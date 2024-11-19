Taiwan president to visit Hawaii, Meadow Gold to lay off almost 200 workers, Maui sets disposal site for wildfire waste, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Reuters.
Meadow Gold to lay off nearly 200 people. According to the filing, 49 people on Oahu, 24 in Hilo, 19 in Kahului and seven on Kauai are losing their jobs. KHON2.
Hawaiian Electric removes ‘going concern’ warning in latest earnings report. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. on Friday removed a warning about its ability to remain in business, saying that a recent capital raise helped mitigate the concerns and that it’s reviewing strategic options for its clean energy subsidiary. Star-Advertiser.
Artist brings community into large ocean-inspired glass mural to surround the Capitol. The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts contracted Solomon Enos to design a mural that represents the ocean around the Capitol building. The $11 million large-scale art project involves fabricated glass that will cover more than 54,000 square feet of the pools. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Honolulu Condos: City Might Water Down Fire Safety Law Again. Seven years after the fatal Marco Polo fire, Honolulu might extend a key deadline for condo associations after failing to pass a sprinkler law. Civil Beat.
911 Outage Complicated By Failure Of Backup System, Honolulu Police Say. Police described a cascade of problems that led to a delay in informing the public about the outage. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Avian flu outbreak occurs at Wahiawa sanctuary. The outbreak occurred at Susie’s Duck Sanctuary, a nonprofit started two years ago by Susan Wilkinson to rescue abandoned ducks and geese in the state. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Inaba, Onishi tapped to lead council. Kona-Kohala Councilman Holeka Goro Inaba (District 8) will serve as chairman, and incoming Hilo Councilman Dennis “Fresh” Onishi (District 3) will serve as vice chairman. Tribune-Herald.
Community expresses ideas about fixing Kona’s downtown parking problems. About 250 people gave up their Friday night to attend a public meeting at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center to discuss the high cost of parking and batter around a bunch of ideas, included providing a shuttle parking service for employees in the village and creating an annual parking pass. Big Island Now.
Large West Hawaii coral recovery project complete. A team of divers from several agencies — including the DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources, The Nature Conservancy and Arizona State University — worked for three days to remove hundreds of coral heads from a decommissioned offshore fish farm pipe ring. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui County Council committee looks at tobacco bill. A new bill going through the Maui County Council may one day prohibit the sale, distribution and marketing of flavored cigarettes. Maui News.
Maui County could ask Legislature to allow all birthing practices. The county resolution follows a 2019 state law that established a licensing structure for midwives. But it’s been controversial because it limits traditional birthing methods. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui County finds long-term disposal site for wildfire debris. An agreement with construction company Nan, Inc. was reached to purchase 49 acres of previously quarried land, plus 30 acres of land currently being used as a quarry. This is located near the Central Maui Landfill. KITV4.
Community input sought on proposed County acquisition of Von Tempsky property. Residents are invited to provide feedback on the County of Maui’s proposed acquisition of the approximately 273-acre Von Tempsky property, formerly known as Kula Ridge Mauka in Kula. Maui Now.
Hawaii’s ‘Rosie the Riveter’ dies on Maui at age 98. Lucille “Cille” MacDonald, a Maui resident who was recognized by Congress for her work building ships during World War II and escaped the 2023 Lahaina fire, died Friday just weeks short of what would have been her 99th birthday. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Kauai Police Chief’s Retirement Plans Won’t End Disciplinary Proceedings. Todd Raybuck has had a troubled tenure, including allegations of discrimination and leaving his loaded gun in a bathroom at the police station. Civil Beat.
Meeting about Wailua Bay shoreline mitigation set for Thursday. For the past four months the Surfrider Foundation Kauaʻi Chapter has been opposing the implementation of “sand savers,” the last of three parts of the Kūhiō Highway Emergency Shoreline Mitigation Project for Wailua Bay. Kauai Now.
State investigation continues into uncovered human burials at Wainiha property. The order to stop all work followed the arrest of three people that were part of a group that had occupied the property for days in protest. At least eight burials have been found at the property between June and September, according to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. Kauai Now.
Kamala Harris, husband to vacation on Big Island for a week. Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost her bid for president, was expected to arrive in Hawaii tonight for a nearly weeklong stay, along with second gentleman Doug Emhoff.
