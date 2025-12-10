Green seeks delay in military land lease deal, Kohala resorts under water restrictions, HGEA endorses Bissen for Maui mayor, Kauai getting Starlink wi-fi, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
When Disaster Strikes, Can Hawaiʻi Feed Itself? More Prep Is Needed. As Hawaiʻi reels under the weight of hunger and the withdrawal of federal support for food security programs, the state’s food advocates are underscoring the importance of preparing now for the next disaster. Civil Beat.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has open spots on its Youth Transportation Council. People ages 11 to 24 are encouraged to apply. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
He Spent Funds Meant For Native Hawaiians On Polo And Porsches. The Federal Government Failed To Stop Him. A small business program allowed Christopher Dawson to win big contracts if he promised to uplift Native Hawaiians. Instead, federal prosecutors allege, he used the money to line his own pockets. Civil Beat.
City selects developer for Kapolei site. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration says its search has ended for the developer it hopes will turn a vacant city-owned parcel in West Oahu into a mixed-use, transit-oriented development that will feature hundreds of affordable rentals. Star-Advertiser.
Planners to review operations at Kualoa Ranch. The planning commission’s review follows its December 2023 adoption of a state special-use permit toward Kualoa Ranch’s existing and proposed improvements at separate parcels within approximately 14 acres of the nearly 4,000-acre ranch in Kaaawa, along the 49-000 block of Kamehameha Highway. Star-Advertiser.
Two Honolulu hospitals earned spots on the 2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care list from U.S. News & World Report. Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center and The Queen’s Medical Center received a High Performing rating, the highest level for this category that looked at measures such as C section rates, newborn complication rates and breast feeding said the report. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Kawaihae, South Kohala Resorts Under Water Restriction. "Unexpected equipment malfunctions" have resulted in the need for a 25% percent reduction in water use for customers in the Kawaihae and Puakō areas are impacted as well as the Westin Hapuna Beach Resort; Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, Autograph Collection; Mauna Lani, Auberge Collection and Kawaihae Harbor. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Commercial Waste Restriction Extended At East Hawaiʻi Sort Station. Existing restrictions on dumping commercially generated waste at the East Hawaiʻi Regional Sort Station have been extended through June 30, 2026. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Hawaiʻi’s Biggest Public Worker Union Makes Early Endorsement For Maui Mayor. The Hawaii Government Employees Association endorsed Maui Mayor Richard Bissen this week for a second four-year term. The announcement came well ahead of the candidate filing deadline in June and before anyone else has declared their intent to challenge him in the non-partisan election next fall. Civil Beat.
Texas attorney sentenced for illegally soliciting Hawaii wildfire victims. Houston attorney Eric Dick, who illegally solicited Maui wildfire victims through mass mailings was sentenced to pay court fees but avoided jail time and will not have a criminal conviction on his record. Hawaii News Now.
‘Long time coming’: High hopes ahead of Lahaina Harbor’s slow reopening. Four commercial boating companies will be allowed to resume operations at Lahaina Harbor beginning Dec. 15. Hawaii News Now.
Maui home sales, prices fall in November. Single-family home sales were down 22.2% from November 2024, falling from 63 in November 2024 to 49 the same month this year. Condominium sales dropped 5.7% to 50. Maui News. Maui Now.
Kumulani Chapel and Maui Land & Pineapple finalize agreement for permanent Kapalua campus. The church will purchase more than six acres to establish a permanent campus for the longstanding West Maui congregation of 42 years. Maui Now.
Kauai
County of Kauai, DCCAA launch Kauai Hi-Wifi Starlink Program. The County of Kauai, in collaboration with the State of Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA), announced Tuesday the launch of the Kauai Hi-Wifi Starlink Program, an initiative that will deliver satellite-based Internet to remote and underserved areas across the island. Garden Island.
KIUC confirms 7 candidates for 2026 election. The candidates are Dan Giovanni, Greg Kamm, Janet Kass, Alicia Leong, Jim Mayfield, Bryson Ponce and Allan A. Smith. Garden Island.
Līhu‘e Baseball League main diamond construction project delayed. Kaua‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation had announced work on field improvements to the main diamond — including leveling out the playing surface and planting new grass — are planned for Dec. 9 through Feb. 1, 2026, weather permitting. Kauai Now.
