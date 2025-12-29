Hawaii not prepared for aging population, state bans sale of fluorescent lightbulbs, fireworks abound as officials caution residents, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s 2.5% jobless rate is second lowest in U.S. The state’s seasonally adjusted rate fell two-tenths of a point to 2.5% in September to tie Vermont for the second lowest in the country, according to recent data from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Only South Dakota was lower in September at 2.0%. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s traffic fatalities in 2025 skyrocket to 17-year high. As of Saturday, a total of 128 traffic deaths had been counted statewide, according to preliminary statistics from the Hawaii Department of Transportation, up from 97 at the same time last year. Star-Advertiser.
New Navy Report Gauges Training Disruption Of Hawaiʻi’s Marine Mammals. The report shows improvement related to deaths but continued hearing loss and other injuries from some exercises. Civil Beat.
No more fluorescent lightbulbs for Hawaiʻi in 2026. The ban on the sale of fluorescent lights goes into full effect on New Year’s Day, making Hawaiʻi one of 15 states to ban the bulbs. Hawaii Public Radio.
Union seeks raises for teachers not credited for out-of-state experience during salary repricing. The teachers union is fighting to get pay raises for thousands of public school educators. The Hawaii State Teachers Association (HSTA) says they were denied the money because the Hawaii State Department of Education said they didn’t have enough experience here in Hawaii. Hawaii News Now.
Demand for New Year’s staple ahi peaks in Hawaii. As Hawaii prepares to ring in the new year, demand for fresh ahi is surging across the islands, sending heavier volumes through the Honolulu Fish Auction, extending auction hours and intensifying competition among buyers seeking premium fish for holiday gatherings. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
HPD increases fireworks, DUI enforcement ahead of New Year’s Eve. With new laws enacted this year, the Honolulu Police Department has issued a warning to parents, property owners and others that it intends to crack down on illegal fireworks as New Year’s Eve approaches. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Hawaii Public Radio. KHON2.
Kapi’olani hospital workers end 10-week strike with new contract. The 10-week hospital workers’ strike at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women &Children has ended, the two sides confirmed Saturday. The stalemate broke just after Christmas and two weeks after a federal mediator stepped in. Star-Advertiser.
Planned rail projects at HCC under negotiations. HART is negotiating with UH over the placement of future rail- related infrastructure and utilities on a portion of Honolulu Community College at 874 Dillingham Blvd. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
New Year’s Fireworks Permits Now Available in Hawaiʻi County. Each permit costs $25 and will entitle the holder to purchase 5,000 individual firecracker, officials says. Multiple permit purchases are authorized. Permits are not required for the purchase of novelties and paperless firecrackers. Big Island Video News.
Maui
New Year’s Eve fireworks in Maui County, information and reminders. There will be two public aerial fireworks displays in Maui County this year — one from the Grand Wailea Resort in South Maui, and the other from the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi at Mānele Bay. Both shows begin at approximately 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2025. Maui Now.
Kauai
New Year’s fireworks, firecrackers go on sale. The TNT Fireworks tent opened for business on Saturday morning at the highway side of the Walmart parking lot. Garden Island.
Collaborative design meeting to engage public in shaping Haleko. A collaborative design meeting aims to engage the public and community stakeholders in shaping the future of Halekō Road between Nāwiliwili Road and Rice Street. Kauai Now.
Man, 55, dies after falling ill in water during Makaha snorkeling tour - A 55-year-old man has died after being pulled from the ocean in Makaha on Sunday morning, according to Honolulu police.
