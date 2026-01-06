HDLE director calls for 5-year fireworks ban, petition seeks info on $35k given top lawmaker, Hawaii awarded $190M for rural health care, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaii gets nearly $190 million for rural health care. Hawaii has been awarded nearly $190 million in federal funding to augment rural health care under President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” through a plan co-written by Democratic Gov. Josh Green. He said it’s the result of working with fellow Pennsylvania native and physician Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator for the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Star-Advertiser.
PUC study supports creation of Hawaiʻi wildfire recovery fund. The Public Utilities Commission has concluded that a state recovery fund is likely warranted to compensate future victims of major wildfires. Hawaii Public Radio.
$35K Mystery Payment: Petition Calls For Hawaiʻi Legislature To Investigate. More than 900 Hawaiʻi residents are asking the Legislature to get to the bottom of a mysterious transaction in 2022 that involved a man handing $35,000 in a paper bag to someone federal investigators have described as an influential legislator. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaiʻi ICE Arrests And Detentions In 2025 Spiked From Year Before. Updated tallies are not yet complete but already eclipse those in 2024. Data show immigration arrests are increasingly likely to take place at ICE offices and at the state’s civil court houses. Civil Beat.
Hawaiian announces $600 million airport, wide-body upgrades. Hawaiian Airlines CEO Diana Birkett Rakow announced an investment of more than $600 million over five years to improve airport passenger areas across the state and interior upgrades to widebody aircraft. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Oahu
Crackdown nets 61 tons of illegal fireworks. Honolulu police and state law enforcement officials stepped up joint enforcement against illegal fireworks on New Year’s Eve, responding to a sharp increase in fireworks-related calls while reporting fewer serious injuries and fires than in previous years. Star-Advertiser.
ABC Stores CEO Lags On Fixing Up ‘Eyesore’ In Busy Waikīkī Corridor. Property owner says renovation plans are on hold due to high construction costs, but neighbors are frustrated by the lack of action. Civil Beat.
Off-leash dog park opens in Makiki. Honolulu’s dogs have more space to explore and exercise after city leaders officially opened an off-leash dog park in Punahou Square. Hawaii News Now.
Celebrate Year of the Horse with festival, parade in Chinatown. Get ready to celebrate the Year of the Horse! Chinatown 808 will host its 50th Chinatown Festival & Parade celebrating the Lunar New Year on Saturday, Feb. 14. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Nalani Kanaka‘ole-Zane, renowned kumu hula and Merrie Monarch judge, dies at 79. Nalani Kanaka‘ole-Zane, revered kumu hula of Halau o Kekuhi, cultural matriarch and veteran judge of Merrie Monarch Festival hula competitions, died Saturday in Hilo. She was 79. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Maui
Batangan takes seat on Maui County Council. Kauanoe Batangan was sworn into office as a Maui County Council member Monday morning, saying he was honored to have been selected by his late predecessor, Tasha Kama, to serve out the remainder of her term. Maui News. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Maui To Settle Landfill Legal Battle After Scrapping Plan To Seize Property. The county won’t say how much it intends to pay the company in damages over the eminent domain case to acquire a dump site for Lahaina fire debris. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative offers new rebates for medical device power backup. The Medical Device Power Backup Rebate Program provides eligible members with a rebate of up to $200 for the purchase of a qualifying backup power solution, such as a battery backup or portable generator, according to a news release from the power company. Kauai Now.
