Hawaiian, Alaska airlines to use locally made biofuel; COVID-19 impact on life expectancy felt less in Hawaii, Kauai Coffee facing uncertain future, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers consider bills to streamline construction projects' lengthy historic preservation review. Out of the 1,300 projects submitted for review last year, the State Historic Preservation Division completed reviews on a little over half. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Says Current Rules Are Enough To Prevent AI Abuses. Despite lawyers citing fake, AI-generated citations in court documents, a new report finds existing rules provide adequate safeguards. Civil Beat.
UH study: COVID-19 impact on life expectancy felt less in Hawaiʻi. While life expectancy across the United States declined significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study led by researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health and the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health found that Hawaiʻi experienced a smaller decline compared to national trends. Maui Now.
Hawai‘i Gun Deaths: Amid Uptick, Leaders Take Debate Underground. The group that brought public health officials, law enforcement and researchers together to talk about how to prevent gun violence hasn’t met in over a year, and efforts to restart it have failed. Civil Beat.
Nonprofit receives $500,000 infusion for career exploration in public schools. A Hawaii workforce development nonprofit announced Tuesday that it has secured more than $500,000 from local leaders, businesses and organizations to extend career exploration and workforce programs in public schools for another five years, with a broader goal of raising $1 million through a statewide community campaign. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
New segment boosts Skyline’s ridership. When the city Department of Transportation Services opened the rail line’s Segment 2 on Oct. 16, from Halawa to Kalihi, average daily ridership hovered around 5,000 rides. Often that amount could be 2,000 rides per day or less. But by the end of November 2025, according to DTS, daily ridership numbers have effectively doubled and, in some cases, tripled those counted in preceding months. Star-Advertiser.
State-run slaughterhouse could improve local meat production — if done right. This year, state lawmakers budgeted $17 million into a “small-animal” slaughterhouse to be built in the Wahiawā area on Oʻahu. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hanukkah celebration in Waikiki to increase security after Australia shooting. After a mass shooting at a Hanukkah event in Australia killed more than a dozen people over the weekend, the Chabad of Hawaii said it will have more security at its menorah lighting event in Waikiki. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii IslandWaiakea subdivision bill to go to full council. The County Council’s Committee on Legislative Approvals and Acquisitions on Tuesday voted to forward a favorable recommendation to the full council for a zoning change allowing an applicant to subdivide a 4.4-acre property near the Hilo Municipal Golf Course into 14 house lots and a road. Tribune-Herald.
Two Coffee with a Cop events will open conversations between West Hawaiʻi police and residents this week. Coffee with a Cop events are intentionally informal and are an essential part of the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s ongoing community outreach to listen to community members. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Mayor Makes Appointment To Fill Vacant Council Seat. Maui Mayor Richard Bissen on Tuesday appointed Kauanoe Batangan to fill the seat on the County Council that was left vacant Oct. 26 by the death of Kahului area representative Tasha Kama. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Maui’s Bissen will accept any vacation rentals for long-term housing. After approving a plan to convert 6,208 short-term vacation rentals into long-term housing this week, it will now be up to the Maui County Council to decide how many rentals — out of 4,510 — should be allowed to continue to welcome tourists. Star-Advertiser.
Maui's $140k water mismanagement fine may be waived with improvements. The state has fined Maui Land & Pineapple Company (MLP) $140,000 for not properly maintaining the Honokohau Ditch system, but the company has an opportunity to rectify the situation without paying the fine. KITV4. KHON2.
2 pleading guilty to fraud for false claims in wildfires. A woman and her ex-boyfriend are pleading guilty to lying about being victims of the Aug. 8, 2023 West Maui wildfires and the January Los Angeles fires — stealing more than $110,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Star-Advertiser.
The Diddy Combs Case That Entangled Maui Police Chief Has Been Dismissed. Chief John Pelletier was one of several high-profile defendants who were accused of participating in a brutal sexual assault against a California woman. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kauai Coffee facing uncertain future. Wayne Katayama, the president and general manager of Kauai Coffee, quietly announced that there will be no extensions to the lease, or lease renewals of the lands that Kauai Coffee Company occupies, and 3,100 acres of trees that grow there. Operating since 1987, the company is a vital part of Kauai’s agricultural heritage and local economy. Garden Island.
Kauai Housing Agency requests proposals for homeless program grants. Kauai’s Housing Agency is requesting proposals for homeless program grants.The grant program aims to provide critical services to people currently experiencing homelessness. Hawaii News Now.
New White House plaques attack Trump’s Democratic predecessors, Bush - WASHINGTON >> The White House has installed new plaques beneath photos of former leaders on President Donald Trump’s “Presidential Walk of Fame” at the W...
No comments:
Post a Comment