Hawaii sues TikTok parent company, Hawaii County Council passes plastic foodware ban, Honolulu teen's family to get $1M in police shooting, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KHON2. KITV4. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser.
Rep. Lamosao named to replace Sen. Aquino. State Rep. Rachele Lamosao (D-Waipahu) has been selected by Gov. Josh Green to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Sen. Henry Aquino (D, Pearl City- Waipahu-West Loch). Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Rail Pays $41 Million In Dispute Over Ala Moana Extension. The settlement gives the city the easements it needs to build through Kakaʻako, but HART does not yet have the money to construct that segment. Civil Beat.
City council passes bill to allow media police scanner access. The Honolulu City Council passed Bill 46 Wednesday, which would require the Honolulu Police Department to release certain public information to the public and the media. The measure was introduced by council chair Tommy Waters and council member Augie Tulba in an effort to force the department to allow news organizations to access police scanner communication. Hawaii News Now.
HPD says fraud losses total $7 million in 2025. Law enforcement officials, kupuna advocates and state lawmakers urged caution and vigilance Wednesday after Honolulu police reported Oahu residents lost more than $7 million in 222 fraud cases this year. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Police Shooting: Teen’s Family To Get $1 Million Despite Pushback. Honolulu City Council members approved the settlement to protect the officers involved in the 2021 fatal shooting of Iremamber Sykap from future liability. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Oʻahu officials reconsider controversial North Shore gondola proposal. A controversial gondola project on Oʻahu could be halted as it is at risk of losing its conditional use permit. Hawaii Public Radio.
HPD staffing task force recommends increased incentives. A Honolulu City Council task force empaneled to help the Honolulu Police Department recruit and retain officers is recommending housing stipends, retention bonuses and other incentives. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Council passes plastic foodware bill despite mayor’s concerns. Mayor Kimo Alameda issued a forceful plea Wednesday urging the Hawaii County Council to reject Bill 83, warning that new restrictions on disposable plastic and polystyrene foodware would drive up costs for families and strain county resources. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Hawaii Health Systems Corp., Queen’s partnership to expand care in Kona. Gov. Josh Green on Wednesday announced plans by a new public-private partnership to build a new outpatient medical facility, with $50 million in state bonds, next door to the new hospital planned by Queen’s in Kailua-Kona. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Prosecutors seek to detain Sulla, allege wrongdoing on release. Federal prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke bond for a Hilo attorney convicted in U.S. District Court and awaiting sentencing for an affordable housing credits scam.The motion filed by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mohammad Khatib and Margaret Nammar seeks to detain Paul J. Sulla Jr. pending sentencing. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi Island residents can keep riding Hele-On buses for free. Hawaiʻi County's Hele-On bus system will stay free for another three years. Officials voted to extend the late pandemic era program that was set to expire this month. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Maui visitor spending increases in October despite fewer visitors. Ten months into 2025, Maui is still outpacing last year’s visitor totals — even though October delivered the island’s first year-over-year dip since midsummer. Maui Now.
Measles virus detected in Maui County’s wastewater surveillance. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is monitoring the first-ever detection of the measles virus in Maui County’s wastewater. Maui Now.
Kauai
A Month After Kauaʻi ICE Raid, Questions Linger. None of the 44 workers detained that day ended up seeking asylum. Their employer, a local janitorial contractor, has faced federal scrutiny before. Civil Beat.
Kauaʻi Emergency Management Agency seeks public input on disaster mitigation plan. The Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency is inviting residents to help update the county’s Multi-Hazard Mitigation and Resilience Plan, a five-year strategy aimed at reducing risks from natural disasters and strengthening community preparedness. Kauai Now.
Hawaii men’s basketball team defeats UC Davis in Big West opener - The Hawaii men’s basketball team scored its final nine points on free throws to hold on for a a 75-69 victory over UC Davis tonight in the Big West opene...
No comments:
Post a Comment