Green might scale back promised income tax cuts; HMSA, Hawaii Pacific Health mull merger; Pearl Harbor ceremony held without survivors for first time, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Commentary: Why Doesn't The Hawaiʻi Legislature Have An Electronic Voting System? Most states have them, and some lawmakers argue it would improve transparency and jolt some of their colleagues out of their complacency. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi's biggest shipper is shifting its China business model. Companies that ship in goods from China have adopted a strategy to diversify their supply chains. Hawaiʻi shipping company Matson is shifting its service to accommodate this China Plus One strategy. Hawaii Public Radio.
Lack of funding puts Hawaii tourism program on hold. The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority invested upwards of $700,000 to launch the regenerative tourism program Qurator, but with no funding to keep it running, the award-winning, state-backed initiative has been put on ice. Star-Advertiser.
Hiring slowing as costs, minimum wage increase. Employee hiring among private employers dropped nationwide by 32,000 positions in November in the latest measurement of the American economy that’s also affecting Hawaii’s job market. Star-Advertiser.
Sales increase for Hawaii retailers despite tariff and inflation worries. As holiday-season crowds swelled in Hawaii’s malls and smaller local storefronts, some independent retailers say this year’s shopping surge feels nearly counterintuitive — a boost to their bottom lines even as the national economy remains fraught with uncertainty. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Pacific Health, HMSA discussing possible merger. Two of Hawaii’s largest players, Hawaii Pacific Health, which runs four hospitals on Oahu and Kauai, and Hawaii Medical Service Association, the state’s largest health insurer, are exploring a partnership. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Pearl Harbor ceremony carries on as survivors skip this year. Veterans, dignitaries and community members gathered at Pearl Harbor on Sunday to mark the 84th anniversary of the surprise attack that pulled the United States into World War II. Only 12 survivors are still alive — all centenarians — and this year none were able to make the pilgrimage to Hawaii to mark the event Sunday. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Nagasaki atomic bomb survivors in Honolulu for WWII memorial events. Nagasaki atomic bomb survivors, known as the “hibakusha,” will host events to share personal stories of the 1945 World War II atomic bombing and engage in discussions of peace as this year marks the 80th anniversary. Hawaii News Now.
First of 10 towers at Mayor Wright Homes positioned to rise next year. The first phase of a more than $1 billion plan to redevelop one of Hawaii’s oldest and biggest public housing communities is on track to begin next year after a big recent financing commitment by a state board following over a decade of work. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Patients To Join New Lawsuit Against Army Doctor Accused Of Abuse. At least 10 women who were patients of Maj. Blaine McGraw when he was a resident at Tripler Army Medical Center are lining up to sue the OB-GYN and the Army. Civil Beat.
News outlets are closer to renewed access to Honolulu police communications. A bill ordering the Honolulu Police Department to share information with news outlets has passed through its final hearing at the Honolulu City Council, though some worry community reporting on social media will suffer. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Council questions nonprofit spending. Hawaii County Council on Tuesday advanced a $6 million package of homelessness and housing grants out of committee, but not without sharply criticizing local service providers for what members described as inefficient spending, weak accountability and uneven delivery of services. Tribune-Herald.
Ag property tax measure advances. The Hawaii County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to advance Bill 103, Draft 2, a measure that would extend a 3% annual property assessment cap to certain former agricultural parcels that also qualify for the homeowner tax class. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County leaders outline needs, priorities to state senators during Big Island visit. During their early November visit, members of the Senate Ways and Means Committee also met with county and community leaders to receive updates on projects and initiatives relating to biosecurity, economic development and sustainability, housing, culture, and workforce pathways, which are outlined in a 20-page report. Big Island Now.
Prized cattle reunited with owners thanks to new ag crimes task force. An agricultural crimes task force created and funded by “Duke’s Law” is starting to bear fruit. Tribune-Herald.
Enormous Lava Fountain Erupts At Kilauea, Destroys Webcam. Episode 38 in the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption ended abruptly at 8:52 p.m. HST on Saturday evening after 12.1 hours of continuous lava fountaining. Big Island Video News.
Maui
'It's about balance': Maui nears final vote to phase out thousands of vacation rentals. A measure that would close about half of vacation rentals in Maui County passed the first reading in the full council by a narrow 5-3 vote this week. Now, it’s headed to a second and final reading on Dec. 15. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui Council advances tax relief extension for Lahaina wildfire survivors. The Maui County Council unanimously passed a bill on first reading Friday that would extend real property tax relief for Lahaina wildfire survivors through June 2028. Maui Now.
Delayed Maui County Grants Leave Local Nonprofits in Limbo. The county says it is tightening up its oversight of public money to prevent fraud and abuse. Civil Beat.
More Maui schools adopt e-bike bans or regulations following state Department of Education guidelines. It was not until last month, despite it being illegal under Hawaiʻi state law for children under the age of 15 to have or operate e-bikes, that the state Department of Education set new regulations that banned e-bikes at all elementary and intermediate schools in its system. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi grant aims to elevate sustainable tourism, cultural preservation efforts. The start of the new year could bring extra cash to some nonprofits on the Garden Isle through the annual Kauaʻi Cultural Program and Events Grant. Hawaii Public Radio.
Temporary service changes at Hanalei transfer station scheduled this week. Kaua‘i County Solid Waste Division reports that the transfer station serving the North Shore community will accept bagged trash only — no loose mixed waste — Friday (Dec. 12). The facility will also be completely closed to the public Saturday (Dec. 13). Kauai Now.
Confused About the Public Utilities Commission? - Posted on December 8, 2025, by Henry Curtis The role of the Public Utilities Commission confuses many people. That is not new. That sentiment was reflec...
No comments:
Post a Comment