Almost half of new Hawaii teacher hires not licensed, mild recession forecast, deported Hawaii Purple Heart veteran addresses Congress, Hitachi-HART battle over rail funding heats up, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii faces ‘weak’ 2026 economy, report says. Hawaii’s economy continues to head toward a mild recession in 2026, driven primarily by the overall U.S. economy, President Donald Trump’s ongoing tariffs, cuts in federal spending and deportations, according to the fourth quarter economic forecast released Thursday by the University of Hawai‘i Economic Research Organization. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s 2026 minimum wage increase could raise prices. While business owners will certainly feel the pinch of an increased minimum wage, both restaurateurs and economists said it will also be passed on to the consumer. KHON2.
Funding bill urges Army to negotiate land leases. The latest version of Congress’s annual defense spending bill includes several provisions for Hawaii and the Pacific, and one major change covering land lease negotiations in the state. Star-Advertiser.
Deported Purple Heart veteran makes virtual appearance at House committee hearing. A Purple Heart Army veteran made a surprise appearance on Capitol Hill Thursday, months after he was forced to self-deport from Hawaii to South Korea. Sae Jun Park, a Purple Heart recipient, self-deported from Honolulu in June after nearly 50 years in the U.S. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
‘Fraud Magnet’? Top Senator Wants To Halt SBA Contracts, Citing Hawaiʻi Case. In a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Joni Ernst cited a criminal investigation of Christopher Dawson, accused of hijacking small business funding intended to help Native Hawaiians. Civil Beat.
Priced out of paradise: Hawaii families build new lives in Utah while efforts grow to bring them home. Thousands of Hawaii families have relocated to Utah, driven by the state’s high cost of living but maintain strong cultural connections through businesses, religious networks and community organizations. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
HART files counterclaim against Hitachi’s $320M lawsuit. On Monday, HART filed a counterclaim against Hitachi Rail Honolulu JV, after the train manufacturer brought a new $320 million lawsuit against the rail agency last month, over allegations of numerous costly delays during the phased construction of the city’s more than $10 billion rail line. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Nearly 1,000 acres of Kāneʻohe Pali land saved for conservation. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources and the Trust for Public Land partnered to buy the area from its previous private owners for nearly $2.6 million. Hawaii Public Radio.
Library welcomes its newest staff member: a robot named Pepper. ʻĀina Haina Public Library was given a humanoid robot named Pepper to help library patrons with greeting visitors, promoting programs and leading story times. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi organization receives $2.5M from Bezos fund toward helping homeless youth. Residential Youth Services and Empowerment, or RYSE, was recently awarded $2.5 million from billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez. It is the largest donation in the organization’s history. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu mayor seeks Taiwan’s help to rebuild crime-plagued Chinatown Cultural Plaza. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi wants the crime-infested Chinatown Cultural Plaza torn down and rebuilt, and he’s asking Taiwan’s President to get it done. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Seismic data offers new insights into Kīlauea's behavior in 2018. New data suggests that something blocked the flow of magma into the shallow reservoir below Kīlauea's summit caldera in late 2016. That disruption diverted magma pressure towards the East Rift Zone and Puʻuʻōʻō. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
‘The Maui Method:’ A New Fix For A Major Fire Hazard In Hawaiʻi. Government officials developed a way to deal with tons of electric vehicle batteries left in the aftermath of wildfires and found at illegal dumpsites. Civil Beat.
Lahaina Restoration Foundation announces new leadership. Ekolu Lindsey has been named President of LRF, bringing his deep roots in Hawaiian cultural and environmental stewardship to guide the organization’s mission of preserving Lahaina’s historic and cultural resources. Maui Now.
Kauai
State reports 3rd possible case of H5N1 in duck on Kauai. A third presumptive case of avian influenza has been confirmed in another duck – this time an endangered, native duck from a wildlife refuge on Kauai, according to state officials. Star-Advertiser. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
