Delinquent state taxpayers owe millions, Kamehameha Schools to go tuition-free, Kilauea marks anniversary with new eruptive episode, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Domestic Abuse Allegations Prompt Democrats To Scuttle Legislative Nominee. The party has pulled back its nomination of Inam Rahman of Waipahu as one of three choices to fill a legislative vacancy. Civil Beat.
Gov. Green announces appointments to boards and commissions. Gov. Josh Green on Tuesday announced several appointments and reappointments to state boards and commissions, bringing experience in water resource management, ethics, agriculture and community development to state service. Maui Now.
Kamehameha Schools will no longer require tuition for preschool through Grade 12. Starting with the 2026-27 school year, Kamehameha preschools and K–12 campuses will no longer require tuition. The announcement was made in a message from the Board of Trustees and CEO of Kamehameha Schools. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Volunteers Oversee Hawaiʻi Charter Schools. The State Has Little Say Over Them. Volunteer boards oversee the academics and finances of Hawaiʻi charter schools. But the state has limited influence over who serves on those boards or how they hold schools accountable. Civil Beat.
Baby boomers struggle with housing, food and health risks. Today’s Hawaii boomers — the youngest is 61 and the oldest 79 — primarily rely on fixed incomes such as Social Security. Star-Advertiser.
WWII Navy veteran Ira ‘Ike’ Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105. World War II Navy veteran Ira “Ike” Schab, one of the dwindling number of survivors of the 1941 Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, has died. He was 105. With his passing, there remain only about a dozen survivors of the surprise attack, which killed just over 2,400 troops and propelled the United States into the war. Associated Press.
Proposed state budget reckons with lost federal funding. Gov. Josh Green's budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2026, focuses on investments in healthcare and social services. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
HART board revises closed-door meeting policy. One member of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s board of directors has for years been disallowed from attending the rail agency’s most confidential, closed-door meetings. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
High Lava Fountains Mark Kīlauea Eruption Anniversary. Episode 39 fountaining began at about 8:10 pm HST on Tuesday evening, the anniversary of the current year-long summit eruption. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
South Kohala communities urged to reduce water use after months of dry conditions. According to Hawai‘i County’s Department of Water Supply, affected communities include Āhualoa to Waiemi Subdivision, as well as Honokaia, Puʻukapu, Nīnauele, Waimea Town, Lālāmilo Farm Lots, portions of Māna Road, parts of Māmalahoa Highway, Anekona Estates, and Kānehoa Subdivision. Affected customers are asked to reduce water use by at least 25%. Big Island Now.
Maui
Condo owners file lawsuit over Maui rentals law. Less than a week after its passage, a group of more than 40 Maui condo owners challenged the county’s new short-term rentals law, contending their property rights were violated with the requirement that they must convert their units into long-term housing. Star-Advertiser.
New electric buses set to roll out on Maui. (video only). Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i police make crack in homicide cold case of Amber Jackson. New developments in the 15-year-old murder cold case of Amber Jackson on Kaua‘i have led to the arrest warrant for a 57-year-old man who may now be on the Big Island. On Tuesday, the Kaua‘i Police Department issued a warrant for Gregory Glaser, who was initially identified as a person of interest in the death of Jackson, a resident of Kapa‘a. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
Discovery of 1 million potential new Epstein files delays release - The U.S. Justice Department has found more than a million more documents potentially tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, delaying a full re...
No comments:
Post a Comment