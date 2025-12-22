US traveler vetting plan threatens Hawaii tourism, Hawaii police chief finalists narrowed to 11, Kauai voters could decide on gated community ban, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii senator condemns U.S. travel ban that includes Tonga. State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole (D, Kaneohe-Kailua) last week condemned a newly announced expansion of federal travel bans that will add 20 countries — including Tonga — to a list of nations facing new U.S. restrictions on travel and immigration. Star-Advertiser.
Trump Administration Threatens Native Hawaiian Higher Ed Programs. Education Secretary Linda McMahon wants to halt “race-based conditions when allocating taxpayer funding.” The U.S. Department of Education said that federally funded programs based on race, including those that serve Native Hawaiians and Alaskan Natives, are unconstitutional, according to an opinion by department lawyers. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Charter Schools Promised A New Model. Did They Succeed? Hawaiʻi’s charter schools pledged to improve public education through more innovation and family engagement. Three decades later, they’ve gained momentum but still lag in some traditional measures of success. Civil Beat.
Kamehameha Schools Trustee Finalists Are Walking Into A Challenging Future. The three finalists vying for the vacant seat are startup entrepreneur Olin Lagon, hotelier Keith Vieira and finance executive Eric Yeaman. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi religious institutions make up nearly $200M in real estate deals this year. Religious institutions in Hawaiʻi have collectively made nearly $200 million in just four real estate deals so far this year. That's expanded a wide footprint of church-owned real estate throughout the islands. Hawaii Public Radio.
Battling A Voracious Beetle In The Invasive Species Capital Of The World. Tactics vary by island in the ongoing fight to save Hawaiʻi’s iconic palms from coconut rhinoceros beetles. Civil Beat.
2026 budget informational briefing schedule set by state Senate Ways and Means panel. Hawai’i Senate Committee on Ways and Means last week released its schedule for budget informational briefings during the upcoming 2026 legislative session. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Hawai‘i Convention Center repair climbs to $87M — a 70% surge. A major leak crisis at the Hawai‘i Convention Center — with five meeting rooms affected during a major event this week — is underscoring the urgency of a long delayed rooftop repair project that has now swelled to $87 million and forced the center to reshuffle capital improvement funds to keep construction on track. Star-Advertiser.
HART audit concludes results are positive, rail agency says. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation announced Friday that a recently completed annual audit of its financial statements proved “positive” for the agency tasked with constructing the more than $10 billion Skyline project. Star-Advertiser.
HART CEO gets $350K following citywide pay raises. The board of directors for the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has approved a new 4% pay raise for Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina to continue to oversee completion of the more than $10 billion Skyline project. Star-Advertiser.
Redeveloping obsolete homes at Kuhio Park Terrace underway. Work is underway to revitalize and expand the state’s largest public housing complex where demolition has begun on part of the Kuhio Park Terrace community in Kalihi to make way for a greater number of low-income rental apartments. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s Millennials juggle unaffordable housing, child care. Corey Strickland spends his days shuttling passengers, spinning music sets and working a third job on Oahu to keep up with Hawaii’s high cost of living. The top financial pressures that financial literacy and wealth management firms say are facing Millennials — housing costs, student debt, consumer debt, and a lack of retirement savings — are even more pronounced in Hawaii, where each strain is magnified by the state’s extreme cost of living. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
HPD chief applicants narrowed down to 11. Eleven candidates for the Hawaii Police Department’s vacant chief position will receive invitations to be interviewed next month by the Hawaii County Police Commission. Tribune-Herald.
HPD officer whose police dog died in overheated car won’t be prosecuted. There will be no criminal animal cruelty charges filed against Hawaii Police Department Officer Sidra Brown, the handler of K-9 Archer, the narcotics detection dog that died Sept. 4 after being left unattended in a police vehicle in Kona. Tribune-Herald.
Emergency repairs on Route 19 to begin Monday. Motorists on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) this week between Wainaku and Hakalau could experience traffic delays starting Monday. Tribune-Herald.
Southwest Airlines launches nonstop Hilo-to-Vegas route. The new nonstop route starts Aug. 6, 2026, and will initially operate Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, according to a Southwest news release. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
In a year of federal cuts and fading fire recovery funds, Maui nonprofits hold fast. The roller coaster of a year was reflective of what many Maui organizations have experienced during massive federal funding slashes and rapidly changing policies under President Donald Trump’s administration. Maui Now.
Christmas magic in the pedals: This Maui bike shop gifts hundreds of bicycles to local keiki. Maui bike shop Krank Cycles has assembled and distributed about 500 bikes this year. They're purchased and donated by Jim Falk, president of car dealership Jim Falk Motors of Maui. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Voters Could Decide Whether Gated Communities Should Be Banned. That’s one of several proposals the Charter Review Commission may put on the ballot next fall, along with increasing oversight of the County Council’s budget. Civil Beat.
Kauai coffee farm landowner considering takeover. Denver-based Brue Baukol Capital Partners, a real estate investment firm that bought the land under the farm three years ago, said it is committed to keeping Kauai Coffee open and is actively exploring ways to preserve, improve, or potentially manage the business itself. Star-Advertiser.
'Beyond me': 6th-generation wahine Kauaʻi kalo farmer continues family legacy. Nestled in the valleys of Hanalei and Lumahaʻi on Kauaʻi sits a loʻi kalo that’s been cultivating on the island's north shore for six generations. Hawaii Public Radio.
Gold jumps to all-time peak, silver follows with record gain - Gold jumped more than 2% to a record high today, powered by safe-haven flows as U.S.-Venezuela tensions flared, while silver also touched an all-time peak.
No comments:
Post a Comment