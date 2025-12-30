Kanaka'ole named interim DLNR chair, condo insurance rates drop dramatically, future unclear on Maui short-term vacation rental exemptions, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. KHON2.
Hawaiʻi Cracked Down On Pension Spiking. It’s Still Costing Taxpayers Millions. In 2012, lawmakers tried to get a handle on unexpectedly high pensions by billing state and county employers. In most cases, it’s only gotten worse. Pension spiking by public employees has cost Hawaiʻi taxpayers more than $434 million over the last seven years. Civil Beat.
State competition lowers condo insurance prices. Hawaii condo owners are seeing dramatic reductions in insurance premiums as state-run insurance products create new competition in the market, forcing private companies to slash rates that had made some condos unaffordable. Insurance premiums have dropped 30% to 70%, depending on the coverage, according to Paul Eaton, a consultant for the Hawaii Hurricane Relief Fund. Hawaii News Now.
Can Kamehameha Fend Off Admissions Lawsuit With Free Tuition? The state probate court must first approve a plan to make the school tuition-free starting in the 2026 school year. Civil Beat.
Jackie Keefe announces run for Hawaiʻi State House, District 14 on Maui. Community advocate Jackie Keefe announced her candidacy for the Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives, District 14, which includes Kahakuloa, Waiheʻe, portions of Waiehu and Māʻalaea, Lahaina and Honokahua. Maui Now.
Oahu
First transitional housing project for Native Hawaiians is underway. Hale o Kumumamo, at 91-1078 Yorktown St. in Kalaeloa, converted formerly vacant military housing into 18 studio apartments — two of them specially equipped for those with disabilities — with a kitchenette and a community laundry room and office space. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Oahu-based teams search for remains of missing troops from ‘Secret War’ in Laos. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency operates its forensics lab on Oahu and has historians combing through records and archives, as well as teams of service members and scientists traveling the globe to find and identify missing service members from America’s wars. Star-Advertiser.
Prosecutors: Victim families in Aliamanu explosion refuse to cooperate. As the first anniversary of the deadly New Year’s fireworks explosion approaches, not one suspect has been charged, and prosecutors say victims’ family members and friends are refusing to cooperate with the investigation. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Blangiardi, police vow stricter fireworks enforcement over New Year’s. The Honolulu Police Department and the state Department of Law Enforcement say new laws enacted by the state Legislature earlier this year will be more effective at targeting those who possess, use, or traffic in contraband fireworks. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Hilo man charged with property damage related to shattered downtown windows. The charges arise from an incident reported at approximately 12:38 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28, when South Hilo patrol officers received multiple anonymous calls reporting a male throwing rocks at business windows in the areas of Pūnāhoa Street, Furneaux Lane, and Kamehameha Avenue. 45-year-old Wayland Leong Sr. was charged with five counts of criminal property damage, three in the second degree and two in the fourth degree. Big Island Now.
Maui
Future unclear on exempting many Maui short-term rentals from new law. A proposal to exempt 4,519 Maui short-term rentals from having to convert to long-term housing for Maui residents faces an uncertain future after it failed to generate the necessary six votes before the Maui County Council. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Preston Chong tabbed to be new deputy parks director. Chong was officially sworn in as the new deputy director of the County of Kauai Department of Parks and Recreation by Eddie Topenio before a small audience of Chong’s family and Parks staff, including Parks Director Patrick Porter. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
