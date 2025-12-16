Gambling, geothermal, transient accommodations tax hike top Hawaiian Home Lands agenda, Maui to phase out over 6,200 short-term rentals, Honolulu airport adds electric buses, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Influenza cases and 911 calls surging in Hawaii, DOH says. The Hawaii Department of Health is seeing a surge in influenza cases, along with flu-related 911 calls and emergency department visits statewide. A seasonal uptick in flu- related symptoms is expected during the winter months, especially as more gatherings take place indoors. There has, however, been a sharp increase in respiratory-related 911 calls. Star-Advertiser.
State relaunches first-time home buyer program to address high interest rates. State home loan program undercuts market interest rates. Hawaii renters with low or moderate incomes have a new opportunity to become homeowners under a revived state program offering below-market mortgage loans. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Wespac Looks To Expand Commercial Access To Hawaiʻi’s Papahānaumokuākea. Local fishery managers, moving in step with the Trump administration, want to eventually reopen large protected swaths of the Pacific to potentially all sorts of commercial fishing — not just the deep-sea tuna and swordfish sought by longline boats but nearshore lobsters and corals as well. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Hawaiian Home Lands Could Get More Money Out Of ʻEwa Land Swap Deal. The proposed commercial center on donated West Oʻahu land has run into significant opposition this year. But the proposal has evolved and a vote Tuesday will decide its fate. The commission in charge of developing Hawaiian homelands is set to vote Tuesday on a land swap proposal that skirts county zoning rules in a deal that proponents say could raise $100 million for the department over the next 65 years. Civil Beat.
Historic bar in Honolulu to shut down. Smith’s Union Bar, a Chinatown institution and Honolulu’s oldest continually operating bar, will be closing its doors after its landlord apparently decided not to renew its lease. Established in 1934 on Hotel Street, the bar has endured decades and was famous as the watering hole of the crew of the USS Arizona before its destruction during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. Star-Advertiser.
New cafe, electric buses blessed at Honolulu airport; looks to make travel smooth, easy. There are some new improvements at Honolulu Airport that officials say are meant to make the travel experience smoother and better, which they say will keep people flying in and out of the islands. KHON2.
Hawaii health officials allow Kaimuki restaurant to reopen. Hawaii health officials have issued a green placard to the Himalayan Kitchen LLC in Kaimuki, authorizing the restaurant to reopen after shutting it down last week. Star-Advertiser.
New lawsuit claims sex abuse, non-consensual videotaping by former Tripler doctor. Already facing sex crime allegations from about 100 women, a former Tripler Army Medical Center gynecologist is at the center of a new lawsuit. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
NOAA funds restoration work along Kona's Aliʻi Drive. Hawaiʻi County has plans to restore native habitat and cultural sites on an 11.5 acre parcel in the middle of Kona's main commercial strip. Hawaii Public Radio.
A new state park for Hilo? Kusch schedules meeting on proposal. Rep. Matthias Kusch has a community meeting slated for Wednesday evening to discuss a proposal to purchase 283 acres of land in the Kaumana area for what he calls a passive recreation wilderness state park for Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Traffic Emergency Zone Planned For Worsening Highway 19 Conditions. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation plans to declare a traffic emergency zone on Highway 19 in North and South Hilo, as worsening conditions along the Hāmākua coast highway will require repairs. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News.
Researcher looks into a link between public gatherings in the Pacific and dengue spread. Hawaiʻi Island was recently selected to host the World Indigenous Peoples’ Conference on Education in 2028. The event would bring thousands of educators and leaders to Waikoloa from across the globe. But what impact might large gatherings like this one have on the spread of dengue virus? Hawaii Public Radio.
Former Bank of Hawaii teller indicted for theft, computer fraud. A 24-year-old former Bank of Hawaii teller pleaded not guilty Friday to charges she allegedly embezzled more than $40,000 from bank customers, including two elderly customers. Tribune-Herald. KITV4.
Maui
Maui to phase out over 6,200 short-term rentals. Maui Mayor Richard Bissen’s Bill 9 passed its final hearing before the County Council on Monday but the future of the more than 6,200 short-term vacation rentals in West and South Maui that have to convert to long-term rental units for local residents remains in doubt. Bissen signed Bill 9 into law after the Council forwarded it to him Monday, starting the clock on converting 6,208 vacation rentals within three years for West Maui and five years for South Maui. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui News. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Lahaina harbor opens for business. The Lahaina Small Boat Harbor is hosting tour vessels again as of Monday, more than two years after the 2023 Maui wildfires destroyed the historic landmark. Hawaii News Now.
Maui police warn public of ‘spoofing’ scam calls. The Maui Police Department is warning the public of recurring phone scams involving spoofed calls that falsely appear to originate from the MPD. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i County now requesting proposals for its homeless. The purpose of this grant program is to provide critical services to those who are currently experiencing homelessness, according to a news release from Kaua‘i County. Kauai Now.
County of Kauai launches motor vehicle registration kiosk in Hanapepe. County of Kauai officials, in partnership with Western Motor Service and Intellectual Technology Inc. (ITI), launched a new self-service kiosk for motor vehicle registrations at Western Motor Service in Hanapepe. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
