and reefs. Civil Beat.
Change comes to Aliamanu in aftermath of fireworks blast. Nearly one year after a massive illegal fireworks explosion tore through a Salt Lake neighborhood, killing six people and injuring at least 20 others, the three-story home where the blast occurred is repaired and dressed for the holidays, with hanging lights lining the house and glowing Christmas inflatables — a Grinch and Santa Claus — perched on the second-floor porch. Star-Advertiser.
State opens first transitional shelter for homeless Hawaiian Home Lands waitlisters. $6.4 million Kalaeloa facility to house 18 people with services aimed at eventual homeownership. Hawaii News Now.
Pair Of Faded Crosswalks Near Diamond Head Present A Pair Of Safety Hazards. Transportation Department says rains, water main work have delayed re-striping of the Honolulu crossings. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Funeral services set for Fire Chief Todd. Kazuo Todd died unexpectedly the morning of Dec. 14 after suffering an aneurysm. A funeral service and procession will be held on Saturday, Jan. 10 followed the next day by a public memorial service. Members of the public are encouraged to join the larger public memorial service on Sunday, Jan. 11. Tribune-Herald. KITV4.
Hawai‘i Island police roll out new heat monitors, K9 collars after death of Archer. While the Hawai’i State Office of the Attorney General decided not to file criminal charges following the death of a Hawai‘i Island police K9, the department has taken steps to ensure the tragedy never happens again. Big Island Now.
Residents across Big Island mourn the loss of beloved, dedicated emergency physician in head-on collision. Hilo Benioff Medical Center announced the passing of a beloved and longtime emergency department doctor, Dr. Judy Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald and the other driver, later identified as 34-year-old Caitlin Smith of Hilo, were transported to Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where Fitzgerald was later pronounced dead. Smith was treated for minor injuries. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii’s Big Island bans feeding feral cats in an effort to help endangered native species. A Hawaii County law set to take effect at the start of the new year bans feeding feral animals on county property. It’s an effort to protect native species, such as an endangered goose called the nene, from a super predator introduced to the islands by Europeans in the 18th century. Associated Press.
Maui
Access to Lahaina Historic District adjusted as harbor operations resume. Following one week of operations at the State of Hawaiʻi’s Lahaina Small Boat Harbor, some adjustments are being made to the public access plan for the Lahaina Historic District. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai County adopts climate change action plan. Kauai County mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami has signed the county’s first comprehensive plan focused on addressing climate change. The Kauai Climate Adaptation and Action plan was developed over the course of four years and was informed by both research and community feedback. Star-Advertiser.
Kauaʻi film commissioner finds success as productions continue to film on the island. Despite rising costs, union strikes, and increasing competition from overseas markets, Kauaʻi’s Film Commissioner Sandy Kaʻauwai has kept Kauaʻi on the industry’s radar. Kauai Now.
